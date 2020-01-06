20th Century Fox/Focus Features/Universal
Sometimes, you need to go into a movie knowing that you'll spend the whole film at the edge of your seat, eating your popcorn cautiously just in case a loud noise makes you choke on a kernel. These new 2020 thrillers range from psychological suspenses to jump-scare movies, but they all promise a good time (if your idea of a good time is a movie that'll leave you breathless). From a fantasy island that turns deadly to the return of The Quiet Place, here are the thrillers you need to see in 2020.
1
'A Quiet Place Part II'
Release Date: March 20
Starring: Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds
What it's about: The sequel, written and directed by John Krasinski, follows the Abbott family as they tackle the terrors and creatures of the outside world. They'll soon found out they aren't the only things that go beyond the sand path. (I'm already stressed!)
2
'The Woman in the Window'
Release Date: May 15
Starring: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry
What it's about: Get ready to have your mind twisted in this psychological mystery thriller based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name by A.J. Finn. The movie follows agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (Adams), who believes she saw her neighbor get killed one evening, only to be told the woman she saw in the window is actually alive.
3
'The Assistant'
Release Date: January 31
Starring: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh
What it's about: The Assistant follows one day in the life of a recent college graduate who works as the assistant to a high-up entertainment executive. As she starts to realize the day-to-day tasks she does aren't really that normal, she discovers the true horrors of the system that she has entered.
4
'Tenet'
Release Date: July 17
Starring: Robert Pattinson, John David Washington
What it's about: Director Christopher Nolan is here to give us another mind-bending thriller. As the teaser trailer hints, Washington and Pattinson are dealing with a time continuum that could do some major damage to the human race, and it's up to them to stop it.
5
'Fantasy Island'
Release Date: February 14
Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Charlotte McKinney, Michael Peña, Michael Rooker
What it's about: Based on the 1977 ABC television of the same name, Fantasy Island sees guests staying at a luxurious but remote tropical resort where all their wildest dreams come true. When the dream becomes a nightmare of a killing spree, the guests will have to solve the island's mystery if they want to make it out alive.
6
'The Invisible Man'
Release Date: February 28
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
What it's about: Fleeing a violent relationship from her wealthy scientist husband, Cecilia Kass (Moss) seeks refugee in her sister and her childhood friends. She then gets news that her husband has died by suicide and has left her with $5 million. The sudden act of kindness makes her believe his death was a hoax, and that while she may not be able to see him, she can definitely feel him.
7
'The Grudge'
Release Date: January 3
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, John Cho, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye
What it's about: Based on the Takashi Shimizu Japanese horror film, Ju-On from 2002, the hard R-rated remake is looking to leave a lasting impression. The new chapter of the horror series tells the story of a detective who investigates a case of a young mother who murdered her family in their home. While attempting to crack the case, the detective finds out the house is cursed by a ghost whose hauntings are deadly.
8
'Saint Maud'
Release Date: March 27
Starring: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, and Marcus Hutton
What it's about: A young religious hospice nurse (Clark) gets really into the idea of saving the soul of her patient Amanda (Ehle), and will stop at nothing to save her, despite her sinful past that's itching to catch up to her.
9
'Promising Young Woman'
Release Date: April 17
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Laverne Cox and Adam Brody
What it's about: Cassie (Mulligan) once had a promising future until something happened while she was in medical school that made her drop out. Now she lives at home with her parents and works in a coffee shop. It isn't until night when Cassie is allowed to go out and let loose, and by loose, we mean seeking revenge on all the men that are the reason why the #MeToo movement exists (if you get our drift).
10
'Antebellum'
Release Date: April 24
Starring: Janelle Monáe, Kiersey Clemons, and Eric Lange
What it's about: From the same people who gave us the goosebumps-worthy movies like Get Out and Us are giving us Antebellum. Monáe plays a successful author who is kidnapped and wakes up in a reality that she must find out how to escape before it's too late.
