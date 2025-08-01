Meet the Cast of 'Perfect Match' Season 3
This installment of the Netflix reality dating series features alums from 'The Bachelor,' 'Love Is Blind,' 'Love Island USA,' and more.
It's been less than a month since Love Island USA ended, but Perfect Match is already here to fill up our free time with reality TV mess. For anyone new here, Netflix's answer to the summer TV sensation first debuted in 2023, recruiting stars from across the Netflix Reality Universe to compete in one no-holds-barred game for love. Now a yearly event, each season of Perfect Match recruits alums from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Temptation Island, and more, to bring their dramatic personalities and prior baggage to Tulum for a new round of drama.
Premiering on August 1, 2025, Perfect Match season 3 expands beyond the NRU to include stars of other reality shows, including a longtime Siesta Key star, a Bachelor and a Bachelorette (who had one of the franchise's most notorious breakups), and, yes, several Love Island USA alums. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the stacked cast of Perfect Match, including the TV personalities's most memorable moments and whether they'll run into their exes.
Amber "AD" Smith
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6
Best Known For: Being left at the altar on LIB...and finding love on this very season of Perfect Match!
Instagram: @amberdesiree
TikTok: @itsamberdesiree
Alex Zamora
Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix
Best Known For: Being part of Brion's infamous threesome
Instagram: @iamalexzamora
TikTok: @alexzamoraofficial
Carrington Rodriguez
Previous Show: Love Island USA season 2, Love Island Games season 1
Best Known For: Coming in fourth place on LIUSA
Instagram: @c_rod003
TikTok: @carringtonrodriguez
Clayton Echard
Previous Show: The Bachelor season 26
Best Known For: Being one of "the worst Bachelors in history;" confessing love to three women on the show
Previous Connections: Dated and dumped Rachel Recchia on The Bachelor
Instagram: @claytonechard
TikTok: @clayton.echard
Cody Wright
Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix
Best Known For: Revealing his favorite sex act near the start of the season
Instagram: @codywright3
TikTok: @codyswright
Daniel Perfetto
Previous Show: Dated & Related
Best Known For: Looking for love alongside his sister
Instagram: @danielperfetto_
TikTok: @danielperfetto
Freddie Powell
Previous Show: Love Is Blind UK season 1
Best Known For: Being a heartthrob funeral director; saying "I don't" at the altar
Instagram: @freddieppowell
TikTok: @freddieppowell
Hannah Burns
Previous Show: The Mole season 2
Best Known For: Having a showmance with Battle Camp's Tony Castellanos
Instagram: @hannahburnns
TikTok: @hannahburnns
Jalen Brown
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6
Best Known For: Tempting eventual winner Bri Balram
Instagram: @jalenolomu
TikTok: @jalenolomu
J.R. Warren
Previous Show: The Ultimatum season 3
Best Known For: Getting way too close to his trial wife, Sandy Gallagher, before breaking up with Zaina Sesay
Previous Connections: See above.
Instagram: @_jrwarren
TikTok: @jrwarren_
Juliette Porter
Previous Show: Siesta Key seasons 1-5
Best Known For: Constantly being the center of the drama
Instagram: @julietteporter
TikTok: @juliettep0rter
Justine Joy Ndiba
Previous Show: Love Island USA season 2, Love Island Games season 1
Best Known For: Winning both of her seasons of Love Island
Instagram: @justinejoy
TikTok: @justinejoy
Louis Russell
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6, Battle Camp
Best Known For: Breaking all of Lana's rules for two seasons in a row; having a showmance with Bri Balram on Battle Camp
Instagram: @louis_russell
TikTok: @louisrussell_
Lucy Syed
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6
Best Known For: Becoming a solo runner-up after a rough breakup on THTH
Instagram: @lucy_syed
TikTok: @lucy_syed
Madison Errichiello
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 8
Best Known For: Having a dramatic love triangle before leaving the pods single
Instagram: @mads.err
Olivia Rae
Previous Show: Temptation Island on Netflix
Instagram: @imoliviarae
TikTok: @imoliviaraee
Ollie Sutherland
Previous Show: Love Is Blind UK season 1
Best Known For: Being left at the altar on LIB...and finding love on this very season of Perfect Match!
Instagram: @ollie1sutherland
TikTok: @ollie1sutherland
Quori-Tyler "QT" Bullock
Previous Show: The Circle season 6, Battle Camp season 1
Best Known For: Being an admitted "puppet master," coming in third place on The Circle
Instagram: @quorityler
TikTok: @quorityler
Rachel Recchia
Previous Show: The Bachelor season 26, The Bachelorette season 19, Bachelor in Paradise season 9
Best Known For: Being dumped by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor; being half of the double Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey
Previous Connections: See above.
Instagram: @pilot.rachel
TikTok: @pilot.rachel
Ray Gantt
Previous Show: Love Island USA season 1, Love Island Games season 1
Best Known For: Coming in third place on LIUSA
Instagram: @raygantt
TikTok: @raygantt
Sandy Gallagher
Previous Show: The Ultimatum season 3
Best Known For: Getting way too close to her trial husband, J.R. Warren, before breaking up with Nick Tramontin
Previous Connections: See above.
Instagram: @sandy_gal
TikTok: @sandyygal
Scott van-der-Sluis
Previous Show: Love Island UK season 10, Love Island USA season 5, Love Island Games season 1
Best Known For: Being a Love Island franchise regular
Instagram: @scottvds17
TikTok: @scottvds17
