Lena Dunham's stylist, Talia Casswell, said it best: The author and Girls creator is "servingggg" on the press tour for her memoir, Famesick. Once the book released, Dunham committed to shining the spotlight on indie designers like Christian Cowan, Amber Doyle, and Kenza Iatrides. On April 29, she gave Russian label Nastyamasha's take on the shirt sandwich trend a close-up on national TV.

Dunham returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers after a five-year hiatus with a brand-new stylist and aesthetic. Nastyamasha's preppy polo shirt with an edgy twist couldn't have been a further departure from the slip dresses she wore during previous interviews.

Casswell dressed the author in not one, not two, but three polos. The base layer was a muted tomato-red; the center a cedar brown; and the top a sheer sky blue. Each shirt was more transparent than the last because polyamide—the same mesh used for tights—was the leading fabric. Then, all three collars popped around her neckline in succession. (Dunham's polo trio was custom-made just for her, but the brand offers the top for $624 in beige, chocolate, and baby blue.)

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Lena Dunham sat down with Seth Meyers, her polo shirt sandwich on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Underneath, Dunham could've gone classic author-core with wide-leg trousers and called it a day. Instead, she doubled down on Nastyamasha's motif by wearing three equally avant-garde pencil skirts. The cool-toned color story remained: Brown was the base, blue moved to the middle, and the red color trend took center stage.

To finish, the Girls creator accessorized with black tights, matching pointy pumps, and a few bracelets—all of which kept her sandwiched skirt set the center of attention.

Dunham's skirt boasted a fun peel-away feature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nastyamasha Mesh Triple Polo Midi Skirt $600 at apoc-store.com

Dunham's No.1 best-selling memoir isn't all that's catching the media's attention this month. Every press tour look felt has felt like a breath of fresh air: colorful and uninhibited. She shined during her Philadelphia stop in a lacy, aquamarine cardigan set and drawstring, butter yellow pants. An elongated pendant necklace, statement socks, and ballet sneakers from Tibi added royal blue, salmon pink, and emerald green to the mix.

Earlier this month, Dunham pulled off aquamarine and butter yellow in one look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even her more modest outfits endorsed at least one spring color trend. Dunham spruced up her navy blue button-down and matching trousers with adorable Mary Janes. Satin, strawberry-red sheen made them unmissable outside The TODAY Show. (She was the latest New Yorker to sample the ruby shade of red that week, following Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence.)

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Dunham was spotted pre-TODAY Show interview in strawberry Mary Janes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunham has more book tour looks up her sleeve. Tomorrow, she'll talk all things Famesick to a New Haven, Connecticut audience; after a short hiatus, she'll return to the press circuit in late May with a few Los Angeles shows. Wherever she travels, more thoughtful, custom looks are bound to follow.