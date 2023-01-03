Netflix's business model seems to be go big or go home, at least when it comes to Korean series. The streamer expanded their original offerings and licensing agreements with Netflix's Korean TV shows in 2022 (opens in new tab), premiering several now-beloved dramas to the platform and renewing many of their most popular shows, from Sweet Home to All of Us Are Dead to Single's Inferno to (finally) Squid Game.

Now that the new year is around the corner, it's time to tally up all of the highly-anticipated Korean TV shows reported to hit Netflix in 2023. Many of Korea's biggest stars—including Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-Young—have signed on to unmissable shows ranging from historical action epics, sweet rom-coms, healing Korean dramas, and terrifying thrillers. (Once you build your watch list, check out our guide to the all-time best Korean dramas on Netflix (opens in new tab).)

'The Glory'

This highly-anticipated revenge drama from Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye-ko and Guardian: The Great and Lonely God writer Kim Eun-sook will reportedly premiere in two parts. Song will play Moon Dong-eun, an aspiring architect who was forced to drop out of school following a brutal attach from her bullies. Years later, the bullies' leader is now parent to an elementary schooler, and Moon is the child's homeroom teacher. Youth of May's Lee Do-hyun and High Society's Im Ji-yeon will also star.

Premiere: December 30, 2022 for Part 1 and March 2023 for Part 2

'Physical: 100'

After the success of Single's Inferno, Netflix's second original reality show will present a competition testing strength and agility (guided by an omniscient voice that gives big Squid Game vibes). 100 participants of varied age, race, and gender will compete in multiple fitness challenges to determine which of them has the "perfect physical body." (Also, a Single's Inferno Season 1 favorite is among the cast!)

Premiere: TBA

'A Time Called You'

(Image credit: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

This adaptation of the hit Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day stars Vicenzo's Jeon Yeo-been and Business Proposal's Ahn Hyo-seop, with both of the stars appearing in dual roles. Han Jun-hee (Jeon) still hasn't gotten over the death of her boyfriend Ko Yeon-jun (Ahn) one year prior. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min-joo. There, she meets fellow student Nam Si-heon, and is surprised to see how much Si-heon resembles her late boyfriend. Little Women's Kang Hoon and All of Us Are Dead's Lee Min-goo also star.

Premiere: TBD

'Black Knight'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

This dystopian series takes place in a fictional 2071, where only one percent of the human population has survived the intense air pollution, and delivery drivers, known as knights, play a crucial role within the new social stratification system. It follows the legendary Knight 5-8, and a refugee named Sawol who dreams of following in his footsteps. Kim Woo-bin, Kang you-seok, and E Som star.

Premiere: TBD

'Celebrity'

(Image credit: Netflix)

This thriller series from Netflix and Studio Dragon will depict the ups and downs of celebrity and influencer culture, showing the turbulent fears and painful desires surrounding the world. The cast includes It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Sweet Home's Park Gyu-young, CN Blue drummer Kang Min-hyuk, Awaken's Lee Chung-ah, and Angel's Last Mission: Love's Lee Dong-gun.

Premiere: TBD

'Chicken Nugget'

(Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images)

20th Century Girl's Kim Yoo-jung, Kingdom's Ryu Seung-ryeong, and Fight For My Way's Ahn Jae-hong will star in this adaptation of the web comic Fried Chicken by Park Ji-dok. A company president's daughter (Kim) becomes intrigued with a new machine that she thinks will help with fatigue. Instead, she's accidentally turned into fried chicken (yes, you read that right). Her father (Ryu) and an intern with a one-sided crush (Ahn) work together to turn her back into her human form, uncovering some very dark secrets along the way.

Premiere: TBD

'Daily Dose of Sunshine'

(Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

This healing drama, an adaptation of the web comic Morning Comes To The Mental Ward, follows the many types of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Strong Girl Do Bong Soon star Park Bo-young will star as psychiatric nurse Jung Da-eun, with Thirty-Nine's Yeon Woo-jin, Mr. Sunshine's Jang Dong-yoon, and Parasite and Law School's Lee Jung-eun rounding out the main cast.

Premiere: TBA

'Doona!'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

This drama based on the web comic The Girl Downstairs will star a veteran K-pop singer, Bae Suzy, playing a retired idol. Lee Doo-na (Suzy) is the most popular member of an up-and-coming girl group when she abruptly announces her retirement and becomes a shut-in at a share-house. When warm university student Won Joon (Yang Se-jong) moves in, the pair eventually grow closer and begin a romance.

Premiere: TBD

'Goodbye Earth'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

We still don't know much about this sci-fi drama besides its cast—including Hellbound's Yoo Ah-in and Strangers from Hell's Ahn Eun-jin—and its cryptic synopsis: "An examination of despair and hope in individuals aware of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, signifying the end of the world." Also, the show's an adaptation of novel The Fool at the End of the World by Kōtarō Isaka, the same author whose book Maria Beetle was recently adapted into the feature film Bullet Train.

Premiere: TBD

'Gyeongseong Creature'

(Image credit: Netflix)

My Name's Han So-Hee and Itaewon Class' (and future Marvel star) Park Seo-joon lead this historical thriller's all-star cast. Set in the Spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, the series will two young adults (Han and Park) who battle against strange creatures born out of human greed. Co-starring Avengers: Age of Ultron's Claudia Kim and Squid Game's Wi Ha-jun, the highly-anticipated series has reportedly been renewed (opens in new tab) for Season 2 before it has even aired!

