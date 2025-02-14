Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1 through 6 ahead. It wouldn’t be a new Love Is Blind season without a good old-fashioned pods love triangle . Netflix’s hit reality show , which returned for season 8 on Valentine’s Day, allows singles to get to know each other sight unseen in individual “pods,” an intimate format that often encourages the show’s stars to bond with multiple people. But the show wants its participants to get monogamously engaged and married, meaning that two-thirds of any love triangles eventually have to pair off. That’s exactly what happens in the Minneapolis, Minnesota-set season between 34-year-old healthcare recruiter Virginia Miller and 29-year-old youth director Devin Buckley , one of the season 8 cast’s most intriguing new couples.

If you’re eager to know what’s gone down between the pair but need to catch up quickly before the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes drops, here’s what you need to know about Virginia and Devin’s relationship timeline—and whether they might still be together.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

What happens between Virginia and Devin in 'Love Is Blind' season 8?

For most of Love Is Blind season 8’s first six episodes, Devin found himself in a love triangle with Virginia and 35-year-old partnership executive Brittany Dodson . Much of Devin’s life is centered on his love for basketball and working with young people, since he currently assistant coaches varsity girls’ high school basketball, has his own basketball training company, and serves as the program director of a youth sports company. Suffice it to say, if his future partner isn’t fond of shooting hoops herself, it’s important to him that she at least has some interest in it.

Early on, Devin and Brittany, who played and coached Division 1 basketball, bond over their love of the sport. Although Virginia isn’t a basketball player, she is an athlete who has some associations with it; before working in the medical field, she was an NBA dancer. Like Devin, Virginia has a strong desire to make a positive impact in her community. She wrote her healthcare administration dissertation on racial bias in healthcare, which she applies to her current job at a local hospital.

Although Devin and Virginia both dream of having a tight-knit family, they admit to each other that they’re not each other’s usual “type.” Devin typically goes for sporty women, while Virginia shares that, in the past, she has dated more self-centered men and enjoys being pursued because she doesn’t have to be vulnerable.

Devin also hits it off with Brittany, pictured above, in the pods. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

For his part, Devin opens up to his two finalists about a challenging period during his high school years. He reveals that his struggles with chronic pain and its subsequent impact on his basketball performance led to him dealing with ibuprofen substance abuse and question if there was a point to life if he couldn’t do what he loved. Devin leaned on his faith in God and eventually discovered that his femur bones were rubbing against his pelvic bone, and got surgery on both hips that allowed him to compete pain-free.

“I don’t think it’s the only thing you’re gonna go through in your life. There’ll be other times in life,” an emotional Virginia responds. “But you have a good foundation of where to go when that happens, and that’s important, you know?”

Although Devin and Brittany are kindred spirits, his ambivalence in choosing between his two love interests seemingly ends after Brittany tells him that she has had sexual experiences with women as well as men in the past, although she ultimately sees herself having a husband. Devin responds by admitting that he doesn’t know how he feels about Brittany being queer, going on to ask whether this is her way of saying she’s not interested in him anymore. During their next date, Brittany breaks things off with Devin, saying that she doesn’t think they're each other’s person.

Meanwhile, Devin and Virginia continue to bond over their shared love of God, basketball, and having a family.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Did Virginia and Devin get engaged in 'Love Is Blind' season 8?

Yes. In episode six, Devin reads a letter to Virginia telling her that although he knows she’s felt underappreciated in past relationships, he promises to make her feel valued and loved. “The last few years of my life have felt very dim,” Devin says. “I have been missing something in my life, and that something is you.”

On cue, Devin gets down on one knee and proposes to Virginia, who accepts. Virginia is visibly nervous yet excited when the two finally meet face-to-face and share a few shy kisses, as Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” plays.

Are Virginia and Devin still together after ‘Love Is Blind’ season 8?

We don’t know yet! A season promo that plays after episode six teases some bumps in the road for Virginia and Devin. At one point, Devin seemingly tells Virginia, “It doesn’t really seem like you care.”

At another point, we see a cast reunion in which Virginia seems jealous as Brittany and Devin hug. Later, Devin meets up with Brittany one-on-one and appears to tell her, “When I’m with you, it just feels very easy and comfortable.” However, these moments are very clearly edited, so who knows if the Devin-Brittany-Virginia love triangle will actually be as big of a part of the post-pods season as the promo makes it out to be!