Heartstopper's second season has arrived on Netflix, bringing viewers a new batch of the beloved teen LGBTQ+ romance. After a season that included Parisian adventures and emotional challenges for the central relationships, the season 2 finale of Heartstopper left fans with a major cliffhanger heading into the highly anticipated third installment. Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about what could come next in Heartstopper season 3.

Has 'Heartstopper' been renewed for a third season?

In May 2022, Netflix announced that Heartstopper had been renewed for two more seasons, dropping the news just one month after season 1 arrived on the streamer. Several of the cast members shared their excitement on social media at the time, with Yasmin Finney posting celebratory behind-the-scenes pics from filming.

Can't wait for @AliceOseman and co. to do even more wonderful things with these characters! 💕 pic.twitter.com/taZeVZm9ouMay 20, 2022 See more

When will 'Heartstopper' season 3 come out?

Heartstopper has followed a quick release schedule so far, with season 2 arriving 18 months after season 1. After receiving the early renewal, season 3 is already in the works, with director Euros Lyn telling BBC News that the team is "due to start work on it soon." (As a production of the United Kingdom, filming on Heartstopper will not be affected by the ongoing writers and actors strikes in the U.S.) Season 3 could arrive on the streamer around summer 2024.

Who will be in the cast of 'Heartstopper' season 3?

(Image credit: Netflix / Samuel Dore)

While an official cast list has not been released, most of the show's actors are expected to return, including Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor (Nick), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Jenny Walser (Tori), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry), and Olivia Colman (Sarah, Nick's mother).

One familiar face who will not return is Sebastian Croft, who plays Ben. During his final scene in episode 7, where Ben apologizes to Charlie for their past toxic relationship, the antagonist revealed that he's leaving Truham and Charlie's life for good.

What will 'Heartstopper' season 3 be about?

(Image credit: Netflix / Samuel Dore)

The season 2 finale sets up several threads for each of the series' core relationships. Tao and Elle are officially a couple, but the pair may have to become a long-distance couple, as Elle want to attend art school in London. Tao is supportive when she tells him, after a season spend dealing with his insecurities, but the distance will likely bring up new challenges. Meanwhile, Isaac began exploring his asexuality later in the season, which culminated in him picking up the book Ace during a mid-prom trip to the library, setting off further exploration in season 3.

Meanwhile, popular girl Imogen seems to be forming feelings for Sahar, which could form into something deeper in future episodes. And after a tumultuous prom day, Darcy and Tara became closer after discussing the truth about Darcy's troubled relationship with her mom, and the two girlfriends said "I love you" to each other.

Speaking of "I love you," that text cliffhanger between Charlie and Nick sets the tone for where their relationship will go in season 3. Now that Nick has come out as bi, and following his and Charlie's emotional conversation about Charlie's self-hate after being bullied, it's clear that Charlie feels safe and supported in their relationship. However, it will still take a while for him to fully open up—hence his hesitation to hit send—so season 3 will likely explore the circumstances in which Charlie finally says "I love you" to Nick.

Fans of TV book adaptations can usually turn to the source material if they're impatient for spoilers. Though Heartstopper season 2 makes big changes from Oseman's graphic novels, the show has remained mostly faithful to the overall arc of the books. However, even readers of the graphic novels aren't entirely sure where the series could go next. Season 3 is expected to adapt the fourth and fifth volumes of the graphic novel series, but volume 5 won’t be released in the U.S. until December 19, 2023. This does give viewers who discovered the world of Heartstopper through the TV show enough time to catch up on the novels before the new release.