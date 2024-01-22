Andrew Scott Is the Original Scammer in Netflix's 'Ripley'

If you're a fan of scammer stories, odds are you're familiar with The Talented Mr. Ripley. Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel and its four follow-ups have inspired Hollywood for decades, including the 1999 film adaptation starring Matt Damon and Jude Law, and as recently as the discourse-generating Saltburn). Now, Netflix has produced its own artful spin on Tom Ripley, with Fleabag and All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott taking the role of the social-climbing conman. Set to premiere on April 4, this limited series from Oscar-winner Steven Zaillian (Schindler's List, The Night Of) promises a stylish new adaptation.

Set in early 1960s New York City, the upcoming show follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a cunning grifter whose life changes when he's hired by a wealthy tycoon to try to convince his vagabond son (Tom's former acquaintance) to return home. Once Tom arrives in Italy, he begins infiltrating the privileged playboy's life. Netflix's synopsis teases, "Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder."

Who's in the cast of 'Ripley'?

In addition to Scott (who also serves as a producer), Lovesick and Emma actor Johnny Flynn will play Dickie Greenleaf, the wealthy playboy who Tom's hired to track down in Italy. Dakota Fanning will also star as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend who grows suspicious of Tom. Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy, and John Malkovich (who once played the famed conman himself in the 2002 film Ripley's Game) round out the cast.

Is there a trailer for 'Ripley'?

Netflix released the first teaser for the series on January 21, offering a stylish, tense clip of Tom Ripley evading arrest as he traverses NYC and Italy. There are also glimpses of familiar scenes for fans of the original story, including Tom altering a passport, answering the door to find Italian detectives, and standing on a small boat in the middle of the ocean.

When does 'Ripley' premiere?

The eight-episode limited series will land on Netflix on April 4, 2024, with all episodes premiering at once.