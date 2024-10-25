Gloria Steinem Honored as Inaugural Changemaker for The Shift
The iconic social activist celebrated the moment among friends, collaborators, and fellow honorees at a dinner in New York City.
Throughout her life, Gloria Steinem has worked tirelessly to get women a seat at the table. So it’s only fitting for Steinem to be honored for that decades-long commitment with a full-on dinner party. Hosted by The Shift on October 16 in New York City, the occasion brought together fellow activists, fashion insiders, and celebrities to mark Steinem’s contribution to gender equality.
Steinem’s acclaimed career is most closely associated with her work to tell women’s stories, particularly as a co-founder of the feminist publication Ms. Magazine in 1972. Now, at 90, she’ll celebrate a return to magazines as the first face of The Shift, a semi-annual social impact publication. During the event, Steinem was presented with her cover image, shot by famed photographers Inez & Vinoodh, who served as the dinner's co-hosts alongside social entrepreneur and Shiffon Co. founder Shilpa Yarlagadda.
The night featured several notable guests, including supermodel Irina Shayk, author and host Padma Lakshmi, actress Anna-Sophia Robb, stylist Sarah Slutsky, climate activist Sophia Lia, and YouTuber and designer Mai Pham.
"Gloria's legacy is our masterclass in resilience and voice; for young change-makers, it's the playbook for boldness,” Pham tells Marie Claire. “The Shift dinner was a brilliant bunch of women, dishing out ideas, and passing plates piled high with empowerment.”
The evening’s celebrations not only toasted Steinem, the brand’s “inaugural changemaker,” but also Vicky Tsai, founder of skincare brand Tatcha for her commitment to providing girls access to education and investing in the next generation of female leaders. Thanks to Tsai's early partnership with the non-profit Room to Read, Tatcha has contributed over 10 million days of school to girls in low-income communities around the world.
“I am profoundly grateful to Gloria Steinem for forging a path for women like myself,” Tsai tells Marie Claire. “To sit beside her, amidst social entrepreneurs, activists, and artists devoted to a brighter future, was deeply moving. Receiving her recognition as a changemaker fills me with humility and hope.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Neha Prakash is Marie Claire's Entertainment Director, where she edits, writes, and ideates culture and current event features with a focus on elevating diverse voices and stories in film and television. She steers and books the brand's print and digital covers as well as oversees the talent and production on MC's video franchises like "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" and flagship events, including the Power Play summit. Since joining the team in early 2020, she's produced entertainment packages about buzzy television shows and films, helped oversee culture SEO content, commissioned op-eds from notable writers, and penned widely-shared celebrity profiles and interviews. She also assists with social coverage around major red carpet events, having conducted celebrity interviews at the Met Gala, Oscars, and Golden Globes. Prior to Marie Claire, she held editor roles at Brides, Glamour, Mashable, and Condé Nast, where she launched the Social News Desk. Her pop culture, breaking news, and fashion coverage has appeared on Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, Teen Vogue, and Architectural Digest. She earned a masters degree from the Columbia School of Journalism in 2012 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Pennsylvania State University in 2010. She lives in Manhattan with her husband and dog, Ghost; she loves matcha lattes, Bollywood movies, and has many hot takes about TV reboots. Follow her on Instagram @nehapk.
-
The Most Outrageous, Unexpected Images From Fashion Week
From robot dogs to rocket ships!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Queen Camilla Dishes on King Charles' Strange Bedtime Routine
She made the revelation during their royal tour of Samoa.
By Amy Mackelden Published