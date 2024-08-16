Who Are the ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Hosts? Meet Matt and Emma Willis
The adorable married couple is basically the British version of Nick and Vanessa.
Love is Blind has returned early for reality TV fans, though not in the form U.S. viewers have come to know. This August, Netflix debuted Love is Blind: UK, the latest international version of the franchise where eligible singles sign up to fall in love and (potentially) marry someone they meet "sight unseen." To spearhead the new series, the streaming giant recruited some very familiar faces to television fans across the pond: Emma and Matt Willis. Not only have the married couple and parents been together for nearly 20 years, they also have extensive reality TV experience and are not afraid to open up about what makes a decades-long marriage work. Read on to learn more about Matt and Emma Willis and their touching love story.
Matt Willis is a member of the English band Busted.
Matt Willis, 41, is a London-born musician who rose to fame as a member and co-founder of the English band Busted, which was dubbed a boy band in the early 2000s but today is recognized as a pop-punk band. He was a bassist and co-vocalist, along with members Charlie Simpson and James Bourne. The Brit Award-winning trio made their debut in 2000 and went on to sell over five million records worldwide, with four UK number-one singles, before they disbanded in 2005.
A post shared by Busted (@busted)
A photo posted by on
Since then, Matt has released his own solo music, as well as working as a TV personality and actor. He won season 6 of the reality competition I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Outta Here!, and his acting credits include the 2014 revival of Birds of a Feather, short stinta on the British soap operas EastEnders and Casualty, and several theatrical roles including Footloose, Wicked, and Waitress.
Matt has also been vocal about his history with addiction in the mid-2000s. In 2023, he was the subject of the BBC documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, and he also started a podcast called On the Mend. Describing the project on Instagram, he wrote, "I’m going to be exploring some of the different kinds of addictions there are, and chat to some people who have gone through them, and I also get to talk some experts on how best to recover."
A post shared by Matt Willis (@mattjwillis)
A photo posted by on
Emma Willis is a famous broadcaster and former model.
Emma Willis (née Griffiths), 48, was born in Birmingham, England, and began modeling at the age of 15. She's best known as a TV and radio broadcaster, who began her career presenting on MTV in 2002. Since then, she has presented on British daytime and reality shows including This Morning, The Voice: UK, Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and the Brit Awards. She also hosted two seasons of The Circle UK, putting her one degree away from Netflix years before Love is Blind: UK.
A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)
A photo posted by on
Matt and Emma Willis have been married for almost 20 years.
Emma and Matt met and began dating all the way back in 2004. In a recent interview with The Guardian, they recalled meeting each other at MTV while Emma was working as a presenter, with Emma being the one to pursue Matt and get his number. The couple got engaged three years later during a vacation in Venice, Italy, and they were married in 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, per The Sun. They share three children: Isabelle, born in 2009, Ace, born in 2011, and Trixie, born in 2016.
The couple often working together, sharing presenting duties on shows ranging from 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Outta Here! (the two seasons after Matt won), to the 2008 BRIT Awards, to occasional appearances at the BAFTAs. Emma also appeared in Fighting Addiction, where she opened up about the effects that Matt's history with drug use and rehab had on their marriage.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)
A photo posted by on
Speaking with The Guardian, Emma said of their relationship, "Matt and I are always working on our marriage. The wedding isn’t the destination, it’s the lasting part that is. As we’ve gotten older and more mature and settled, we have realised that as long as we communicate, we can avoid sitting on resentments or creating the kind of environment that leads to getting divorced. I won’t allow that to happen to us – and I won’t let him do it either!"
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
In Newly Unearthed Letter, King Charles Describes an “Unbearable Emptiness” in the Wake of Princess Diana’s Death
The royal discussed the “bewilderment and confusion” that follows the death of “someone so young."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
'Love is Blind: UK' Stars Bobby and Jasmine Are Fan-Favorites as They Head Down the Aisle
Fans are betting that the rapper and the mental health nurse have found their happily-ever-after.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Colombia Tour (So Far)
Day one started strong with a tailoring trend and a symbolic dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Bobby and Jasmine Still Together?
Fans are betting that the rapper and the mental health nurse have found their happily-ever-after.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Here Is Where 'Love is Blind: UK' Was Filmed, From Corfu, Greece to Stockholm, Sweden
If you're dreaming of a European romance, look no further than Netflix's latest installment of the hit reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Gabby Windey Opens Up About Working Through the Power Dynamics of Reality TV
The former Bachelorette spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
When Is 'Love Is Blind: UK' Coming Out? What To Know About the Finale and Reunion's Release Dates
We figured out when the finale and reunion drop on Netflix so you don't have to figure out those pesky time zones.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Is 'The Umbrella Academy' Over? What We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series—and Potential Spin-Offs
Netflix may be considering a spin-off of the hit super hero series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Ending of 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4, Explained: Breaking Down the Series Finale
Netflix's irreverent superhero hit wraps up with a bold, heartbreaking move.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind: UK' Stars Nicole and Benaiah Still Together?
Here's what to know about the stand-out coupling on the new, hit reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Influencer,' Netflix's New Korean Reality Show
The Korean reality show tests which online stars are the most influential.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated