Sports-romance is certainly having a moment—and not just on #BookTok. As romance book-to-series adaptations have started to take over our streaming services, the subgenre has proven particularly popular in the pipeline, with hits like Heated Rivalry to Off Campus.

There's certainly no shortage of romance books worth getting the on-screen treatment—but if you've been hoping for more LGBTQ+ love stories, you can get excited because one of the most popular sapphic soccer romances is headed to Prime Video. In spring 2026, the streamer confirmed that it will soon release a TV series based on Meryl Wilsner’s Cleat Cute. The 2023 book about two female soccer players who have tension on the field and even greater sexual tension on the sidelines marked Wilsner's third queer novel and has since become a TikTok hit and USA TODAY bestseller .

The series, retitled Playing the Field, will center on the Cleat Cute leads Grace and Phoebe, but also expand into an ensemble comedy. Wilsner, who is among the executive producers, has expressed how they're championing whatever is to come. "As a consumer, I can't stop thinking how lucky we are to get multiple versions of queer stories across different media," they wrote in an April 2026 Facebook post . "I'm so excited to see where [they take] my favorite fictional soccer lesbians!"

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Read on for everything we know about the Cleat Cute adaptation Playing the Field so far.

What is 'Cleat Cute' about?

Cleat Cute unfolds as a classic rival-to-lovers story about a veteran national soccer team star named Grace and her new teammate, Phoebe, who just took her spot on the field after an injury. It’s all fun and flirtation between the two of them until Grace has recovered enough to get back on the field, where she’ll be competing against her new situationship for a spot on the World Cup roster. Both women will have to decide what's really important to them—and what they're each willing to give up.

According to Deadline , the TV adaptation will use the couple’s tension-filled relationship as the “anchor” to the show, which will showcase the “sexy, messy, and exciting” lives of four different players on the soccer team.

Who is involved behind-the-scenes of Prime Video's 'Cleat Cute' TV adaptation 'Playing the Field?'

When Deadline confirmed an adaptation was in the works in April 2026, the outlet revealed Sarah Tapscott—who previously wrote and produced on hit series like New Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and more—will lead Playing the Field as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

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"When I tell you this could not be in better hands, I mean it," Wilsner gushed of Tapscott via a post on Facebook . "Within five minutes of meeting her over Zoom, I knew she was our showrunner. She's fucking hilarious, to put it mildly."

There are a few thrilling names beyond Tapscott, as well. Bringing the professional athlete expertise are former WNBA player Sue Bird and former USWNT soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who both serve as executive producers. Wilsner also sung praises of them, writing, "I mean come on, Megan and Sue...Everyone working on this project is fantastic."

Additional producers include Wilsner themselves, Jeff Wachtel (Murder in a Small Town, Good Cop/Bad Cop), Jared Berenholz (Murder in a Small Town), Camille Bernier-Green, and Emily Rasenick.

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What has Meryl Wilsner said about the 'Cleat Cute' TV adaptation 'Playing the Field?'

Wilsner has made it clear to fans that while they are an executive producer of the show, they're very open to any liberties that Tapscott may take with their work. "Cleat Cute is one of my favorite books I’ve written, but that’s what it is. A book,” they explained in a Facebook post . "Playing the Field is not my baby. As a creator, I love seeing someone else’s take on the characters, and I can’t emphasize enough how great [Tapscott] is."

When will the 'Cleat Cute' TV adaptation 'Playing the Field' be released?

There is no release date for Playing the Field. It might be a while before it hits streaming, too. Wilsner has described the timeline as "vague."

"There are many, many, *many* steps to making a TV show," they wrote to fans in April 2026. "The basics of the show—script, outline, general vibe—are being established. This is a very fun stage, but it’s not the same as being in production."

Considering it's still early days for the series and casting hasn't begun (more on that below!), the finished product might not hit our screens until at least 2028.

Why is the name changed from 'Cleat Cute' to 'Playing the Field?'

The Cleat Cute title has notably been changed to Playing the Field for the TV show (not unlike Prime Video's decision to shift Every Summer After to Every Year After for its Carley Fortune adaptation). Wilsner opened up about the change, explaining that it only allows for the series to grow.

"This is a TV show, not a movie, so the story needs to be expanded instead of whittled down," the author wrote on Facebook. "Cleat Cute was specifically the story of Grace and Phoebe falling in love, and Playing the Field is an ensemble comedy."

And we already know how the show plans to expand beyond the book's horizon. As its logline teases, the on-screen version will focus on several players and their love lives. While it's way too early to say how long Playing the Field will run, it certainly seems ripe for a different focus each season à la Off Campus.

Who has been cast in the 'Cleat Cute' adaptation 'Playing the Field?'

No casting decisions have been made yet (“I don’t know who will play Grace or Phoebe," Wilsner admitted when the adaptation was announced). However, the writer is certainly interested in who her readers would like to see, asking on social media, "Who do y’all have in mind?"

While nothing is confirmed, several names have already popped up on social media, with fans nominating stars like Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets, Santa Clarita Diet) or Ella Purnell (Fallout, Sweetpea) as Phoebe and Charlotte Austin (Petrichor) or Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) as Grace Henderson .