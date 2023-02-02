Netflix is going all in on its original Korean reality shows this year, beginning with a survival competition show that gives major Squid Game vibes. Physical: 100 pits 100 athletes, special forces soldiers, fitness influencers, and other strong people against each other to see who has the "most perfect physique." The ultra-fit men and women are put through various challenges that test not just strength and size, but also speed, agility, and mental cunning, all for the chance of winning 300 million won (about $245,000 USD).

While the show has a large number of contestants to keep up with, some fan favorites rose to the top immediately, including Olympians, famous YouTubers, and even a cast member or two with connections to Single's Inferno (opens in new tab).

Active

An Da-jeong

An Da-jeong (@dajeong_ifbbpro)

An is a popular bodybuilder and coach, who has won international competitions and is considered one of the best female bodybuilders in Korean history.

Cha Hyun-seung

Cha Hyun-seung (@502bright)

Cha is a dancer and model who's best known as a backup dancer (opens in new tab) for k-pop soloist Sunmi. He says in his intro that he joined the show to test his limits. He's also a familiar face to Netflix fans, as he was a cast member on season 1 of Single's Inferno. (You can watch his round one match here (opens in new tab).)

Choo Sung-hoon

Choo Sung-hoon (@akiyamachoo)

Choo is a former Judo fighter and current MMA fighter, who's highly respected among the other contestants. The 47-year-old, who's also known as Sexyama, won gold at the 2001 Asian Judo Championships, and per his UFC profile, he's won 15 fights and lost six in his MMA career. He says in his intro that he wants to show that he can compete against younger contestants as a middle-aged man. (You can watch his round one match here (opens in new tab).)

Dustin Nippert

Dustin Nippert (@dnippert40)

Nippert is an American baseball player who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks major league team in 2002. The six-foot-eight-inch pitcher came to Korea in 2011 to play for Korean Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears, and he holds the record for the longest career of any foreign player.

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul

Hwang Bit-yeo-ul (@bityeoul)

Hwang is a CrossFitter who competes in the international CrossFit Games, as well as an ambassador for Lululemon Korea. She made an impressive showing as the 3rd place winner in her pre-round hanging contest.

Im Jeong-yun

Im Jeong-yun (@imjeongfit)

Im is a bodybuilder, model, and student studying Adapted Physical Education at Korea National Sport University. He made a strong showing in the first round when he won against champion arm wrestler and "strongest man in Korea" Ha Je-yong. (You can watch his round one match here (opens in new tab).)

Jang Eun-sil

Jang Eun-sil (@sillllling)

Jang is a member of the South Korean national wrestling team, who also does CrossFit or ssireum, traditional Korean wrestling, for fun. In her intro, she says that she's done nothing but work out for the past 20 years. She also runs a YouTube (opens in new tab) channel and TikTok (opens in new tab) where she posts vlogs and workout videos.

Jang Seong-min

Jang Seong-min (@jang000822)

Jang is a rugby player who played on the South Korean national team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. In his intro, he says that he's been called the "Rugby World's Don Lee" and "Monster Physique." He's also one of the 10 team captains chosen for round two.

Kim Kang-min

Kim Kang-min (@kang_min_kim)

Kim is a bodybuilder and YouTuber (opens in new tab), who also works as a trainer and owns clothing and supplement brands. He's also on the show with his wife Song A-reum, saying in their intro that they are a "married bodybuilding couple of the same age." They've been married for six years and have a six-year-old daughter.

Kim Min-cheol

Kim Min-cheol (@kmc_1203_)

Kim is a member of the Korean national ice climbing team, and works on the Bukhansan special mountain rescue team. In his intro, he says that his muscles were made as part of his daily life rescuing people, rather than in a gym. By using his climbing skills, he came first out of all 100 contestants in the opening hanging challenge.

Kim Ye-hyun

Kim Ye-hyun (@1f_okey)

Kim is a former fencer, model, bodybuilder, and YouTuber (opens in new tab) who also serves as the CEO of Fit & Hill Fitness. Per his Instagram bio, he also has a Master of Sports Rehabilitation at Korea Sports University.

