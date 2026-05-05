For the past three years, Netflix's reality-TV hit Perfect Match has challenged Love Island USA for the title of the ultimate summer dating show. (Our choice? Why not both!) Each season of Perfect Match drops cast members from shows like Love Is Blind, Temptation Island, and Million Dollar Secret into a tropical villa to compete in ridiculous challenges while dating each other in search of their (you guessed it!) perfect match. Despite the odds, the romance chaos has spurred long-lasting relationships and even a marriage. And if you only care about the drama, there's plenty of love triangles and crash-outs to go around.

As Perfect Match season 4 approaches, Netflix has teased what the new installment has in store, from exciting new stars from outside the Netflix Reality Universe to new twists in the competition. Read on for everything to know about Perfect Match season 4 so far.

The cast of Perfect Match season 4 includes stars from Netflix, Bravo, and beyond. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When will 'Perfect Match' season 4 come out?

Grab your goblets and sunscreen: Netflix has confirmed that Perfect Match season 4 premieres on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. After the premiere, the eight-episode season will release every Wednesday for three weeks, up to the finale on May 27.

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Here's the full release schedule for Perfect Match season 4:

Episodes 1-5: May 13, 2026

Episodes 6-7: May 20, 2026

Episode 8 (finale): May 27, 2026

Perfect Match is the place where a Too Hot to Handle season 6 alum (DeMari Davis, left) and a Love Is Blind: D.C. star (Marissa George, right) can search for love onscreen. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who is in the cast of 'Perfect Match' season 4?

On April 15, Netflix revealed the full cast of Perfect Match season 4 and confirmed that the series had once again recruited cast members from outside the Netflix Reality Universe. Of course, many standouts from the streaming giant's both popular and underrated series will also be on hand to mix and mingle at the tropical villa.

The cast members hailing from Netflix's biggest reality hits include Love Is Blind's Marissa George (season 7) and Jimmy Presnell (season 6); Too Hot to Handle season 6's Bri Balram, DeMari Davis, and Katherine LaPrell; Temptation Island season 1's Natalie Cruz, Danny Spongberg, and Yamen Sanders; Building the Band's Alison Ogden; and, from across the pond, Love Is Blind: UK season 2's Sophie Willet.

Some familiar faces made their Netflix debuts earlier this year: Age of Attraction's Chris Dahlan and Million Dollar Secret season 2 winner Nick Pellecchia.

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Allison from Building the Band and Ally from Vanderpump Rules channel our reactions to this cast. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Meanwhile, some of the notable non-Netflix alums include former Vanderpump Rules astrologer Ally Lewber; Love Island USA regular (and Rob Rausch's past fling) Kassy Castillo; Married at First Sight: Australia season 12's Dave Hand; and Jimmy Sotos of...TikTok. (Guess 1.4 million followers cancels out the absence of reality TV experience.)

Perfect Match: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Is there a trailer for 'Perfect Match' season 4?

Viewers who are versed in Netflix reality history know there's a lot of potential drama among that cast. We have a pair of exes reuniting (Bri and DeMari stayed together for several months after winning Too Hot to Handle season 6); a pair of besties-turned-competitors (Alison from Building the Band and Kayla Richart from THTH season 4); and a cast member who has been very open about his recent cosmetic procedures. (Raise your hand if you didn't recognize LIB's Jimmy.)

Netflix released the trailer for Perfect Match season 4 on April 28, and it's packed with shots of everyone kissing everyone, and stars like Sophie and Jimmy proclaiming that they're not afraid to step on people's toes or break a few hearts. Will season 4 give us another A.D. and Ollie? We'll have to tune in and see.