Spoilers for all episodes of Selling Sunset season 8 ahead. There's a solid argument that Selling Sunset season 8 is the most dramatic of the Netflix reality TV juggernaut. Not since Chrishell Stause's surprise split from Justin Hartley has the real-estate docusoap been rocked by drama with real-world, life-altering consequences. Before season 8 even hit streaming, several Selling Sunset stars spoke out about what they saw in advanced screeners. They criticized both fellow cast members and the show's producers on how they handled Chelsea Lazkani's marital struggles and Nicole Young's accusations that Emma Hernan was involved in infidelity.

Now that the latest installment arrived on September 6, 2024, viewers have had time to binge the new episodes. Since then, stars like Chrishell and Chelsea have continued to chime in on social media about off-camera happenings related to this season's drama—leaving fans with more questions than answers. Understandably, fans wonder whether the Oppenheim Group realtors will reunite to hash everything out in a season 8 reunion. Below, find everything we know about a potential Selling Sunset season 8 reunion.

Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi discuss the cheating rumors regarding Jeff Lazkani in Selling Sunset season 8. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Will there be a 'Selling Sunset' season 8 reunion?

Netflix has yet to address fans' calls for a season 8 reunion (nor any of the Selling Sunset cast's criticisms about the latest season). Unfortunately, based on the show's timeline, an official season 8 reunion doesn't seem likely. Netflix previously released Selling Sunset reunion specials following seasons 5 and 7, which were announced ahead of the season's premieres.

There's also the question of whether the cast would be willing to film a reunion after the eventful past week. In a September 4 interview with Extra, Chrishell doubled down on her claim that she would not continue on the series if Nicole remained a cast member.

“I will never work on a show with her again," she told the outlet of Nicole. "After eight seasons and seeing someone systematically try to plot against several people ... Why are we giving her more airtime? The audience doesn't want to see this or hear this. When somebody’s just hungry for camera time and lies, the audience is over it."

What have the cast members said about Nicole Young and Emma Hernan's feud?

While Nicole and Chrishelle's feud has been going on for multiple seasons, season 8 focuses on the allegations Nicole made about Emma. Throughout the season, Nicole shares a rumor from a "reliable source" that Emma had an affair with a married man. She brings up her claim multiple times on camera. She also tells other realtors, including Bre Tiesi and new cast member Alanna Gold, about the gossip, even calling Emma "hypocritical" for allegedly supporting Chelsea while being at the center of infidelity rumors herself.

Since August 31, Chrishell and Chelsea have defended Emma on social media, accusing Nicole of spreading a "disgusting lie," and blasting the show's producers for not allowing Emma to defend herself. Emma has not addressed the claims herself, though she did post a cheeky Instagram reel with Chrishell, which included the caption, "when someone talks sh*t about your non-confrontational bestie."

Meanwhile, Mary Bonnet—one of Nicole's closest friends and was on-screen when she first mentioned the rumor—shared her thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly.

"Emma explained it to me but it was nothing like what Nicole said," Mary told the outlet on September 6. "So I just feel really bad that she’s going to be put into that light. In my opinion, even if something like that happened, I don’t agree with it. But you don’t do that to the world—you don’t blast someone out like that."

Mary added of Emma, "She’s very picky with who she dates. So I can’t imagine it’s true. I feel bad. She doesn’t deserve to be called out like that. Especially the fact that it’s not true.”

Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young hug it out after attempting to squash their feud in Selling Sunset season 8. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What have the cast members said about Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi's feud?

Chelsea has also spoken out about the behind-the-scenes machinations surrounding her sit-down with Bre, in which Bre told Chelsea that her husband Jeff Lazkani had been accused of cheating. A great deal of Chelsea's season 8 arc following the reveal came from Chelsea questioning Bre's motives for bringing up the Jeff allegation on-camera, and whether Bre had actively intended to ruin Chelsea's life.

On September 7, Chelsea wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Bre knowingly brought her friend Amanda Bustard on the show to share the Jeff allegation. (Bre has denied knowing what Amanda's tea was before they filmed the scene.) Chelsea also claimed that she was the one who set up the scene where Bre directly told Chelsea the rumor.

Chelsea wrote, "Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about 'tea' - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which 'led to a sit down scene with Amanda' …in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv."

Amanda Bustard and Bre Tiesi arrive at the Oppenheim Group's Sunset Blvd office in the Selling Sunset season 8 finale. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

She continued, "Pt 2: I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre. I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me. Hope this helps!"

Bre has not addressed Chelsea's claims since season 8 came out. Per Us Weekly, she reposted a cryptic quote on Instagram on September 7 that reads: "Remember this: No one is more committed to trashing your name than the person who is worried about you telling the truth."