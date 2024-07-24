Every so often, a show like Emily in Paris comes along that makes your heart skip a beat. It’s got romance! Drama! Comedy! Inner exploration! And then, just as quickly as it’s landed on your Netflix homepage, you’ve binged it in a single weekend, resigned to spend the next long, cruel months flicking back and forth between the regular channels as you (not so) patiently wait for another season to drop.

With season 4 of the beloved series set on the horizon (save August 15 for date night with your couch), you could continue with the same old depressing pattern—or, you could watch a show in the same vein as Emily in Paris. We've rounded up a handful of shows to watch if you're a fan of the hit created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins—from other binge-worthy romantic series to shows hailing from France. Below, see our recommendations of 20 shows that should be on every Emily in Paris fan's watch list.

'Another Self' (2022– )

(Image credit: Netflix)

Similarly to Emily and her trusty copines Mindy (Park) and Cami (Camille Razat), this Turkish series sees three gal pals, Ada (Tuba Büyüküstün), Leyla (Seda Bakan) and Sevgi (Boncuk Yilmaz) navigating life and love in the picturesque town of Ayvalık, where they’ve just arrived. Their hardships hold a bit more weight—Leyla is dealing with money problems while Sevgi has just been diagnosed with cancer—but the show's tone remains hopeful, as do its subjects.

'The Baker and the Beauty' (2020)

(Image credit: Guy D'Alema/ABC)

If you’re still salivating over the will-they-won't-they between Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), The Beauty and the Baker should be next on your watchlist. The series centers on a hot baker named Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) who gets swept up in a romance with a glamorous fashion mogul Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley). There’s no stunningly beautiful girlfriend to break up their romantic tension, but the ruthless paparazzi that have latched onto them just might.

'The Bold Type' (2017–2021)

(Image credit: Freeform)

For all her misguided antics, Emily is never completely without direction thanks to her boss and mentor Madeline (Kate Walsh) and later, the more shrewd, more Parisian Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Luckily, The Bold Type’s Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) have their fearless leader in fictional Scarlet editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle. (Fun fact? Carlyle was loosely modeled after former Marie Claire EIC Joanna Coles.) They also have free reign over the magazine’s fashion closet, stuffed with plenty of Emily-worthy ensembles.

'Call My Agent!' (2015–2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A top PR firm in France? Check. Difficult and demanding clients? Double check. A chic Parisian setting? Check. The only thing missing from this French-subtitled television series seems to be Emily herself. As with the offices of Savoir, the backstories of the clients at the A.S.K. firm are just as interesting as its bevy of employees, and the potential for betrayal— internally and externally—is always around the corner. It’s nothing the city’s top agents can’t handle, though, right?

'The Fabulous' (2022– )

(Image credit: Seung-Wang Kim/Netflix)

What do you get when you pair a public relations manager, a photographer, a model, and a fashion designer? Why, the K-drama version of Emily in Paris, of course. These four friends are each at the top of their respective games, and just like Emily, that’s where they intend to stay. They’ll just need to keep their love lives, egos, and the elements (cough, cough, rain), in check.

'Flack' (2019– )

(Image credit: Amazon)

Flack paints the world of public relations in a very different light than Emily in Paris. Where Emily is happily spraying her client’s champagne all over town, Flack’s lead Robyn (Anna Paquin) is trying to revive her clients' visitors from the floors of their hotel rooms. Still, there are some hints of the same snappy humor we know and love: Robyn’s cutting coworker Eve (Lydia Wilson) provides plenty of comic relief, as does her ultra-dry boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo). Like Emily, Robyn also has some work to do on herself, offering up a brief glimpse at the kind of life Emily might lead if she simply said, "Fuck it," and gave into her more sinister impulses.

'Fleabag' (2016–2019)

(Image credit: BBC)

New heroine (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a new city (London), same ingredients for a laugh-out-loud good time. Fleabag, for lack of a better name (which she doesn’t reveal it throughout the entire series), is young, free-spirited, and frequently misunderstood thanks to her unique sense of humor. She’s also incredibly whipsmart, somewhat obsessive and needy, and wields a heart of gold.

'Geek Girl' (2024)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Teenage student Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) didn’t have to travel to a faraway land to feel awkward and out of place — she just is. Or at least she was until a pair of modeling scout fairy godmothers saw her for something more than she thought she was worth and turned her life topsy turvy. It’s sweet, inspiring, and best of all, it’s dripping in couture—and fall hair inspiration.

'Glamorous' (2023)

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

A show centered on a social media savant who lands a dream job working in a cutthroat industry? You don’t say! While the players look a little different in this campy dramedy—the lead is a queer man named Marco (Miss Benny) with a penchant for beauty, while Kim Cattrall supports as his unlikely new boss — the recipe for cheeky humor and personal triumph as Marco navigates his new career feels entirely familiar.

'Gossip Girl' (2007–2012)

(Image credit: The CW)

As far as plotlines go, Emily in Paris and Gossip Girl couldn’t be more different: One’s about a professional ingénue who finds herself flailing in a foreign land while the other follows a group of cunning teens who treat New York's Upper East Side as their very own moral playground. But the connective threads of fashion that tie the two together are too entwined to ignore. Sans for Sex and the City, few shows have reached the heights of cult style status that Gossip Girl achieved in its prime when designers were “lining up” to dress its leads of Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester), according to costume designer Eric Daman. The liaisons its cast of characters weaves while prancing around in them are also rather entertaining.

