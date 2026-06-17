Love Island may dominate reality fans' summer watchlists, but the franchise isn't limited to two months. In addition to Love Island USA and Love Island UK, the dating-show franchise has expanded to dozens of countries. Of course, an international hit like Love Island has its own answer to a World Cup: Love Island: All Stars.

For those new to All Stars, the Love Island UK spinoff first aired in January 2024, reuniting several former Islanders for a second chance at love in the villa. Rather than changing up the show's format—for that, check out Peacock's Love Island Games—All Stars feels more like an extra season of the original phenomenon, tapping into an alumni roster with a lot of history.

Interested? Read on to learn how to tune into Love Island: All Stars next winter, including how to watch in the U.S. with no delay.

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When does 'Love Island: All Stars' air?

For the past three years, Love Island: All Stars has arrived each winter to fill the LIUSA and LIUK-shaped holes in fans' hearts. The spinoff, led by host Maya Jama and narrator Iain Stirling, typically begins in mid-January and airs for five weeks.

Like the original series, Love Island: All Stars is filmed as close to real-time as possible. This means that the spinoff also includes audience votes that switch things up for the Islanders, as they film in a South African villa.

Host Maya Jama with the cast of Love Island All Stars season 3. (Image credit: Peacock)

How can I watch 'Love Island: All Stars' in the U.S.?

All three seasons of Love Island: All Stars are currently available to stream on Peacock. While Love Island: All Stars season 4 has yet to be confirmed, the new season will likely air exclusively on Peacock in the U.S., following its fan-favorite third season. For season 3, new episodes hit Peacock two days after they air on ITV in the U.K.

If you're the impatient type or don't want to get spoiled by an IG reel, Love Island: All Stars will stream with no delay on ITVX, free with a TV license. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

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TOPICS Reality TV