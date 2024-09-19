Jennifer Lopez Is Starring in a New Netflix Rom-Com With Brett Goldstein

Divorce or not, Jennifer Lopez is a romantic at heart.

The star is proving this tenfold by coming back to the rom-com world, with a new movie titled Office Romance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Netflix comedy will see Lopez star opposite Brett Goldstein, known for his role as Roy Kent on the TV series Ted Lasso.

Goldstein is writing the script alongside Ted Lasso writer and executive producer Joe Kelly.

Lopez has been a rom-com fave for years, having led such classics as Maid in Manhattan with Ralph Fiennes, Monster-in-Law alongside Jane Fonda, and What to Expect When You're Expecting alongside Cameron Diaz. In 2022, she starred in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson.

The movie came out right about the time when her relationship with Ben Affleck was gaining momentum—with the two getting engaged and married that same year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a screening of Marry Me in February 2022.

Sadly, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after just two years of marriage, citing the breakup date as April 26, 2024. Prior to the filing, the two had been hit by divorce rumors for months.

The now-exes reunited for the first time in public this past weekend, when they enjoyed a lunch in Beverly Hills with four of their kids. (Lopez shares Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner.)

On this occasion, Lopez and Affleck allegedly displayed a lot of PDA, with one source telling Page Six, "Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off." The two are, however, "still moving forward with the divorce," as one party-pooping source told People.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for lunch over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez
