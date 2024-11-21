Netflix's new comedy series A Man on the Inside has it all: a cozy mystery, heartwarming themes, and plenty of Ted Danson. Created by Mike Schur and loosely based on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, the show follows a widower who takes on a surprising side hustle when he teams up with a private eye to go undercover in a nursing home experiencing a wave of theft.

The eight-episode series is charming and full of heart, thanks to its talented cast that matches senior Hollywood heavyweights with several beloved alums of the biggest TV sitcoms, from All in the Family to Schur's other past hits like Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Read on to meet the hilarious cast of A Man on the Inside.

Ted Danson as Charles

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Charles is a retired engineering professor who has spent the past few years living in solitude in San Francisco, after the death of his beloved wife. He unexpectedly gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad looking for a spy to go undercover in a senior living facility.

Ted Danson, 76, is a television legend who rose to fame with the role of Sam Malone on NBC's Cheers, for which he won two Emmys and two Golden Globes. In recent years, he received more Emmy nominations for his supporting role in FX's Damages and his starring role in NBC's The Good Place, his first collaboration with A Man on the Inside creator Michael Schur. Other notable credits include 1987's Three Men and a Baby, CBS's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and his adorable 30-year marriage to Mary Steenburgen.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Charles's daughter Emily lives with her husband Joel and their three teenage sons a few hours away from her dad. Though she had hoped that Charles would find new friends and hobbies after her mother's death, she's surprised when she finds out that he's chosen the life of a low-key spy.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, 45, is a Mississippi-born actress best known for her roles in TV comedies, most notably for playing The Waitress in FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alongside her real-life partner Charlie Day. She has also appeared in Comedy Central's Reno 911!, NBC's Perfect Couples, Fox's New Girl, ABC's Happy Endings, and 2021's Licorice Pizza, as well as Taylor Swift's music video for "Anti-Hero."

Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Julie is the private investigator who hires Charles to go undercover at Pacific View to search for an opulent ruby necklace stolen from her client. After realizing that Charles is adept with modern tech, she trains him to cover the basic needs of a mole.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada, 35, is an L.A.-born actress who began her entertainment career in the 2010s and has guest-starred on several comedies, including CBS's 2 Broke Girls, ABC's Cougar Town, Netflix's Grace and Frankie, FX's Dave, and ABC's The Wonder Years. She's best known for playing Dr. Nellie Cuevas on NBC's Chicago Med.

Stephanie Beatriz as Didi

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Didi is the managing director of Pacific View Retirement Residence, who leads the senior living facility with a kind, observant hand.

Stephanie Beatriz, 43, is best known for her chameleonic role as Detective Rosa Diaz on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also appeared in shows and movies including ABC's Modern Family, Fox's Bob's Burgers, Netflix's Bojack Horseman, the 2021 musical films In the Heights and Encanto, Peacock's Twisted Metal, and Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel.

Sally Struthers as Virginia

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Virginia is one of the friendly residents Charles meets when he moves into Pacific View. She initially has eyes for the newcomer, but she's also occupied with her persistent ex, Elliott. Of course, the true love of her retired life is her best friend, Florance.

Sally Struthers, 77, is an actress and activist best known for her groundbreaking role as Gloria, daughter of Archie and Edith Bunker, on CBS's All in the Family. She went on to star in the beloved role of Babette Dell on Gilmore Girls and provided voice acting for animated characters including teenage Pebbles Flintstone and Rebecca in TaleSpin.

Margaret Avery as Florence

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Florence, another resident at Pacific View, is a sweetheart who loves poetry and the Golden State Warriors. She spends her days hanging out with her bestie Virginia.

Margaret Avery, 80, is an Oscar-nominated actress and singer, who worked as an elementary school teacher in Oakland before she joined the entertainment industry. She's best known for her starring role as Shug Avery in 1985's The Color Purple, and her other notable films and miniseries include 1972's Cool Breeze, 1977's Which Way Is Up? and Scott Joplin, ABC's The Jacksons: An American Dream, and 2018's Proud Mary. She also played Helen Patterson on the BET series Being Mary Jane for the show's entire run.

John Getz as Elliott

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Elliott is Pacific View's resident ladies' man, so he naturally feels threatened and becomes antagonistic when Charles steals all the women's attention.

John Getz, 78, is a character actor who has starred in countless movies and series over the past five decades. The Iowa-born thespian is best known for his roles in 1984's Blood Simple, 1986's The Fly (as well as its sequel), 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, 1991's Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, 2017's Zodiac, 2010's The Social Network, as well as his recurring roles in shows like Showtime's Homeland, Netflix's Grace and Frankie, and Prime Video's Bosch.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Calbert is a recent Pacific View resident and a transplant from Washington, D.C., who befriends Charles thanks to their shared, often stoic personalities.

Stephen McKinley Henderson, 75, is a prolific stage and screen actor, named by Vulture as one of "The 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today." In recent years, the Juilliard grad has appeared in films and shows including 2016's Fences (in which he reprised his Tony-nominated role), 2017's Lady Bird, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, FX's Devs, 2021's Dune, and 2024's Civil War. Fun fact: He appears in two Netflix shows premiering this month, A Man on the Inside and The Madness.

Susan Ruttan as Gladys

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Susan Ruttan, 76, plays Gladys, a former N.Y.C.-based costume designer who lives next door to Charles at Pacific View. The Oregon-born actress is best known for her four-time Emmy-nominated role as Roxanne Melman on L.A. Law. She also had guest appearances on countless shows, including The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Popular, and Gilmore Girls; Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie; and Netflix's American Vandal.

Lori Tan Chinn as Susan

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Susan, the no-nonsense president of the Pacific View's resident council, is played by Lori Tan Chinn, 76. The actress and comedian is best known for her roles as Litchfield inmate Mei Chang on Orange Is The New Black, and Awkwafina's grandma on Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. Her other notable credits include 2022's Turning Red, 2023's Joy Ride, Apple TV+'s Strange Planet, and 2024's Kung Fu Panda 4. She's also set to appear in a voice-acting role in the Netflix series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld.

Eugene Cordero as Joel

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Eugene Cordero, 46, plays Emily's supportive husband Joel. He's a comedian, actor, and writer who previously appeared as Jason Mendoza's bestie Pillboi on The Good Place. He has mostly acted in comedies and animated shows, including The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks. Other notable credits include 2017's Kong: Skull Island and Disney+'s The Mandalorian and Loki.

Miles Fowler as Jaylen

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Jaylen, a jack-of-all-trades employee at Pacific View, is played by Miles Fowler, a rising star who had a breakout role as football player Tim in the 2023 comedy Bottoms. Since making his Hollywood debut in the ABC miniseries Women of the Movement, he has also appeared in Fox's The Resident and HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Jama Williamson as Beatrice

(Image credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix)

Beatrice, the hyper-positive activities director at the Pacific View, is played by Jama Williamson, best known for playing Wendy, Tom Haverford's ex-wife, on Parks and Recreation, and Val, one of Michael's colleagues on The Good Place. Her other notable roles include Nickelodeon's Hollywood Heights and School of Rock, ABC's Single Parents, and Prime Video's American Rust.