'The Hookup Plan' (2018–2022)

(Image credit: Stephanie Branchu / Netflix)

Emily fans looking to tide their inner Francophiles over will do well to check out this feel-good miniseries with heart galore. Set in (where else?) Paris, France, the series follows three French friends who get roped into the world of male escorts when one gets down on her luck in love. The only problem? She doesn't realize her friends are setting her up. Since it’s written in French with English subtitles, you can even brush up on your language skills as you tune in.

'In Love All Over Again' (2023)

(Image credit: Carla Oset/Netflix)

The only thing more romantic than falling in love? Falling in love in a dreamy locale—like, say, Madrid—and then continuing to do it over and over again. Such is the premise for this dreamy series, which evokes the same kind of fiery tension between leads Irene (Georgina Amóros) and Julio (Franco Masini) as Emily and Gabriel.

'Partner Track' (2022)

(Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Let's face it: Emily wouldn’t have lasted two weeks in Paris without the help of her unlikely office cohorts Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery). Partner Track’s Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is no stranger to office camaraderie herself: She’s got built-in besties at the firm where she works as a lawyer. But she’s also got rivals, and she’s going to need to find a way to outsmart them if she wants to land her dream position as the firm’s next partner.

'Real Girlfriends in Paris' (2023)

(Image credit: Bravo)

What if, instead of following one über-stylish American expat with a mission for purpose, love, and croissants à Paris, a reality series followed six real-life American expats doing the same? Such is the magnificence of Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris. Like Emily and her inner circle, the show’s crew is stylish to the max—museum tour guide Anya Firestone practically lives in secondhand couture while Victoria Zito runs the design helm at fashion brand Chloe Colette. They’re also all trying to make a name for themselves in the City of Lights against odds like expiring visas, flaky coworkers, and bad dates galore. Quelle horreur!

'Sex and the City' (1998–2004)

(Image credit: HBO)

Sex and the City has several obvious parallels to Emily in Paris. There’s Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) weeks-long stint in Paris, for one thing. Shared series creator Darren Star, another. But the biggest connection between these two is undoubtedly the unspoken central figure that appears in both shows: fashion. Thanks to Patricia Field, who helmed the costume design on each series, the outfits sported by Carrie, Samantha (Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) have gone down in history as some of the most iconic of all time. (Emily’s getups aren’t too far behind.) Carrie’s tutu alone, which came straight from the bargain bin and cost $5, later sold for $52,000—a price 10,400 times greater than its original cost. Then again, we’d expect nothing less from the woman who outfitted Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

'Survival of the Thickest' (2023– )

(Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) is a fashion-obsessed stylist in the making who's trying to cope with her new reality on the heels of her most recent breakup. With a heightened focus on her career, a cheeky attitude, and plenty of lip gloss (ringing any bells yet?), she’s ready to take on the world—or at the very least, the fashion industry—and you’ll be cheering her on from start to finish.

'Ugly Betty' (2006–2010)

(Image credit: ABC)

Remember when Emily received the full scorn of Pierre Cadault for showing up to his studio with an Eiffel Tower bag charm? Let’s just say she’s got nothing on Ugly Betty’s Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), who walks into her first day on the job in a kitschy poncho. Still, for all her faux pas, Betty, like Emily, is resilient, sharp, and full of fresh ideas for the fashion magazine she works for. Which is lucky, since she’ll need them all to survive her new ultra-catty coworkers.

'Up Here' (2023)

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Much like Emily in Paris, which frequently showcases the vocal stylings of busker-turned-nightclub performer extraordinaire Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), Up Here features plenty of winning musical moments. (It is directed and executive produced by Hamilton vet Thomas Kail and Book of Mormon songwriters, after all.) More than that, however, its heroine and New York transplant Lindsay (Mae Whitman), desperate to be a “real” writer, grapples with some of the same central themes as our beloved Emily. (Think: self-doubt, adapting to a new environment, and following one’s heart.) Sure, a few voices are living inside Lindsay’s head to contend with, plus a few more that regularly converse with her love interest Miguel (Carlos Valdes), but that’s beside the point.

'Valeria' (2020–2024)

(Image credit: Felipe Hernández /Netflix)

Substitute Paris for Madrid, PR for a career in writing, and a flirtation with the chef next door with a rocky marriage, and you’ve gone from Emily à Paris to Valeria. Diana Goméz takes on the titular, lead role, but as with EIP, the supporting characters don’t get lost in the fray. They’re the very glue holding Valeria together. Bonus? The group’s sexual antics are said to be steamy enough to make even Samantha Jones blush. (Eat your heart out, Emily and Alfie.)

'Younger' (2015–2021)

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/ViacomCBS, Inc.)

While it’s true that there’s no Eiffel Tower in sight in Younger, the show shares all the classic hallmarks of a Darren Star-led masterpiece with its successor of Emily in Paris. There are the empowered female leads of Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff); the high-powered jobs in the big city they live for when they aren’t juggling their boyfriends, fiancés and career-ruining secrets (while Liza hides her secret identity as a middle-aged mom). The icing on the cake? Their impossible-yet-oddly-lovable boss Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) never fails to keep them on their toes with her directives to "make strong coffee, never wear perfume and not annoy" her.

