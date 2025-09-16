I've got a text—Love Island is back! Just two months after Love Island USA season 7 came to an end (and three weeks since that eventful reunion), it's time to head back to Fiji for Love Island Games season 2.

For anyone new here, Love Island Games first debuted in November 2023, bringing together former Islanders from across the globe (including Love Island USA, UK, Australia, and more) for another season of fun and flirting. Season 2 begins on September 16, 2025, with Ariana Madix taking over hosting duties and franchise stars from near and far—there's a Love Island Malta?—joining the competition. Below, read on to learn everything you need to know about the cast of Love Island Games season 2, including how to follow them on social media.

Andrea Carmona

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 6

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Instagram: @andreacarmonaa

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Andreina Santos

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7

Age: 24

Hometown: Spain / New York, New York

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @andreinasntos

Charlie Georgiou

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7

Age: 27

Hometown: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

Chris Seeley

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 7

Age: 27

Hometown: Fresno, California

Occupation: Pro basketball player

Instagram: @chrisseeley_4

Garbi Denteh

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island Nederland & België season 4

Age: 22

Hometown: Antwerp, Belgium

Occupation: Makeup artist

Instagram: @garbi.d

Isaiah Campbell

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 4

Age: 24

Hometown: Delray, Florida

Occupation: Salesman / actor

Instagram: @zayycamp

Josh Goldstein

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 3

Age: 29

Hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Occupation: Personal trainer

Instagram: @_josh.goldy_

Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 5

Age: 26

Hometown: Palestine, Texas

Occupation: Travel nurse

Instagram: @kaykalore

Kendall Washington

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island USA season 6, Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Medical device sales / Influencer

Instagram: @kendallwashington

Lucinda Strafford

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island UK season 7; Love Island Australia season 5

Age: 25

Hometown: Brighton, England

Occupation: Online fashion boutique owner

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

Mert Okatan

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island Nederland & België seasons 2 & 3

Age: 25

Hometown: Lochem, Netherlands

Instagram: @mertokatannn

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island Malta season 1

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul's Bay, Malta

Instagram: @nicolarachelwarr

Solène Favreau

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island France season 2; Below Deck season 12

Age: 26

Hometown: Cannes, France

Occupation: Influencer / TV personality

Instagram: @solene22flmrz

Tyrique Hyde

(Image credit: Peacock)

Previously Seen On: Love Island UK season 10

Age: 26

Hometown: Essex, England

Occupation: Semi-pro football player

Instagram: @tyriquehyde