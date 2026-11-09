Don't Wait for Black Friday! Save Almost $40 on Zoë Kravitz's Adidas Sneakers at Nordstrom

Nordstrom didn't wait for Black Friday to discount celebrity-supported sneakers from Adidas. So, why should we delay shopping the marked-down styles—especially when Zoë Kravitz endorsed them as recently as last month, on the set of her forthcoming film? From now through November 11 (or until her fans snatch all of the sizes), the same Adidas Samba silhouette on Kravitz's shoe rack is one of the best early Black Friday sales—and available for over 30 percent off.
Now, Kravitz's black-and-white color combination happens to be the most popular Samba pairing. So, it's no surprise that Nordstrom hasn't given her exact, best-selling Adidas sneakers the sale treatment (yet). That's not to say shoppers can't save on the slim-sole sneaker this season. Sneakerheads just have to branch out beyond the classic, universally sought-after shades—and take a chance on the more underrated color combos.
For instance, swap the black Adidas Sambas for creamy chocolate brown, and you'll spend $74, not $100. Better yet, you'll never pass the same pair on the street style circuit. That's the beauty of steering clear of the classics—and playing around with less predictable palettes. Don't worry, you can still style them the Zoë Kravitz Way: with a rich red sweater, a burgundy scarf, and baggy everyday basics.
While Adidas Sambas have been around since 1950, dominating Black Friday sales for decades, right now, the sleek low-profile shoes are returning to regular celebrity rotations. Since summer ended, everyone from Kristen Stewart and Billie Eilish to Alexandra Leclerc and Kravitz has sponsored Sambas as the comeback sneakers of the season.
Still, whether they sell out or reclaim their regular price tags, Adidas Sambas won't be this affordable forever. So, to sample the more unsung shades of sneakers, start shopping Nordstrom's early Black Friday Sale, with prices beginning at $60.
Shop Adidas Sneakers at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale
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Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
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Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
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Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
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Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
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Tokyo Mary Jane Shoe
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Gazelle Lo Pro Sneaker
adidas
Ghost Sprint Ballet Sneaker
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.