Back in April 2021, Freeform (formerly ABC Family) debuted Cruel Summer, a '90s-set mystery-thriller about a teen girl who disappeared and another who seemingly stepped into her life. Taking place across three timelines in 1993, 1994, and 1995 in small-town Texas, the 10-episode season followed Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), an awkward outsider who became popular after queen bee Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) was abducted. When Kate returns and claims that Jeanette knew her whereabouts, Jeanette becomes an outcast, and both girls struggle to rebuild their lives.

During its run, Cruel Summer became a word-of-mouth hit and Freeform's most-watched series debut at the time. Despite fan pleas for a continuation after the finale's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, the Jessica Biel-produced series became an anthology and released a second season with an all-new cast and showrunner. Though the series was canceled in late 2023, it turns out that Kate Wallis's story may not be over yet. Below, read on for everything we know about a possible Cruel Summer season 3, including where the cult-loved drama could go next.

Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) and Kate (Olivia Holt) formed a bond in the 1995 timeline of Cruel Summer season 1. (Image credit: Freeform)

Has 'Cruel Summer' been renewed for season 3?

Though the thriller series was canceled after its second installment (which was not as popular as the debut season), it seems as though summer's not over quite yet. In a major surprise, Variety reported in August 2025—two years after the show went off the air—that a season 3 of Cruel Summer is in development at Hulu and Freeform. What's even more exciting? Olivia Holt is reprising her role—meaning, the series will at least somewhat continue its season 1 storyline.

After the news broke, Holt, who is coming onto season 3 as an executive producer, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the report and express her excitement. "kate wallis, it’s good to be you again," she wrote in the caption.

Joining Holt behind the scenes of the production are showrunners Cori Uchida and Adam Lash, and returning executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Bert V. Royal, who created the series but left after filming the pilot due to "creative differences," is not involved.

So, queue your favorite '90s banger and throw on some butterfly clips or a choker because it's happening!

When will 'Cruel Summer' season 3 come out?

It's unclear when Cruel Summer season 3 will premiere, but it will likely be a while. With the new season still in early development, the team is probably still writing the next chapter in Kate Wallis's story. When the show moves into production, it may be a relatively quick turnaround. (Season 1 was filmed in early 2020 before it premiered in summer 2021. Meanwhile, season 2 was ordered amid season 1's run, shot in 2022, and aired in 2023.) We're crossing our fingers that we'll be back in Skylin, Texas by late 2026 or early 2027.

The season 1 mystery involved whether Jeanette saw Kate while she was held in captivity by their vice principal. (Image credit: Freeform)

What will 'Cruel Summer' season 3 be about?

All we know about Cruel Summer season 3 is that Olivia Holt is reprising her role as Kate Wallis. It's unconfirmed whether the upcoming episodes will immediately follow the events of season 1 or if there will be a time jump.

As fans will likely remember, season 1 famously ended with a jaw-dropping twist that revealed that while Jeanette didn't see Kate when she was held captive by Martin (Blake Lee), as she alleged, she did hear her. The 1994 timeline shows Jeanette breaking into Martin's home, as she had a habit of doing, and hearing Kate yelling for help from the basement. While she nearly put her hand on the locked basement door to help her out, she ultimately decided against it. We then understand just how calculated her following choices were, and how much she lied upon Kate's return.

Still, Jeanette was able to get away with everything and have the court case thrown out, as it also came to light that it was Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) who saw Kate, unbeknownst to her at the time, and all the girls apologized to one another.

Season 3 could see Jeanette's truth somehow coming out (perhaps Kate can't let the confusing holes in the case go!), and the ramifications of it. Alternatively, Jeanette could make another sinister decision that goes awry, causing the case to return to her.

However, considering all parties involved in the original case were trying to move on, it's possible that the show could go a different direction, focusing on what's next for Kate. Perhaps she becomes obsessed with finding out if Martin had any other victims, or she becomes somewhat of an armchair detective, hoping to help other girls. Or, maybe now she's in college and something happens on her campus. There are endless possibilities, but regardless, we're looking forward to be back with the OG queen bee of Skylin.

It's unclear if Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) will also be in season 3. (Image credit: Freeform)

Which cast members will return for 'Cruel Summer' season 3?

The only confirmed name in season 3 is Holt. It could be a while before any news regarding who else from the debut season might return, or whether the show will tell a new story with a new ensemble.

If the show continues the drama between Kate and Jeanette, Chiara Aurelia would likely return. Since Cruel Summer, she's made a name for herself on and off Broadway, where she led the buzzy play Dilaria and took over for Sadie Sink in the main role of John Proctor Is the Villain when the Stranger Things star's run ended. However, John Proctor Is the Villain closes in early September, and Aurelia's availability opens up.

Other characters who might be back include Mallory (played by Harley Quinn Smith), since she and Kate began dating at the end of season 1, and Kate's family, including her typical Southern belle mother Joy (Andrea Anders), her stepfather Rod (Ben Cain), and her sister Ashley (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). As fans may recall, Kate shot and killed Martin (Blake Lee) before she escaped, so he likely won't be back unless there are additional flashbacks or she delves more into his past.

With the show's return still in early development, we'll have to stay patient—but we'll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available. We can't wait for next summer!