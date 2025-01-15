Who Is Yuk Jun-seo, the Soldier-Turned-Heartthrob From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4?
The dating show standout may be a familiar face to Netflix fans.
Netflix's Korean dating show Single's Inferno returned for season four on January 14, 2025, which introducing viewers to a new cast of gorgeous singles looking for love. However, one standout contestant, Yuk Jun-seo, had fans buzzing when his casting was revealed several months before the show's arrival.
While most of Single's Inferno's season 4 cast are newcomers to the entertainment world, Yuk arrived in Inferno with both a military survival show and a popular K-drama under his belt. Now that the 10-episode season has begun, fans are wondering whether Yuk may follow in the path of panelist Dex and become Single's Inferno's next breakout star. Below, read on to learn more about Yuk Jun-seo, and where Netflix fans may have seen him before.
Yuk Jun-seo is a visual artist who specializes in painting and drawing.
Yuk Jun-seo, 28, is a visual artist who works in several mediums, though he explains on Single's Inferno that he mostly focuses on drawing and painting. Last month, he hosted his first solo exhibition, titled Cranium, at the Geumho Albert cultural space in Seoul. The exhibit centered on a 12-meter installation that "that explores the conflict between discipline and freedom," per a statement shared on his art-focused Instagram page, @yukjunsx.
He first rose to fame as a former UDT soldier on the Korean survival show 'The Iron Squad.'
In addition to his art, Yuk is also an actor and TV personality who rose to fame on another Korean reality show. In 2019, he became a regular cast member on the military survival show The Iron Squad (also known as Steel Troops) in which teams of soldiers and veterans from different military branches competed for the title of the best special forces unit in Korea.
Yuk previously served in the Korean Navy's Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), an elite special operations force who are heavily influenced by U.S. Navy SEALs. He rose to fame on The Iron Squad, where he appeared alongside future Physical: 100 contestants like Hwang Choong-won and Kim Dong-hyun.
Yuk also follows in Single's Inferno's tradition of casting men from the military or police sectors. Season 3's cast had Park Min-kyu, Before becoming a panelist, Dex, a.k.a. Kim Jin-young, was a contestant on season 2 that stood out as another former UDT soldier. Upon seeing Yuk in season 4's premiere, Dex said that the duo served at the same time, but they were in different units.
He starred in another Netflix series before 'Single's Inferno' season 4.
In addition to The Iron Squad, Yuk has also found work as an actor and model in South Korea. In fact, he made his Netflix debut two years ago in 2023, as part of the thriller K-drama Sweet Home. He played Bang Jin-ho, one of the soldiers in the Crow Platoon who protected the survivors' colony in an abandoned football stadium.
Yuk was also able to contribute to Sweet Home's visual effects as an artist. He revealed on Instagram that he worked on some of the real-life models for Sweet Home's mutated creatures, which were later enhanced with CGI for the series.
