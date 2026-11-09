3 Styling Tricks That Make My Boring Sweaters Feel Brand New

Every year, I greet sweater weather like a long-lost friend. I start romanticizing the season sometime around the midpoint of summer, but the real excitement comes with the first chill in the morning air that warrants an extra layer, spotting someone in a cozy zip-up on my morning dog walk, and the prospect of spending an entire Sunday indoors wearing cashmere (though, as the mother of a one-year-old, there's a good chance it'll have a few sticky fingerprints on it by noon).
By November, the romance has worn off a little, and the dry cleaning has started piling up. I'm usually back to wearing the same three sweaters with my default black trousers and flats, and what was supposed to be the most exciting season for getting dressed has become an uninspired exercise in staying warm.
This year, I'm getting ahead of the inevitable sweater fatigue by taking cues from three women I consider authorities on the subject: Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence. All three have a knack for making knitwear the focal point of an outfit, and their latest looks have me reconsidering a few sweater trends that are surprisingly easy to wear.
Few people understand the appeal of exaggerated proportions quite like Zoë Kravitz. She's petite, but you'd never know it from her affection for enormous scarves, oversized knits, and layers that, on someone else, might resemble a laundry pile. Instead of shying away from all that volume, she leans into it. As a fellow petite person, I find her ability to wear what looks like twice her body weight in knitwear without disappearing underneath it particularly impressive.
Her latest endorsement of the collared sweater is slightly more restrained, though no less interesting. The silhouette is hardly new, but Michael Rider's arrival at Celine has given the preppy staple a fresh lease on life. And while I'm not usually drawn to anything that feels too country club, there's something super chic about a collar peeking out from beneath a wooly coat.
How I Styled It
Taking a cue from Kravitz, I paired a taupe collared cashmere sweater with black pleated trousers and a chocolate suede jacket draped over my shoulders. At 5'1", I'm always conscious of proportions, so tucking in the sweater helped balance the oversized jacket. I finished with a gold watch and sunglasses, letting the mix of textures and my favorite brown-and-black color combination do the heavy lifting.
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Cellini Sweater
Rixo
Lainey Suede Jacket
Banana Republic
The Studio Wide-Leg Drawstring Pant in Italian Wool
Jamie Haller
The Penny Loafer
The Cardigan Jacket
Gigi Hadid knows her way around a good sweater. Between running her own knitwear label, Guest in Residence, and having what I imagine is an enviable personal cashmere collection, she's made a compelling case for treating knitwear as something more than a supporting character in an outfit. And while I have a soft spot for her colorful, slightly eccentric approach to layering, I find myself returning to her more understated looks.
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I wore a deep navy, gold-buttoned cardigan jacket as a top, leaning into its more tailored qualities rather than treating it as an extra layer. The structured shoulders and substantial knit gave it enough presence to stand on its own. I'd also wear it with a longer skirt or layer a coat over it when the weather calls for one. The beauty of this sweater is that once you inevitably take your outerwear off, you still have a great outfit underneath, without sacrificing warmth.
Case in point: a recent outing in a graphic T-shirt, black trousers, and slip-on sneakers, with a bright red sweater thrown over her shoulders. It looks like the sort of outfit you could put together half-asleep, though the effect is harder to achieve than it looks. I've always loved the unofficial editor’s cape, aka the scarf-sweater trend, and Lawrence's take is a good reminder that you don't necessarily need a new knit to get the look. A sweater you already own, loosely tied around your neck or draped over your shoulders, does the job just as well.
How I Style It
I took a slightly dressier approach, draping a cream sweater over a black blazer and matching trousers. I'm a big fan of wearing a knit as an accessory, especially when an outfit needs a little something but jewelry isn't quite the vibe. The cream breaks up all the black, and I like that I can throw the sweater on if I get cold. It's also a good way to get another outfit out of a blazer I've worn approximately one million times.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, where she oversees fashion coverage spanning seasonal trends, celebrity style, designers, Fashion Month, and shopping. With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, she has held roles at Condé Nast’s Lucky and Self and contributed style and travel coverage to Equinox’s Furthermore. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is based in New York City, where she writes about fashion through both an industry and personal lens, including the realities of getting dressed as a working mom. Follow her on Instagram at @sarajonewyork.