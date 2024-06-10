In the best rom-coms of all time, the central couple's undeniable chemistry shines through even when they meet under the wildest pretenses. In Hit Man, Glen Powell's Gary and Adria Arjona's Madison's meet-cute is a mind-blowing one: She thinks he's a professional killer who she's hiring to murder her abusive husband (Evan Holtzman) when he's actually an undercover police contractor who's instantly smitten. Director Richard Linklater's crime film (which arrived on Netflix on June 7) follows the couple as the failed sting operation turns into a passionate, forbidden romance that's impossible not to root for up to its shocking ending, thanks to Powell and Arjona's excellent performances.
Ahead of the movie's streaming release, the Hit Man stars tested their friendship during a game of Marie Claire's How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?, where they were tasked with guessing each other's first jobs, daily essentials, and ideal superpowers. The pair breezed through the questions as they showed how much they bonded over months of filming, from Powell constantly sneaking in compliments of the Puerto Rican actress and Arjona threatening to take the Top Gun actor's puppy Brisket home with her. Amid the flirty teasing, there was also a surprising instance of cheating(!), though we'll forgive this duo of anything.
Watch the challenge above, then head to Netflix (or your local theater) to catch Hit Man.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
