Every summer, dating show fans face the ultimate decision: Love Island USA or Love Island UK? Millions of new viewers have joined the Love Island fandom in recent years, thanks to the skyrocketing popularity of LIUSA seasons 6 and 7. But longtime reality fans know that LIUK is required viewing, as the franchise's original show was putting out legendary seasons before the American spinoff was a twinkle in an executive's eye. If you want to start a passionate debate among reality obsessives, just ask one question: Which Love Island do you watch?

Unfortunately, new fans interested in watching the upcoming seasons of both shows may not know what they're signing up for. Since 2024, LIUK and LIUSA have debuted their seasons around the same time, with both countries claiming early June as the start of the summer. Typically, juggling shows like Love Is Blind or The Bachelorette is nothing new, but those reality hits only claim one or two days per week. Watching both versions of Love Island means signing up to binge two to four hours of vicarious romance drama every night for two months. It makes sense why many fans choose one to watch live, and maybe catch up with the other at a later date.

Ariana Madix hosts Love Island USA season 7. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

However, some fans watch both LIUSA and LIUK live—a true feat of dedication and endurance. Each series is returning this summer after massive success last year, so 2026 may bring each show's biggest year yet. Odds are, once TikTok is flooded with viral clips from both sets of Islanders, the allure may be too hard to resist.

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With both shows starting in less than a month, read on for everything to know to tune into Love Island UK and Love Island USA in 2026, from each show's premiere dates to ways to watch Love Island UK in real time.

When do 'Love Island UK' and 'Love Island USA' start in 2026?

Get ready for a very busy June. According to British tabloid The Sun, this year's installment of Love Island UK, season 13, is set to kick off on Monday, June 1—just one day before Love Island USA launches its season 8 on Tuesday, June 2. (Last year, there was at least a week's gap between the two shows's premieres.)

Love Island UK season 13 will reportedly see Maya Jama return to the Spanish island of Mallorca for her fourth year as host, while Love Island USA season 8 will welcome Ariana Madix back to Fiji for a third year.

The cast of Love Island USA season 7 waits for the results of a vote. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

As of now, neither series has revealed details about how many episodes the season will run for nor the cast of Islanders. However, LIUK is typically longer than LIUSA; UK seasons 7 through 12 have each clocked in at 49 episodes, while USA seasons 5 through 8 ran for 37.

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How can I watch 'Love Island UK' in the U.S.?

Love Island UK is set to stream its season 13 on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S., and all 12 previous seasons are available to binge on the platforms. However, U.S. viewers won't get the episodes at the same time they air in the show's home country. There has historically been a delay in new episodes arriving across the pond; per Forbes, last year Hulu had a three-day delay behind the original airdates.

If you're the impatient type or don't want to get spoiled by an IG reel, Love Island UK will stream on ITVX with no delay. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

How can I watch 'Love Island USA' live?

Love Island USA will stream every night at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Since LIUSA is a Peacock Original, it's only available on the Premium tier at $11/month, or the Premium Plus tier at $16.99.

(If you need a more comprehensive guide to Love Island USA season 8, we've got you covered.)