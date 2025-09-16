Meet the Cast of 'Love Island Games' Season 2
Islanders from around the globe are headed to Fiji to compete for love.
I've got a text—Love Island is back! Just two months after Love Island USA season 7 came to an end (and three weeks since that eventful reunion), it's time to head back to Fiji for Love Island Games season 2.
For anyone new here, Love Island Games first debuted in November 2023, bringing together former Islanders from across the globe (including Love Island USA, UK, Australia, and more) for another season of fun and flirting. Season 2 begins on September 16, 2025, with Ariana Madix taking over hosting duties and franchise stars from near and far—there's a Love Island Malta?—joining the competition. Below, read on to learn everything you need to know about the cast of Love Island Games season 2, including how to follow them on social media.
Andrea Carmona
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 6
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Instagram: @andreacarmonaa
Andreina Santos
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7
Age: 24
Hometown: Spain / New York, New York
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @andreinasntos
Charlie Georgiou
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7
Age: 27
Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @charliegeorgio
Chris Seeley
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7
Age: 27
Hometown: Fresno, California
Occupation: Pro basketball player
Instagram: @chrisseeley_4
Garbi Denteh
Previously Seen On: Love Island Nederland & België season 4
Age: 22
Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium
Occupation: Makeup artist
Instagram: @garbi.d
Isaiah Campbell
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 4
Age: 24
Hometown: Delray, Florida
Occupation: Salesman / actor
Instagram: @zayycamp
Josh Goldstein
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 3
Age: 29
Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts
Occupation: Personal trainer
Instagram: @_josh.goldy_
Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 5
Age: 26
Hometown: Palestine, Texas
Occupation: Travel nurse
Instagram: @kaykalore
Kendall Washington
Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 6, Love Island: Beyond the Villa
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Medical device sales / Influencer
Instagram: @kendallwashington
Lucinda Strafford
Previously Seen On: Love Island UK season 7; Love Island Australia season 5
Age: 25
Hometown: Brighton, England
Occupation: Online fashion boutique owner
Instagram: @lucindastrafford
Mert Okatan
Previously Seen On: Love Island Nederland & België seasons 2 & 3
Age: 25
Hometown: Lochem, Netherlands
Instagram: @mertokatannn
Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr
Previously Seen On: Love Island Malta season 1
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul's Bay, Malta
Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr
Solène Favreau
Previously Seen On: Love Island France season 2; Below Deck season 12
Age: 26
Hometown: Cannes, France
Occupation: Influencer / TV personality
Instagram: @solene22flmrz
Tyrique Hyde
Previously Seen On: Love Island UK season 10
Age: 26
Hometown: Essex, England
Occupation: Semi-pro football player
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.