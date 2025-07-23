Last summer, Love Island USA viewers fell in love with an all-star trio of love-seeking besties: JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page, a.k.a. PPG (the Powerpuff Gang). Since the season 6 finalists left the villa, the world has been their oyster, from their ongoing relationships with the men they met on the reality show to their thriving careers across social media, entertainment, and beauty. Now that summer's in full swing, Peacock has brought PPG back to our screens with a Love Island spinoff following their new superstar lives.

Ahead of Love Island: Beyond the Villa's premiere, Craig, Kateb, and Page sat down with Marie Claire to test their kinship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? . The trio quickly proved that spending the summer in the villa is the best way to learn everything about a person, as they sped through questions about first jobs, hometowns, and concerts without waiting for the multiple-choice options. They also took the time to share what they think a girl's girl is: "Women over men always."

The Beyond the Villa crew at a party, from left: Serena Page, Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Kenny Rodriguez. (Image credit: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK)

Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on the classic film that inspired the name of Kateb's beloved dog, a spirited debate over Page's drink order, and Craig's NSFW story about her first concert. Then, head to Peacock to catch Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

