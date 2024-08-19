Spoilers for Love is Blind: UK episodes 1-9. Netflix's reality TV juggernaut Love Is Blind shows how difficult it is for two people who love each other to truly meld their lives. For the first season of Love is Blind: UK, the couple in the cast facing the bulk of this struggle is Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards. The funeral director and the dental nurse seem meant to be when they meet in the pods, but after they get engaged, their different personalities and views on the future present significant road bumps on their one-month journey toward a wedding. With the finale and reunion on the horizon, fans are clamoring for news of whether the pair made it past the altar. Below, read on for everything we know about Catherine and Freddie's relationship and whether they're still together so far.

What happened between Freddie and Catherine on 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Freddie, a 32-year-old funeral director from Bolton, England, quickly hits it off with Catherine, a 29-year-old dental nurse from Jersey, England, once they meet in the pods. In some ways, it seems they could be meant for each other; Freddie's a devoted sibling to his brother Jack, who has Down syndrome, and Catherine is a swimming coach for children with Down syndrome. There's also a cute moment where they realize their grandparents have the same first names. The pair bond even more as they become vulnerable about their pasts, including Catherine revealing that she was adopted as a baby.

However, Freddie isn't the only person Catherine's talking to in the pods. She also has a flirtation with Londoner Ollie, though they both admit their connection is not as deep as their other bonds. Ollie and Catherine also hit a snag when Ollie low-key judges Catherine's choice in nightclubs, calling them "pretentious."

Eventually, Catherine realizes that she wants to focus on Freddie, and she calls it off with Ollie. (He goes on to become engaged to his other connection, fellow Londoner Demi.)

Freddie in the pods on Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After they get engaged, both Freddie and Catherine are pleasantly surprised by their attraction to each other. Fast forward to the couples' vacation, which was filmed in Corfu, Greece, and Catherine is the source of a memorable episode titled, "We had sex. Twice!" Still, their blissful getaway is interrupted by a little drama when Catherine hears word that Ollie told the other men that he broke it off with Catherine, and not the other way around. Freddie says that it doesn't matter when their breakup was mutual and they're both now happy with their partners (which is true!), but Catherine is irked enough to want to discuss it with Ollie. She pulls Ollie aside when the couples all gather for the first time in Corfu, and the exes do squash things quite quickly. They also take the opportunity to get a bit flirty, but there are no further Ollie-related issues on Freddie and Catherine's side.

The bigger issue comes up during a date when Catherine admits that she has been looking for reassurance because of her romantic history. Catherine asks if Freddie has ever cheated, and he is honest and admits that it happened once—he later clarifies it was seven years ago—but that he has changed since then. However, Catherine has been cheated on in every one of her past relationships. She admits that she's going to struggle to get past her belief of "once a cheat, always a cheat." The topic even comes up again in the couple's last chat before leaving Greece, and Freddie gets emotional at the chance that Catherine won't be able to trust that he's a changed man.

Catherine and Freddie during their Corfu couple's getaway in Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Once they return to the U.K., it becomes clear that Freddie and Catherine have very different vibes. He's more of a golden-retriever boyfriend, but we see that his jokey ways can annoy Catherine while they're on a shopping trip. Catherine admits that she's getting irritated easily in a testimonial, explaining, "He’s always joking and taking the mick and winding me up. I need him to just be serious because it’s making me feel like his friend, not his fiancée." (That's not to mention his eccentric house, featuring a sparkly silver floor mirror and a significant spider presence.)

In response, Freddie says he feels "misunderstood" by her at times, and wonders if he needs to adjust himself a bit to match her energy. “I think maybe I’m a bit too much for her. Maybe I need to just tone it down a bit," he says in his testimonial.

When the pair meets Freddie's family, it's mostly a lovely afternoon. His mother, father, sister, and brother all adore him, and his mom even teases that Catherine has some competition with all of the older neighborhood ladies who form Freddie's fan club. Freddie also asks his brother Jack to be his best man at the ceremony. However, once his sister Betsy-Dora gets a chance to talk to him alone, she notices that he's more reserved than he usually is. She adds that he still needs to be himself; there's been a narrative so far of Freddie wondering if he's enough for Catherine, but Betsy-Dora turns it around to ask, "Is she good enough for you?" (Also, another Freddie/Catherine episode title.)

Freddie and Catherine (left) meet Freddie's family on Love is Blind: UK. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As the pre-wedding time goes on, Freddie and Catherine's differences continue to pile up. Catherine feels that Freddie isn't affectionate enough; Freddie's concerned that he's never dated a girl who enjoys going out to clubs and "bougie brunches." In a truly wild twist, fellow pod alum Sam happens to be the spitting image of Catherine's ex, and she gets a bit too flirty with him at the pod reunion party. (Sam, who caused drama in Nicole and Benaiah's relationship, of all people.)

Then, at the end of episode 8, the most contentious part of Catherine and Freddie's story comes up when Freddie mentions that he's uncomfortable with the idea of Catherine getting the right to his assets. He wants to get a prenup to ensure that his money goes to his sister if anything happens to him. Prenups are a testy subject for any couple, and Catherine is immediately not going for it. Her friends also back up her view, asking whether this means that he's already thinking about potentially separating down the line. (This doesn't come up in the show, but fans have noted that Freddie could also be thinking of his brother, and being able to contribute to Jack's care in a worse-case scenario.) Freddie and Catherine have a lot to work out before the wedding, but they're short on time. This is Love is Blind after all; Catherine and Freddie are headed to the altar, and we'll have to wait til the season finale to see whether they're going to get married.

Are Freddie and Catherine still together after 'Love is Blind: UK?'

With the season still airing, there aren't many clues as to whether Catherine and Freddie were able to make their relationship work. The biggest hint we have that they're at least on good terms is that they follow each other on Instagram. However, judging by the teasers for the finale, their chances at the altar don't look great. We know that they did both attend the wedding, as they're shown standing before the officiant, but there is also an ominous moment where Betsy-Dora tells Freddie, "I just worry that you are on different pages."