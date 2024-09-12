Post Malone Lauds Taylor Swift for Directing the "Fortnight" Video While Winning Best Collaboration at the 2024 MTV VMAs
The superstars gushed over each other while accepting the first award of the night.
Taylor Swift and Post Malone started off the 2024 MTV VMAs by accepting the first of many awards for their collaboration "Fortnight," the lead single for Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. Both of the stars were there to accept the Moonman, and the pair spent the acceptance speech giving each other their flowers.
The "Cruel Summer" singer began her speech by giving remembrance to those who lost their lives and loved ones during 9/11, before thanking the people who worked with her on the video. Addressing the Circles singer by his real name—Austin Richard Post, for anyone wondering—Swift referenced his recent run collaborating with artists like Beyoncé, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen.
"There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music's favorite person to collaborate with," she said, addressing her friend. "And it is because you are so ridiculously talented. You are so versatile and you're the most down to earth person. Honestly, so unfailingly polite. It has taken me forever to get him to stop calling me, ma'am."
The Folklore singer then stepped aside and asked Malone if he had anything to say, to which he replied a quick, "Yes, ma'am."
"Taylor is ... ugh ... I'm at an absolute loss for words," the Levii's Jeans singer began. "Absolutely one of the most kind and talented people I've ever had the honor of knowing. Just the amount of of work and care and love that she puts into everything she does from the music video to every ..."
"I watched her tied up to the operating table thing in the music video and she was just directing the music video from there and it was pretty badass," he continued. "I just wanted to say thank you so very much for listening and thank you so very much Taylor and I love you very much and have a great evening.
Swift has directed several of her own music videos over the years, since she first stepped behind the camera as a co-director for "Mine" in 2010. She also co-directed the Lover-era music videos for "Me!," "You Need to Calm Down," and the titular track, before helming "The Man" as a solo effort. Since then, Swift has directed most of her videos herself, including her 2021 filmmaking debut All Too Well: The Short Film.
The pop superstar will potentially make history at tonight's VMAs, depending on how many wins she racks up out of her 12 nominations. Some of the records she could break include becoming the first artist ever to win Video of the Year five times, or the most-awarded artist in VMAs history.
