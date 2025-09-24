Romantasy fans everywhere are certainly staying fed for the foreseeable future: Not only is the genre all but taking over the publishing world, but savvy Hollywood executives are also scooping up the rights to beloved series left and right to bring them to life on screen. So far, there are confirmed TV or movie adaptations in the works for Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing books and Callie Hart’s Quicksilver trilogy, and Sarah J. Maas is said to be shopping around the long-awaited TV version of her A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Also on the horizon is a TV show based on Lauren Roberts’s Powerless series—the rights to which were snatched up by producers last fall, according to Variety, before Roberts had even put out the final book in the trilogy. Since then, more details have recently surfaced about the project, getting many fans of the epic forbidden love story between Paedyn and Kai certifiably hyped to see it go from page to screen.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Powerless series and its plans for portraying everyone’s favorite Ordinary girl and Elite guy.

What is 'Powerless' by Lauren Roberts about?

Roberts’s romance series—technically YA, though it appeals to readers of all ages—is based in a world that’s split into Elites, who each have some superhuman power, and Ordinaries, who do not. Protagonist Paedyn is an Ordinary girl who lives in the kingdom of Ilya, which is technically restricted to Elites. There, she poses as a psychic and steals to make ends meet.

When her act turns out to be a bit too convincing, Paedyn is thrown into the Purging Trials, an intense and deadly competition for the Elites to show off their powers. As she scrambles to keep up the facade (and stay alive), she’s also fighting feelings for a competitor, one of the king’s sons, Kai, who has no inkling of her true identity.

The first season of the planned Powerless TV show is set to focus only on the first book, according to Deadline. However, Roberts has already published two more full-length installments, Reckless and Fearless, that see Paedyn on the run from Kai after the events of the first novel and then, once they’ve reunited, facing a decision that’ll completely change both of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, she’s also put out a pair of novellas, Powerful and Fearful, that can be tandem-read with the first and third books, respectively.

The Powerless books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages, thanks in part to their being championed by the kingmakers over on #BookTok.

When is the 'Powerless' TV adaptation coming out?

The Powerless TV series doesn't have an official release date just yet. Development of the show began in late 2024, when a group of producers reportedly bought the rights to the series, without a specific home for it attached. That changed in summer 2025, when it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios had taken on the project, meaning it’ll air on Prime Video—alongside the Fourth Wing series.

Powerless is listed only as “in development” on IMDb, and during a September 2025 appearance on Good Morning America, Roberts’s main update was simply that “it’s happening, it’s in the works.”

The typical TV show development process can take anywhere from one to three years, so it’s really anyone’s guess when we’ll finally get to see Paedyn and Kai come to life on our screens.

Who’s in the 'Powerless' TV adaptation cast?

There haven’t been any official casting announcements for the Powerless TV show, but Roberts did have a good answer to one very crucial question during that GMA appearance: Who will play Kai? “I know the girls are very vocal about finding the right Kai, and so I’m gonna do my best to help with that,” the author said.

When pressed about whether she had any dream casting choices in mind, Roberts said, “You know what, I actually would love to see someone brand new as Kai. I would love to find the Kai and bring him to the world, rather than finding someone who maybe doesn’t quite fit him. I think that would be amazing.”

She added—and rightfully so—that “he’s sacred to the girls. We have to get the right guy, for sure.”

Who is involved in the 'Powerless' TV adaptation?

The first group of producers that snapped up the TV rights to Powerless included Will Gluck, Madison Jones, and Jacqueline Monetta under their Olive Bridge Entertainment group, as well as Lyrical Media’s Alex Black, Jon Rosenberg, and Natalie Sellers. Perhaps most recognizable of the group is Gluck, a certified rom-com king who wrote and directed instant classics like Friends With Benefits and Anyone But You, and also served as director of Easy A. Meanwhile, Lyrical Media has also taken on a few other #BookTok-beloved projects, as producers of the film adaptations of Emily Henry’s Funny Story and Brynne Weaver’s Butcher & Blackbird.

A few months later, when Amazon announced it would house the series, Daphne Ferraro was named the creator and showrunner. Her recent writing credits include series like the addictive enemies-to-lovers story Maxton Hall and the cult-favorite mystery Dark.

Roberts herself will also be involved as a producer. (More on that below.)

Lauren Roberts speaking at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2024. (Image credit: Alamy/Markus Wissmann)

What else has Lauren Roberts said about bringing 'Powerless' to the TV screen?

During the September 2025 interview on Good Morning America, Roberts said of the Powerless TV adaptation, “I hope to be as involved as I possibly can be.” She seems to be off to a good start, as the June 2025 Amazon Prime announcement also included the update that Roberts herself would come aboard as a producer of the series.

When the TV adaptation was first announced, the author said in a statement to Variety, “I am thrilled by the prospect of seeing my dear characters come to life. Powerless is a story I have envisioned in my mind for years, dreaming of the day I would watch it unfold on screen. I truly cannot wait to work with such capable teams to accomplish this dream.”