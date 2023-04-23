Fans of political thrillers have a new must-watch show to catch on Netflix, courtesy of The Americans star Keri Russell and The West Wing and Homeland writer Debora Cahn. The Diplomat stars Russell as Kate Wyler, a no-nonsense diplomat who is suddenly named ambassador to Britain after an international crisis begins brewing between several global superpowers. While Kate has to acclimate to the demands of her job in an entirely new environment, she also has to contend with her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former ambassador who has trouble taking a back seat now that his wife's the one in the spotlight.

In addition to its plot twists and political maneuvering, The Diplomat is also full of romance and humor, as it shows how these career diplomats and world leaders are just as human as anyone else. The excellent eight-episode season ends in a cliffhanger that demands a second installment. Read on for what we know about The Diplomat season 2.

Has 'The Diplomat' been renewed for season 2?

Not yet, as the series just hit the streaming giant a few days ago. However, Netflix's most recent political thriller, The Night Agent, received a surprise renewal just a week after its debut. If The Diplomat performs similarly, we could be receiving good news sooner rather than later.

Another great sign for the series' renewal is that showrunner Debora Cahn has an overall deal (opens in new tab) with the streaming giant. On a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast (opens in new tab), Cahn shared that she hopes the series will be able to continue on for multiple seasons.

"I certainly like long-form stories I like being able to write about minutiae and the little odd moments of people’s lives and their worlds. So I like long-form storytelling. I certainly hope it continues. And I have a lot of ideas about where it would go. But we’ll see. We shall see what happens."

When could 'The Diplomat' season 2 come out?

Netflix first announced The Diplomat in January 2022, with season 1 premiered 15 months later. If the series gets a renewal soon, a season 2 could possibly arrive as early as summer 2024, though that depends on whether the future season will remain based in London or bring Kate Wyler to new parts of the globe.

(Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

What could happen on 'The Diplomat' season 2?

The series' eight-episode debut season ended with a surprising twist that threw off everything we knew about the brewing global conflict between the U.K. and Russia, which we learned had framed Iran for attacking a British naval ship. In the finale, Ambassador Kate Wyler learned that the U.K. Prime Minister Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), had planned to assassinate the Russian mercenary behind the attack, rather than just arresting him. Wyler and Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) realize that the only reason Trowbridge would want the mercenary dead was if the prime minister himself had ordered the attack on the ship, to bring the UK into a war and ensure his reelection. Around the same time they learn of Trowbridge's plot, Hal Wyler is set to meet with a British Parliament member—who assumedly had knowledge of the secret plan—when the whistleblower's car explodes from a bomb. The final scene shows Kate and Austin approached by cops, as the pair hear some unfortunate news.

After that epic final scene, season 2 would likely deal with the messy aftermath as the Wylers try to stop Trowbridge from plunging the U.K., and their ally the U.S., into a possible World War 3. There's also the question of whether the car bomb explosion just wounded or possibly killed Hal, Stuart Heyford (Ato Essandoh), or Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), assuming the cops were informing a crying Kate about one (or all) of the three's injuries. There's also the matter of the most compelling part of the show (unless you're a foreign policy nerd): Kate and Hal's strained marriage and her electric chemistry with Austin. As for Kate's slot on the short list to become Vice President, she may end up staying in London as she becomes more vital in stopping the coming war.