Premiere: TBD

'Hunting Dogs'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Adapted from the webtoon Bloodhounds, this noir action drama follows a young man who enters the world of loan sharks. The King: Eternal Monarch's Woo Do-hwan plays Gun-woo, an emerging and talented boxer who has to put his dreams aside because of his mom's debts and get a job as a bodyguard to CEO Choi (Kingdom's Heo Jun-ho). Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Lee Sang-yi, Midnight Runners' Jung Da-eun, and Snowdrop's Park Sung-woong also star.

Premiere: TBD

'Mask Girl'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

This black-comedy thriller based on a webtoon of the same name follows two office workers who have inferiority complexes when it comes to their looks. Kim Mo-mi (Reflection of You's Go Hyun-jung) has a side-gig as a livestreamer who covers her face with a mask. Her co-worker Joo Oh-nam (Fight For My Way's Ahn Jae-hong) has a one-sided crush on Mo-mi, and his only source of joy comes from watching internet broadcasts. The two soon get swept up in an unexpected incident.

Premiere: TBA

'Murder DIEary'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Parasite and Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo-shik is returning to Netflix with a new thriller drama based on the 2011 web comic of the same name. Lee Tang (Choi) is an ordinary college student who works at a convenience store, when one night he gets into a fight with a customer, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. The student-turned-serial-killer learns that all his victims had been criminals themselves, realizing he has an innate power to sense and punish evildoers. Tang becomes a dark hero, investigated by Detective Gang Nan-gam (My Liberation Notes' Son Suk-ku) and former detective Song Chon (Mouse's Lee Hee-joon).

Premiere: TBD

'Parasyte: The Grey'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi manga about parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts is getting a k-drama adaptation directed by Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho. When My Love Blooms' Jeon So-nee plays Jeong Su-in, enters a bizarre coexistence with a parasite who infects her hand but fails to inhabit her brain. D.P.'s Koo Kyo-Hwan and Peninsula's Lee Jung-hun will also star as people who have devoted their lives to tracking down and battling the parasites.

Premiere: TBD

'Queen of the Scene'

(Image credit: JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Gong Hyo-jin from When the Camellia Blooms will star in this paranormal comedy about a writer who gets stuck in her own story. When Kim Ma Ri, known for the shocking twists in her stories, gets trapped in her own creation, she faces several comedic situations as she tries to get back to reality.

Premiere: TBD

'Queen Maker'

(Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

This drama will follow two powerful and strong-minded women: skilled executive and titular "Queen Maker' Hwang Do-hee (The World of the Married's Kim Hee-ae), and labor rights lawyer and "crazy rhinoceros" Oh Seung-sook (Life's Moon So-ri). Though one's a businesswoman through and through and the other is a workers' rights activist, the pair come together when Do-hee becomes determined to make Seung-sook the mayor of Seoul.

Premiere: TBA

'Song of the Bandits'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and The Fiery Priest's Kim Nam-gil star in this historical action drama set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period. The show will tell the stories of those who have been deprived of their homes and livelihoods, and how they will do just about anything for their families, colleagues, and the Joseon people. Itaewon Class' Yoo Jae-myung, Remarriage and Desires' Lee Hyun-wook, and Nevertheless' Lee Ho-jung will also star.

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

This zombie drama was renewed (opens in new tab) in June 2022, following a thrilling first season that followed the students of Hyosan High School as they fought their way out of their town. Director Lee Jae-kyoo has previously teased that Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyn) and the evolved zombies could be a big part of the new season, along with the possible return of Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young). (If you need a refresher, here's how Season 1 ended (opens in new tab).)

Premiere: TBD

'D.P.' Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Filming has already wrapped on the second series of this award-winning drama, which gained widespread acclaim for its realistic, brutal depiction of bullying and toxic masculinity in the Korean military. Jung Hae-in (Jun-ho), Koo Kyo-hwan (Ho-yul), Kim Sung-kyun (Bum-goo), and Son Suk-ku (Ji-sup) are all set to return, as Jun-ho deals with the fallout of his decision to [spoiler].

'Squid Game' Season 2

(Image credit: Noh Juhan | Netflix)

Though Squid Game 2 (opens in new tab) is more likely to arrive in 2024, we can't leave out the highly anticipated continuation of Netflix's most popular series ever. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk as stayed mostly mum on his plans for the forthcoming season, but we do know that former winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will be back. Crossing our fingers for the return of cop Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) as well!

Premiere: TBD

'Sweet Home' Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another hit horror drama is returning this year, with Netflix announcing (opens in new tab) in June 2022 that Seasons 2 and 3(!) are on the way. The Season 1 finale saw Hyun-soo (Nevertheless' Song Kang) escape Green Homes before its huge cliffhanger, which saw him wake up in a military wan driven by [spoiler], somehow alive. In addition to the Season 1 survivors, the cast will include new members Yoo Oh-sung (The Veil), Oh Jung-se (It's Okay to Not Be Okay), and Jung Jin-young (Love in the Moonlight).

Premiere: TBA