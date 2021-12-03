The 'True Story' Cast: Your Guide

Netflix's latest hit drama is technically not a true story. The seven-episode series, created by Narcos: Mexico's Eric Newman and starring Kevin Hart, is very loosely based on the comedian's real life: Hart's character Kid is a Philadelphia comedian who has a contentious relationship with his older brother. The rest of the brothers' antics surrounding Kid's hometown comedy show, including the high body count, is all invented. True Story is propelled by its engrossing plot and a great cast, led by Hart and Wesley Snipes. Here's your guide to the cast of this surprising thriller.

Kevin Hart as Kid

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Kid is a Philly comedian who just starred in a superhero movie, and is returning home for a massive sold-out show. After a wild night out with his estranged brother and some old friends, Kid wakes up next to a dead woman, and a wild cover-up ensues. Like his character, Hart started out as a comedian and gradually landed huge roles, including Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Jumanji remakes. True Story is his second dramatic role on a Netflix project after the film Fatherhood.

Wesley Snipes as Carlton

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Kid's older brother Carlton has gotten wrapped up in some shady business, including dealings with the mob. When Kid gets into trouble, Carlton suggests a fixer to cover-up the crime, though he also asks Kid for several illegal favors. Industry vet Snipes is best known for playing the titular vampire hunter in Marvel's Blade trilogy. He has recently appeared in the comedies Dolemite is My Name and Coming 2 America.

Tawny Newsome as Billie

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Billie is a comedian who becomes Kid's writer and collaborator after being discovered on YouTube. She's also in a relationship with another member of his team, bodyguard Herschel. Newsome is a voice actress on the cartoon Star Trek: Lower Decks, and she has appeared in the shows Space Force, Superstore, and The Twilight Zone. She also co-hosts the podcast, Yo, Is This Racist?

Paul Adelstein as Todd

(Image credit: Kevin Kwan/Netflix)

Todd is Kid's manager, who doesn't seem to know about what goes on in Kid's personal life. Adelstein is a longtime TV actor, who has played supporting roles on super popular shows including Prison Break, Grey's Anatomy, and Private Practice.

William Catlett as Herschel

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Kid's bodyguard Herschel is faithful but clashes with Kid sometimes, mostly when it comes to his relationship with Billie and his misgivings about Kid's old friends. Catlett has appeared on several shows including First, Love Is_, Black Lightning, and Lovecraft Country.

Lauren London as Monyca

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Monyca is Kid's soon-to-be ex-wife; the couple, who share a son, are in the midst of a public, messy divorce. London's breakout role was in the cult-classic film ATL, and she also starred in This Christmas; I Love You, Beth Cooper; and The Game. Her latest film role was alongside Michael B. Jordon in the action film Without Remorse.

Theo Rossi as Gene

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Gene is one of Kid's biggest fans, who regularly records videos of the comedian. He ends up recording Kid as he gets rid of a dead body, and in exchange for keeping quiet, he gets access to the celeb's personal life. Rossi is best known for his roles on Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage, and the recent Netflix film Army of the Dead.

Chris Diamantopoulos as Savvas

(Image credit: Netflix)

Savvas is a Greek mobster who works with Carlton, who drags Kid into some of his seedier dealings. Chris Diamantopoulos is an experienced voice actor who played lead roles in the Netflix shows Inside Job, Blood of Zeus, and Centaurworld. He also appeared in the live-action projects Red Notice, Silicon Valley, and Made for Love.

Billy Zane as Ari

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Ari is Savvas' brother, a fixer that Carlton calls for help. Zane is best known for playing aristocrat Cal in Titanic and Match in the Back to the Future films, among his decades-long acting career.