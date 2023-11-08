Selling Sunset season 7 arrived with a dose of can't miss drama on November 3, and fans quickly binged through all 11 new episodes. The latest season of Netflix's reality hit included some surprising new feuds (Chrishell vs Marie-Lou? Chrishell vs Amanza??) and a fashion-filled "work trip" to Cabo, before ending on a spectacular party and a major cliffhanger. While viewers still have a reunion special to look forward to, many are wondering what's next for the real estate-meets-reality phenomenon. Here's what we know so far about a potential season 8 of Selling Sunset.

Has 'Selling Sunset' been renewed for an eighth season?

Netflix has yet to announce whether Selling Sunset will return for more seasons, but it's highly likely that the series will continue. The hit show is typically renewed for two seasons at a time, so Netflix will likely follow that pattern. Also, the Selling franchise isn't ending anytime soon, since the spinoff Selling the O.C. has already filmed its third season (not to mention fan speculation that the show's producers could be setting the stage for a Selling Cabo). Still, viewers are eagerly awaiting an official season 8 announcement, which could arrive during or after the season 7 reunion.

When would 'Selling Sunset' season 8 come out?

Sunset has faithfully followed a quick release schedule over the last four years: new seasons have been greenlit two at a time and then film back-to-back, later releasing within just months of each other. (After the season 6 and 7 announcement dropped in June 2022, both seasons were filmed that fall and winter, with season 6 premiering in May 2023 followed by season 7 in November.) If a season 8 renewal does come by the end of this month, season 8 could arrive as soon as fall 2024.

Who would be in the cast of 'Selling Sunset' season 8?

It seems likely that most of the main cast will return, including Chrishell Stause, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani . Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi, who joined in season 6, could likely return too, though both of them have gotten into major feuds with other cast members. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Bre revealed that she's "undecided" on whether to continue with the show, adding that she's "definitely taking a break from the O Group."

She continued, "There's a lot of things happening there that I don't really care to deal with, nor should I need to deal with. So, I think that at this point, I'm just reevaluating, and I'm going to take a step back and see how I feel after I have a little time."

Meanwhile, Heather Rae El Moussa seems to have left the series after appearing in fewer episodes in season 7 following the birth of her baby boy. In an Instagram post shared on the day of season 7's release, the original cast member wrote, "Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had. Let the drama begin 😳 I’ll be no part of it ✌🏻Thank you -> next 🙏🏻."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What has the cast been up to since season 7 was filmed?

There are often times on reality shows where viewers will already know what the show's latest episodes will cover if they've been keeping up with the cast's media coverage between seasons. (See Chrishell and Amanza's feud, which played out on social media before season 7 even got a trailer.) Perhaps the biggest drama that season 8 will see is the split between Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk, who called it quits in May 2023 after 10 months of dating. At the time, Jason posted a statement on Instagram, which read, per People, "While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

While season 8 likely won't include the immediate aftermath of the breakup—filming on season 7 reportedly ended around March or April 2023—new episodes would likely explore how Chrishell and Jason's friendship has evolved since Chrishell decided to take a step back from it following a filmed fight with Marie-Lou.