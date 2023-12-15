Two years after Nine Perfect Strangers premiered as a prestige limited series, the Hulu drama is officially set to return for a second season. Produced by David E. Kelley and starring Nicole Kidman—marking the pair's third collaboration after HBO's Big Little Lies and The Undoing—the series based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name starred Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, a mysterious guru who uses ilicit psychedelic therapy and faked near-death experiences to help the titular nine strangers work through trauma. Though the wild first season brought each of the characters' arcs to a close, Deadline reported in June 2023 that the series had been renewed for a second season, with Kidman returning alongside an entirely new cast in a setting far away from the original Tranquilium House.

Per the outlet, the new season will follow Masha and a new group of nine strangers, this time seeking refuge from their busy lives at a resort in the Swiss Alps. One thing to know for certain: no matter who these new characters are, Masha will have a new round of experimental treatments in store. Read on to learn what we know about the new season so far.

Who will be in the cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2?

For its second season, Nine Perfect Strangers has gathered a stacked cast that includes television legends, talented newcomers, and a White Lotus star. The June renewal announcement came along with news that Murray Bartlett—who won an Emmy for playing Armond on the HBO hit's first season—had joined the ensemble along with Oscar nominee Liv Ullman and Triangle of Sadness star Dolly De Leon. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, and musician King Princess were also announced as part of the cast.

In December, Variety reported two more major stars had joined the cast: Schitt's Creek and Black Mirror star Annie Murphy will play Imogen, while The Glided Age and The Good Fight star Christine Baranski will play Victoria. Additional character details have yet to be released.

(Image credit: Vince Valitutti/Hulu)

When will 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2 come out?

Season 2 still appears to be in development, as there are no reports that filming has begun. Depending on when production begins, the series could come out sometime in 2025.

What will 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2 be about?

While season 1 followed the source novel pretty faithfully (while amping up the tension with threatening texts to Masha and Carmel's violent tendencies), season 2 will be a completely new storyline with no pre-existing source material to nod to. We'll have to wait for more news or an official trailer to see what Kelley and Kidman (who also serves as an executive producer) have in store. Until then, here's our breakdown of where everyone in season 1 ended up.