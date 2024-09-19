Jennifer Lopez Is Starring in a New Netflix Rom-Com With Brett Goldstein
The rom-com queen is back!
Divorce or not, Jennifer Lopez is a romantic at heart.
The star is proving this tenfold by coming back to the rom-com world, with a new movie titled Office Romance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Netflix comedy will see Lopez star opposite Brett Goldstein, known for his role as Roy Kent on the TV series Ted Lasso.
Goldstein is writing the script alongside Ted Lasso writer and executive producer Joe Kelly.
Lopez has been a rom-com fave for years, having led such classics as Maid in Manhattan with Ralph Fiennes, Monster-in-Law alongside Jane Fonda, and What to Expect When You're Expecting alongside Cameron Diaz. In 2022, she starred in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson.
The movie came out right about the time when her relationship with Ben Affleck was gaining momentum—with the two getting engaged and married that same year.
Sadly, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after just two years of marriage, citing the breakup date as April 26, 2024. Prior to the filing, the two had been hit by divorce rumors for months.
The now-exes reunited for the first time in public this past weekend, when they enjoyed a lunch in Beverly Hills with four of their kids. (Lopez shares Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner.)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
On this occasion, Lopez and Affleck allegedly displayed a lot of PDA, with one source telling Page Six, "Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off." The two are, however, "still moving forward with the divorce," as one party-pooping source told People.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Has a New, Equally Bearded Right-Hand Man
They're twinning!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Apologizes for Disparaging Comment He Made About Her Career
In the past, he took credit for her success.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Raven-Symoné Tells Demi Lovato She Wasn't "The Nicest Person" on 'Sonny With a Chance'
They had a candid conversation on Lovato's documentary.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The 25 Best Documentaries of 2024 (So Far)
Faye Dunaway, Céline Dion, and Diane von Furstenberg have all turned the camera on their own lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Trailer Is a Chaotic, CGI-Filled Journey in Search of True Love
Experience the fever dream that is watching this clip.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Love Life to the Screen in 'This Is Me... Now: The Film'
The superstar is turning her romantic history into an extravagant movie musical.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Ben Affleck Jumped In to Protect Jennifer Lopez From a Pushy Fan
He didn't even wait for the bodyguards to intervene.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
The 25 Jennifer Lopez Films That Cemented Her As a National Treasure
Is there anything Jenny from the block can't do?
By Bianca Rodriguez Published
-
The 38 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorce Settlements of All Time
To quote Rihanna, "All I see is dollar signs."
By Alex Warner Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joining Her On Stage at the Super Bowl Was Magnificent
My heart shattered into a million pieces.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
13 Times ARod Was the Perfect IG Boyfriend to J.Lo
He understands the importance of angles.
By Bianca Rodriguez Published