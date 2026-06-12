Meet Comedian Iain Stirling, the Voice Behind the Iconic 'Love Island' Narration

These days, reality TV is the closest thing we have to a monoculture—especially if you’re tuning into the new seasons of Love Island USA and UK, which have audiences tuning in daily. In both versions, a group of singles is flown to an island (Fiji for USA, Mallorca for UK) and filmed constantly for a six-week stint. During that time, they couple up with fellow contestants and their bonds are tested when new bombshells enter the villa. Fans can also weigh in by voting for who gets to stay and who gets dumped, ultimately crowning a winning couple at the end of the season.

Aside from love blooming in the Fiji villa, one of the most charming aspects of the Love Island franchise is Iain Stirling, the 38-year-old comedian who provides the sassy voiceover narration that pokes fun at the absurdity unfolding. But while Stirling’s voiceover is a crucial part of the Love Island ethos, we very rarely get to see him in the flesh.

So who is this mysterious Scottish jokester? With both Love Island USA season 8 and Love Island UK season 13 airing now, let’s get to know Stirling a little better below.

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Iain Stirling is a stand-up comedian and TV personality best known for his narration on Love Island USA and UK. (Image credit: Izzy Clayton/Alamy Live News)

Iain Stirling dropped out of law school to become a comedian.

Stirling was in his final year of law school at the University of Edinburgh when he discovered comedy. He told The Telegraph that, oddly enough, comedy seemed like the more viable path forward. “I probably wouldn’t be doing comedy if it wasn’t for the fact that I was doing stand-up and getting a few gigs, while I was also applying for law internships and getting absolutely nothing,” he told the newspaper in 2017.

Those stand-up gigs led to him being named one of Scotland’s Hottest Newcomers, and his career soon began to take off. His TV appearances began in children’s television, where he earned a few BAFTA nominations, before he was tapped for Love Island.

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Iain Stirling is a podcaster and a Twitch streamer, and is married to Irish actress and presenter Laura Whitmore.

In addition to performing as a stand-up comedian, Sterling has appeared on various TV series, including season 8 of Taskmaster, where he finished as the runner-up, and Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off, which he won. Since 2017, he has operated a Twitch account where he broadcasts himself playing FIFA.

He and his wife, Laura Whitmore, also host a true-crime podcast called " Murder They Wrote ," produced by BBC. The couple has been married since 2020 and has two children, their youngest just born in May 2026. (Whitmore is also a Love Island alum; the Irish model and media personality stepped in to replace the late Caroline Flack as Love Island UK host for seasons 6 and 7.)

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Sterling with his wife Laura Whitmore. (Image credit: Richard Goldschmidt/Alamy)

Iain Stirling didn’t have to audition for the 'Love Island' gig.

All of Stirling’s odd jobs led him to the villa. In 2018, he told the Evening Standard that a clip of his previous voiceover work landed him the job. “I’d done the voiceover for a show called Who Let the Dogs Out with Ashleigh and Pudsey, who were on Britain’s Got Talent. They taught children and their dogs to do tricks,” he explained at the time.

“That’s the clip that got sent to ITV to get me this job, insanely enough. I thought about not taking it because I wanted to get my Edinburgh show in shape. Imagine—I’d be a very bitter man right now,” he added.

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Iain Stirling and his writing partner, Mark Busk-Cowley, write the jokes for the 'Love Island' narration.

Stirling explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he and Busk-Cowley (one of Love Island's co-creators) write the show's narration based on rough cuts of episodes, a few days before they air. “Where the voiceover would be, the producers have recorded some temporary voiceover, so we just start writing it,” he told the trade outlet last summer, during season 7 of Love Island USA. “We pause it when we hear a voiceover, put a little time code for where it goes and then just start writing the jokes. We go through act by act and just write them all, record them, send them to the channel.”

For Stirling, Love Island narration allows him to "say the thing that nobody should say." Speaking with Esquire, he added that "with Love Island, I get to say it with my chest … and get a bit naughty with it.”

Due to the semi-live nature of the entire experience, Stirling is also able to weigh in on real-time fan reactions and mishaps in production—like in episode 8, when he commented on the app crashing when the first fan vote opened. “It is scripted, but it is quite loose,” he told USA Insider . “And it is very recently written. The ink has yet to dry on the page.”

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He admits to rooting for the cast members who are "slightly ostracized" from the group.

Stirling feels a kindred spirit with the Islanders who don’t fit in because that was his “entire time at high school.” While we don’t yet have his take on the season 8 cast, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was rooting for Amaya, Huda, and Austin in the seventh season. “It’s funny calling them rejects or oddballs because obviously they’re also incredibly articulate and beautiful people, but by the weird Love Island law that we live in, that’s what they are, I suppose.”

He also admitted that the hardest days for him and his writing team are right after recouplings. “When they’ve all been put into the couples, and you watch them walk off in their own couples, to different parts of the villa and we’re like, ‘Oh, they’re all going to have a little chat now.' Because we know we’ve got to do a joke for every couple as they bounce around the villa.”

TOPICS Reality TV