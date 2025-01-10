Netflix’s newest limited series takes us back to 1857. American Primeval, a six-episode drama set during the fight for control of the American West, follows a group of men and women as they clash culturally, religiously, and violently with the Indigenous communities who originally occupied the land.

The must-watch series comes from The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith (it remains to be seen if any main characters will climb into animal carcasses) and is directed by Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg. Inevitably, American Primeval is the site of a few Friday Night Lights reunions: Aside from Berg helming the series, Taylor Kitsch—who memorably broke out on the NBC drama—stars in one of the lead roles, while Explosions in the Sky, who soundtracked the '00s TV show, scores the Netflix original.

Kitsch isn’t the only familiar face you’ll see on the Western, featuring both fictional characters and real-life historical figures. Ahead, find out about the cast of American Primeval and their roles.

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell

Betty Gilpin’s Sara is a wealthy mother searching for her husband and father-in-law, setting out on a journey with her son Devin while also harboring a secret that threatens everything: She killed a man back in Boston and is now likely on the run.

Gilpin’s, 38, most notable role was on the Netflix female wrestling drama GLOW , for which she received three Emmy nominations. Before GLOW, she gained attention for a supporting role on Nurse Jackie. More recently, she led the AI nurse drama Mrs. Davis in 2023, and last year, she was among the ensemble of Starz’s adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s book Three Women .

Taylor Kitsch as Isaac Reed

Along the way, Sara meets Isaac, a mysterious tracker who agrees to help them traverse the country after they escape the Mountain Meadows Massacre. He, of course, is also hiding a dark past and grief from the death of his wife and child.

Taylor Kitsch, 43, is best known for his breakout role as the swoon-worthy Tim Riggins on the beloved ‘00s series Friday Night Lights (Texas forever!), which ran for five seasons. He also appeared in the second season of the HBO anthology series True Detective, Paramount Network’s acclaimed 2018 true crime series Waco, and several films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Battleship, and 21 Bridges.

Kim Coates as Brigham Young

Brigham Young is probably a familiar name to many, as he's a known American historical figure and was the second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (colloquially known as the Mormon church). Young, the namesake of Utah’s current-day Brigham Young University, appears in American Primeval as the church leader who is determined to protect his persecuted followers and even taps the use of the Mormon army to ensure their survival.

Kim Coates, 66, starred as Tig in the FX hit Sons of Anarchy, and has also appeared in recurring roles on series like Prison Break, Cold Case, and CSI. A Canadian, Coates often works in both American and Canadian productions.

Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter

Cutter is a vicious trapper and bounty hunter, described as someone who likes to “take advantage of the naiveté of others.”

Jai Courtney, 38, is an Australian actor who found early success in both the Divergent and Suicide Squad franchises. He’s also appeared in Terminator Genisys and The Flash (2023) films, as well as The Terminal List television series.

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger

Bridger, another real historical figure, is the owner of the trading outpost Fort Bridger where much of the series is set. In both real life and American Primeval, Bridger sold the fort he built to the Mormon church. Bridger was also an impetus for Smith creating the series, as he had heavily researched his life while writing The Revenant, in which Bridger appears as a child, and wanted to feature his adult life in American Primeval.

Shea Whigham’s, 56, television work put him on the map, with starring roles on Boardwalk Empire, True Detective, and Fargo. He has also appeared in many popular films, including Silver Linings Playbook, Joker, and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as the Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious franchises.

Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt

Jacob is a Mormon leading his family west to unite with other Utah settlers when he meets Sara, whom he reluctantly allows to join his pack of travelers. At the Mountain Meadows Massacre, Jacob is scalped but not killed—a fate that drives him into madness.

Dane DeHaan, 38, may be most familiar as the villain Harry Osborn/Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He has also acted in Oppenheimer, The Place Beyond the Pines, A Cure For Wellness, and the Max hit true-crime series The Staircase.

Abish is Jacob’s wife, marrying him instead of her sister Eden, who was originally betrothed to him and passed away. A Mormon, Abish is instrumental in convincing Jacob to allow Sara and Devin to join their group. She is one of the few survivors who fled the scene of the massacre and are now being hunted down due to what they witnessed.

Dutch-born-English-Spanish actress Sarah Lightfoot-Leon, 27, can currently be seen on the Paramount+ series The Agency. Previously, she appeared in the WWII drama Masters of the Air and the British series Life After Life.

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell

Sara’s son, Devin is traveling west with his mother as they hope to unite with his father. Described as a “sensitive soul with a curious mind,” Devin secretly aids an Indigenous stowaway during their journey.

Preston Mota, 14, is the youngest in the cast whose biggest credit to date was in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Derek Hinkey as Red Feather

Red Feather leads the Shoshone warriors and the group called the Wolf Clan, who are holding Abish hostage.

Derek Hinkey is an Indigenous actor and stuntman who has appeared in Horizon: An American Saga — Part 1 and Walker: Independence. His Instagram bio recounts his lineage as a “direct descendant/Grandson of War Chief #numaga, son of Chief Winnemmcca son of ChiefTruckee.”

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons

Two Moons is a young Indigenous runaway who flees her village after she’s sexually assaulted. She forms a familial bond with Sara, Devin, and Isaac as they traverse the West and run from the militia and trappers.

Shawnee Pourier, 19, is best known for appearing on Stranger Things and Dark Winds. Per her Project Casting page, she is affiliated with the Oglala Lakota tribe and can speak conversational Lakota.

Joe Tippett as James Wolsey

James Wolsey leads the Mormon militia—a group called the Nauvoo Legion. But this militia isn’t altruistic in their pursuit; according to Tudum, they “don’t possess the moral code they claim they do.”

Joe Tippett , 42, has starred on Mare of Easttown, Rise, and The Morning Show. Before working on camera, Tippett was a musical theater actor, most notably starring in the 2021 Broadway run of Waitress.

Kyle Bradley Davis as Tilly

Tilly works alongside Cutter as a ruthless trapper in the Wild West. According to Netflix’s Tudum, he’s “a nasty, dangerous man who loves being feared and isn’t afraid to kill.”

Kyle Bradley Davis, 46, is actually best known as a comedic actor, having starred in series like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Men of a Certain Age, and the comedy-horror anthology American Horror Story.