Amid long-running Netflix shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum, Age of Attraction felt like a bit of fresh air when it premiered in spring 2026. The all-new reality show, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, put a new spin on the LIB format by focusing on a much-discussed topic: age-gap relationships. After meeting at a retreat, six couples with double-digit age gaps returned to the real world and met each other's friends and family, before deciding whether to commit to each other, societal expectations be dammed.

Despite that wild premise, Age of Attraction offered a more mature take on the typical dating-show drama, and even ended in some lasting relationships (and an engagement!). Of course, there is still messiness, as age gaps of up to 35 years can bring a bit of tension. Now that season 1 has wrapped up, it's time to look toward the show's future. Read on for everything we know about Age of Attraction season 2 so far.

Logan proposes to Vanessa in the Age of Attraction season 1 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'Age of Attraction' been renewed for season 2?

On March 31, 2026, Netflix announced that Age of Attraction will return for a second season. The news came the day before the season 1 reunion arrived on "The Viall Files" podcast. Per the streamer, the inaugural season stayed in Netflix’s English TV Top 10 throughout its release, and also charted in 26 countries.

Article continues below

"We love concepts that are impossible to look away from, and Age of Attraction nailed that from day one," executive producers Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn told Tudum. "It’s messy, it’s real, and that’s what makes it fun to watch. Huge thanks to Netflix for embracing this dating experiment with us. The response has been incredible, and we’re excited to push it even further in season 2."

John and Theresa meet Theresa's kids in season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'Age of Attraction' season 2 come out?

It's too early to tell when a new season of Age of Attraction will arrive, but Netflix is known to act quickly when it knows it has a hit unscripted series on its hands. For example, after Temptation Island's smash-hit debut in March 2025, season 2 followed just one year later. If Age of Attraction follows a similar trajectory, the dating show could be back by spring 2027.

The Age of Attraction season 1 cast has dinner the night before the Commitment Ceremony. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where will the 'Age of Attraction' season 2 location be?

Upon its debut, Age of Attraction quickly joined the ranks of reality shows that inspire viewers's next getaway. Though Netflix hasn't given any word, season 2 will likely also be filmed in Whistler and Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada. For anyone wondering, the initial dating retreat took place at Brew Creek Centre in Whistler, before production moved to Vancouver locales like Queen Elizabeth Park and Pemberton Valley.