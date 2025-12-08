Netflix isn’t in the habit of renewing shows immediately, but it’s hard not to wonder whether we’ll get more episodes of The Abandons with how season 1 ends. In the finale of the streamer’s latest Western drama series , the feud between dueling 1850s matriarchs Constance Van Ness ( Gillian Anderson ) and Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey) reaches its highest point when Constance discovers that Fiona’s family is responsible for the death of her son Willem (Toby Hemingway). The Van Nesses aren’t exactly innocent: Willem’s murder came after he raped one of Fiona’s surrogate daughters, and their wealthy family is encroaching on the land belonging to the various townspeople in Jasper Hollow to take it over entirely. The season ends in a blaze as Fiona’s family sets fire to the Van Ness estate—and we don’t know who exactly survives the destruction.

Some producer drama behind the scenes and a long production schedule begs the question: Will we get answers to our burning questions? (No pun intended!) Here’s what we know so far about The Abandons season 2 and what we could expect from more episodes.

The Abandons follows two warring families, including the Van Nesses, played by Aisling Franciosi, Gillian Anderson, and Lucas Till. (Image credit: Michelle Faye/Netflix)

Is 'The Abandons' renewed for season 2?

It’s rare for Netflix to announce a renewal for one of its originals so soon after premiere, and the streamer has yet to announce anything about The Abandons season 2. Once more critical and audience responses come in and streaming numbers populate, the streaming service will likely announce whether we’ll get an answer to that finale cliffhanger.

However, a potential sophomore season would have to move forward without its creator and executive producer, Kurt Sutter, who left the series before season 1 wrapped production. The Sons of Anarchy creator is said to have left due to “creative differences over the direction of the big-scale production as it is wrapping filming and headed into post,” according to Deadline . Still, the creative shuffle at the top shouldn’t play too large a role if Netflix decides to move forward with more episodes; it may just mean there may be some time before a new showrunner is confirmed.

Season 1 ends with a major cliffhanger involving both Constance Van Ness and Fiona Nolan's fate. (Image credit: Netflix)

When would 'The Abandons' season 2 come out?

Netflix ordered The Abandons to series on October 13, 2022. Filming began in spring 2024 (delayed from 2023 due to the union strikes), and the series debuted in December 2025. With a roughly year-and-a-half production timeline to work off of, if the show is renewed soon, a potential second season could arrive on our screens at the top of 2027.

The Nolan family, from left: Albert (Lamar Johnson), Lilla (Natalia del Riego), Fiona (Lena Headey), and Elias (Nick Robinson). (Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the ‘The Abandons’ cast would return for season 2?

Season 1 ends with the Van Ness compound ablaze with both Constance and Fiona inside. When the screen cuts to black, only one of them staggers to the exit, meaning it’s possible (though unlikely given the head-to-head rivalry that fuels the show) that one of the two leads—Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson—doesn’t return to season 2.

Fiona’s ragtag group of orphans all have unresolved stories, meaning Nick Robinson as Elias, Diana Silvers as Dahlia, Lamar Johnson as Albert, and Natalia del Riego as Lilla should be in the season 2 cast. The same can be said of Constance’s (remaining) children, Garret and Trisha, played by Lucas Till and Aisling Franciosi, respectively. Natasha Mumba, who plays Albert’s love interest on the show, could also have a larger role in season 2.

Of the other Jasper Hollow residents, Ryan Hurst’s Miles Alderton found himself trying to outrun his past, which he’ll surely have to confront in a larger way in season 2. His daughter, Samara, played by Katelyn Wells, would likely also return with her father. Constance’s fate in the fire could determine whether Michael Greyeyes and Michiel Huisman return as her employees, Jack Cree and Xavier Roache.

By the end of the series, it's revealed what really happened between Dahlia (Diana Silvers) and Willem Van Ness. (Image credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix)

What would 'The Abandons' season 2 be about?

The first season of The Abandons centered on the feud between Constance Van Ness, the head of a mining family, and Fiona Nolan, a devout Irish immigrant and surrogate mother to a band of orphaned young adults. Though their animosity was first fueled by their class differences and Constance’s pursuit of Fiona’s land, things get even more heated after Constance’s firstborn, Willem, rapes Dahlia, one of Fiona’s wards. Dahlia retaliates by stabbing Willem, and Fiona ends up finishing the job of killing him—but the truth of Willem’s death hangs over the town of Jasper Hollow for the entirety of the series.

The two families are intertwined in more ways than just their land disputes and Willem’s murder. For instance, Elias and Trisha fall in love, only for her to feel cheated when she finds out the truth about his involvement in her brother’s death; Constance gives Albert, a free Black man, the role of the town’s teacher, indebting him to her; Constance also retaliates against Dahlia, whom she initially believes murdered Willem, by kidnapping her and slicing her face with a knife. At the end of the series, Fiona’s crew burns down the Van Ness home with Constance inside. But as it’s burning, Fiona voluntarily enters, seemingly to kill Constance with her own two hands. The final shot of the season is a singular figure emerging from the flames, cutting to black before identifying who the survivor is.

Season 2 would certainly pick up in the ashes of the fire, with the town now irrevocably broken between the two sides. If Constance survives, she’ll surely seek retaliation for both her son’s death and the arson; if she doesn’t, it seems likely that a heartbroken and vengeful Trisha will step up to finish what her mother started.