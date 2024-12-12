Love is Blind is facing a new challenge against its labor practices, in a complaint that could affect the entire reality TV industry.

On December 11, 2024, the Minnesota regional office of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint against the hit Netflix reality TV show, stating that it misclassified the series contestants as participants when they should be considered employees. Categorizing the cast as employees would provide them federal legal protections, including the right to unionize.

The complaint against Love is Blind's production companies, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, LLC, also says that the show "committed several labor violations, including unlawful contractual terms related to confidentiality and noncompete provisions," as reported by The New York Times.

A cast member gets down on one knee to propose, in a Love is Blind pod. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The NLRB complaint is a major development in the challenges the reality juggernaut—which follows couples as they fall in love and get married "sight unseen"—has faced behind the scenes. Several former cast members have filed lawsuits against the series, with allegations raging from "inhumane working conditions" and unfair pay to "intentional infliction of emotional distress." Kinetic and Delirium have steadily denied accusations and defended their practices over the past few years, as Love is Blind has risen in popularity to become a regular cultural phenomenon.

The NLRB began investigating Kinetic and Delirium's production standards after two former Love Is Blind cast members (season 5's Renee Poche and season 2's Nick Thompson) submitted complaints to the labor board.

In addition to Love is Blind's legal battles, the complaint is also a pivotal turn in the ongoing "reality reckoning," as former cast members of franchises from Real Housewives to Vanderpump Rules have spoken out against the lack of labor protections for both reality TV personalities and below-the-line workers, who primarily work as freelance laborers.

Female contestants prepare to enter the Love is Blind pods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As for the next steps, according to the New York Times, "Complaints are issued after a labor board regional office concludes that there is merit to accusations that have been made against an employer. They are then litigated before an administrative law judge, who will determine whether the employer has violated the law. The employers could appeal a decision to the national labor board in Washington."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neither production company has shared a statement responding to the complaint at the time of publishing. This piece will be updated to reflect their response upon release.

Netflix—which streams the show but is not listed in the complaint—has also yet to respond.

Love is Blind season 8 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025.