Ma Sun-ho

Ma Sun-ho (@natural_masunho)

Ma is a bodybuilder and media personality who's won multiple Domestic Bodybuilding championships in South Korea. He's one of the contestant MCs who appears in the Physical: 100 reaction videos (opens in new tab) on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Miracle

Miracle Nelson (@itz_mkay)

Miracle is a dancer, actor, model, and bodybuilder who has been a dance and fitness coach at Krump Studio since 2012. He formerly worked as a backup dancer for k-pop acts including Park Su-bin and OnlyOneOf, and he posts both workout and dancing content on his TikTok (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) pages.

Nam Kyung-jin

Nam Kyung-jin (@wrestler_nam)

Nam is a wrestler who's been on the Korean national team for 12 years. He says in his intro that his "muscles are for real-life action" and that he thinks "he can beat anybody." He's also recently started a YouTube (opens in new tab) channel where he collaborates with other athletes.

Seol Ki-kwan

Seol Ki-kwan (@kikwan_seol)

Seol is a member of the Korean national bodybuilding team and an eight-time world champion. He also has a YouTube (opens in new tab) channel where he posts vlogs and workout videos. In his intro, he says that he joined the national team in his late twenties, and he's respected among the other bodybuilders on the show.

Shim Eu-ddeum

Shim Eu-ddeum (@euddeume_)

Shim is a popular fitness YouTuber (opens in new tab) who previously competed in bodybuilding competitions. Her channel includes stretching and workout videos and vlogs (including one of herself attending the Physical: 100 watch party (opens in new tab)). In her intro, she says that she's "ambitious when it comes to exercising or doing something physical."

Song A-reum

Song A-reum (@ssong_rme)

Song is a bodybuilder and fitness model who competes in women's bikini competitions. She joined the show with her husband Kim Kang-min, a fellow bodybuilder. The couple has been married for six years and shares a six-year-old daughter, and Song and their daughter regularly appears on Kim's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.

Yang Hak-seon

Yang Hak-seon (@yang1yang2)

Yang is an artistic gymnast on the South Korean National Team, who specializes in vault. He was South Korean gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal, coming first in vault at the 2012 Olympic Games. He also has two gold medals from the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Yun Sung-bin

Yun Sung-bin (@top.physical)

Yun is a skeleton racer who won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian medalist in an Olympic sliding sport. In his intro, he said that he joined the show because "Olympic athletes rarely get a chance to appeal to the public or to share about themselves." He's also the most intimidating among the contestant pool, with everyone else saying he's the one to avoid. (You can watch his round one match here (opens in new tab).)

Eliminated

Agent H

Agent H (@udtbro)

Hwang Ji-hun, a.k.a. Agent H, is a media personality and a UDT Reserve Sergeant in the South Korean navy's special forces. He's also the CEO of the broadcasting & media production company Kick the Hurdle Studio, along with other UDT contestants. (Kim Jin-young from Single's Inferno season 2 is also under the company).

Caro

Caro (@kidocaro)

Caro is a CrossFitter, model, and popular YouTuber who shares his workouts and day-to-day life on his vlog channel (opens in new tab). He's referred to as the "Korean Hercules" by the other contestants. He also does videos with his wife, an architectural designer and influencer (opens in new tab).

Jeon Young

Jeon Young (@undead_jedi)

Young is a dancer, choreographer, and the leader of Korea's first bone-breaking team (a.k.a. the contortionist dance where it looks like the dancers have no bones). He's worked with Netflix before, as the zombie choreographer for Kingdom seasons 1 and 2 as well as Hellbound. Though he was eliminated in the first round, he became a fan-favorite for his impressive speed and agility.

Kim Chun-ri

Kim Chun-ri (@chunri.kim)

Kim is a famous bodybuilder and trainer who has won competitions including the PCA Europa bodybuilding Championship and the PCA Asia/World Champion. The fan-favorite was eliminated in her one-on-one match against an MMA fighter.

Kim Kyung-jin

Kim Kyung-jin (@momjjangnongbu)

Kim is a former trainer and physical-education university teacher who transitioned to farming five years ago. He says in his intro that he know grows produce for people's health, and that he joined the competition to show people how he could compete fair and square. Though he lost his one-on-one match with dancer Cha Hyun-seung, the farmer became a quick fan favorite during his time on the show.

Park Min-ji

Park Min-ji (@_miing.g)

Park is a ssireum (traditional Korean style) wrestler who calls herself "the goddess on the sand." She impresses the contestants when she chooses and holds her own against rugby player Jang Seong-min for her one-on-one match, though she's eventually defeated.