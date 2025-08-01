Meet the Cast of 'Perfect Match' Season 3

It's been less than a month since Love Island USA ended, but Perfect Match is already here to fill up our free time with reality TV mess. For anyone new here, Netflix's answer to the summer TV sensation first debuted in 2023, recruiting stars from across the Netflix Reality Universe to compete in one no-holds-barred game for love. Now a yearly event, each season of Perfect Match recruits alums from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Temptation Island, and more, to bring their dramatic personalities and prior baggage to Tulum for a new round of drama.

Premiering on August 1, 2025, Perfect Match season 3 expands beyond the NRU to include stars of other reality shows, including a longtime Siesta Key star, a Bachelor and a Bachelorette (who had one of the franchise's most notorious breakups), and, yes, several Love Island USA alums. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the stacked cast of Perfect Match, including the TV personalities's most memorable moments and whether they'll run into their exes.

Amber "AD" Smith

Perfect Match Season 3. Amber "AD" Smith in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6

Best Known For: Being left at the altar on LIB...and finding love on this very season of Perfect Match!

Instagram: @amberdesiree

TikTok: @itsamberdesiree

Alex Zamora

Alex Zamora from 'Perfect Match.'

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix

Best Known For: Being part of Brion's infamous threesome

Instagram: @iamalexzamora

TikTok: @alexzamoraofficial

Carrington Rodriguez

Perfect Match Season 3. Carrington Rodriguez in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Island USA season 2, Love Island Games season 1

Best Known For: Coming in fourth place on LIUSA

Instagram: @c_rod003

TikTok: @carringtonrodriguez

Clayton Echard

Perfect Match Season 3. Clayton Echard in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Bachelor season 26

Best Known For: Being one of "the worst Bachelors in history;" confessing love to three women on the show

Previous Connections: Dated and dumped Rachel Recchia on The Bachelor

Instagram: @claytonechard

TikTok: @clayton.echard

Cody Wright

Perfect Match Season 3. Cody Wright in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix

Best Known For: Revealing his favorite sex act near the start of the season

Instagram: @codywright3

TikTok: @codyswright

Daniel Perfetto

Perfect Match Season 3. Daniel Perfetto in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Dated & Related

Best Known For: Looking for love alongside his sister

Instagram: @danielperfetto_

TikTok: @danielperfetto

Freddie Powell

Perfect Match Season 3. Freddie Powell in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Is Blind UK season 1

Best Known For: Being a heartthrob funeral director; saying "I don't" at the altar

Instagram: @freddieppowell

TikTok: @freddieppowell

Hannah Burns

Perfect Match Season 3. Hannah Burns in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Mole season 2

Best Known For: Having a showmance with Battle Camp's Tony Castellanos

Instagram: @hannahburnns

TikTok: @hannahburnns

Jalen Brown

Perfect Match Season 3. Jalen Brown in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6

Best Known For: Tempting eventual winner Bri Balram

Instagram: @jalenolomu

TikTok: @jalenolomu

J.R. Warren

Perfect Match Season 3. J.R. Warren in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Ultimatum season 3

Best Known For: Getting way too close to his trial wife, Sandy Gallagher, before breaking up with Zaina Sesay

Previous Connections: See above.

Instagram: @_jrwarren

TikTok: @jrwarren_

Juliette Porter

Perfect Match Season 3. Juliette Porter in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Siesta Key seasons 1-5

Best Known For: Constantly being the center of the drama

Instagram: @julietteporter

TikTok: @juliettep0rter

Justine Joy Ndiba

Perfect Match Season 3. Justine Joy in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Island USA season 2, Love Island Games season 1

Best Known For: Winning both of her seasons of Love Island

Instagram: @justinejoy

TikTok: @justinejoy

Louis Russell

Perfect Match Season 3. Louis Russell in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6, Battle Camp

Best Known For: Breaking all of Lana's rules for two seasons in a row; having a showmance with Bri Balram on Battle Camp

Instagram: @louis_russell

TikTok: @louisrussell_

Lucy Syed

Perfect Match Season 3. Lucy Syed in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6

Best Known For: Becoming a solo runner-up after a rough breakup on THTH

Instagram: @lucy_syed

TikTok: @lucy_syed

Madison Errichiello

Perfect Match Season 3. Madison Errichiello in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 8

Best Known For: Having a dramatic love triangle before leaving the pods single

Instagram: @mads.err

Olivia Rae

Perfect Match Season 3. Olivia Rae in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix

Instagram: @imoliviarae

TikTok: @imoliviaraee

Ollie Sutherland

Perfect Match Season 3. Ollie Sutherland in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Is Blind UK season 1

Best Known For: Being left at the altar on LIB...and finding love on this very season of Perfect Match!

Instagram: @ollie1sutherland

TikTok: @ollie1sutherland

Quori-Tyler "QT" Bullock

Perfect Match Season 3. Quori-Tyler "QT" Bullock in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Circle season 6, Battle Camp season 1

Best Known For: Being an admitted "puppet master," coming in third place on The Circle

Instagram: @quorityler

TikTok: @quorityler

Rachel Recchia

Perfect Match Season 3. Rachel Recchia in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Bachelor season 26, The Bachelorette season 19, Bachelor in Paradise season 9

Best Known For: Being dumped by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor; being half of the double Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey

Previous Connections: See above.

Instagram: @pilot.rachel

TikTok: @pilot.rachel

Ray Gantt

Ray Gantt in Perfect Match Season 3

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Island USA season 1, Love Island Games season 1

Best Known For: Coming in third place on LIUSA

Instagram: @raygantt

TikTok: @raygantt

Sandy Gallagher

Perfect Match Season 3. Sandy Gallagher in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: The Ultimatum season 3

Best Known For: Getting way too close to her trial husband, J.R. Warren, before breaking up with Nick Tramontin

Previous Connections: See above.

Instagram: @sandy_gal

TikTok: @sandyygal

Scott van-der-Sluis

Perfect Match Season 3. Scott van-der-Sluis in Perfect Match Season 3. Cr. Brenda Islas/NETFLIX Â© 2025

(Image credit: Brenda Islas/NETFLIX)

Previous Show: Love Island UK season 10, Love Island USA season 5, Love Island Games season 1

Best Known For: Being a Love Island franchise regular

Instagram: @scottvds17

TikTok: @scottvds17

