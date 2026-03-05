When Sarah Pidgeon jetted from Milan Fashion Week to L.A.'s 2026 Actor Awards, I assumed her Fashion Month run was over. Turns out, the award ceremony was just a pre-France pit stop. On March 5, Pidgeon made her Paris Fashion Week debut not at a runway show, but in jeans on the street style scene. Still, her Rodeo Bag seemed teased she's in town for Balenciaga's upcoming show.

Bright and early on day four of Paris Fashion Week, Pidgeon channeled her Love Story character's effortlessness en route to a mysterious appointment. First, the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy lookalike layered a white T-shirt beneath a black crewneck. She wore a shoulder-padded, black blazer: CBK's signature coat substitute in the late '90s. The noughties similarities continued with Pidgeon's straight-leg jeans. Her cigarette-shaped pair complemented the current trend cycle too—Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid rarely wear different silhouettes right now.

Pidgeon finished with high-shine leather accessories, including pointy black ankle boots and Balenciaga's glossy Rodeo Bag in the "Tan Cowboy" shade.

Sarah Pidgeon arrived at Paris Fashion Week with the Balenciaga Rodeo bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Balenciaga released the Rodeo Bag two Februarys ago in small, medium, and large sizes. Pidgeon chose the still-spacious Medium, in chestnut-colored, vegetable-tanned lambskin. The $4,750 top-handle tote started with a ladylike flap and a silver turnlock. That's where the Rodeo got increasingly slouchy. When open, it embodied the pickpocket-friendly, one-strap bag trend seen on Spring 2026 runways from Fendi, Chanel, Loewe, and Dior. Pidgeon kept her turnlock closed, and yet, each side gusset offered a sneak peek into the bag's body.

Pidgeon is the latest fashion girl to board the It-bag's bandwagon, following Hailey Bieber. The Rhode founder first displayed the Rodeo's lived-in charm in a Feb. 2024 Instagram Story. By October 2024, another Rodeo—featuring croc-embossed leather—joined her collection. It complemented every style on her shoe rack, including Miu Miu Mary Janes, The Row loafers, and more.

Fast foward to May 2025, and the smaller Tan Cowboy Rodeo popped up on Tate McRae's arm in Paris. Every standout element on Pidgeon's Rodeo—like the top-flap, silver hardware, and one-strap silhouette—returned on McRae's bag at half the size.

Tate McRae brought her Balenciaga Rodeo to Paris last May. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A few months later, Lori Harvey put suede Rodeos on shoppers' radars. Vegetable-tanned leather traded places with "camel waxed suede calfskin," according to the bag's listing. It didn't take Harvey long to splurge on another Balenciaga Rodeo, though. Her second (now sold-out) style was brown, croc-embossed and with silver hardware.

By July, Lori Harvey gave Balenciaga Rodeos a go. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It doesn't take an accessories expert to knight the Balenciaga Rodeo as an It-bag. With endorsements from Bieber, Harvey, McRae, and now Pidgeon, it's past the point of "trend" and well on its way to "standard" status. Luckily, it's not nearly as rare as other Spring 2026 It-bags, so shop the extensive edit below.

