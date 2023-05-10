Summer is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to return to Cousins Beach. Created by Jenny Han and based on the author's book series of the same name, Prime Video's teen rom-com The Summer I Turned Pretty (opens in new tab) follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), who has spent each summer of her life hanging out with the Fisher brothers: longtime crush Conrad (Christopher Briney) and bestie Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Everything changes in season 1, when Conrad finally starts returning her interest at the same time Jeremiah begins to fight for her affection.

This sweet escape of a rom-com was renewed for season 2 before the first ever aired, and it's just the heart-fluttering, dramatic watch that you'd expect from the author of To All the Boys I've Loved Before. For everyone who's been waiting for a reason to swoon, read on for what we know about the upcoming second season.

When will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2 come out?

Prime Video has announced that season 2 will premiere on July 14, 2023, giving the news via a funny behind-the-scenes clip where creator Jenny Han accidentally reveals the new episodes' release dates in a group chat with the show's young stars. The first three episodes of season 2 will drop simultaneously, followed by one episode weekly leading up to the finale on August 18.

The clip also reveals the season's adorable love-themed titles: "Love Lost," "Love Scene," "Love Sick," "Love Game," "Love Fool," "Love Fest," "Love Affair," and "Love Triangle."

Who will be in the cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2?

Most of the main cast will be returning to Cousins Beach, including: Tung, Briney, Casalegno, Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), Rain Spencer (Taylor), and David Iacono (Cam). As for new faces, The Closer alum Kyra Sedgwick and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher have been cast in recurring roles.

In April, fan-favorite Minnie Mills, who played Steven's love interest Shayla, announced on Instagram that she wouldn't be reprising the role (opens in new tab) in the upcoming season.

"Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person," Mills wrote. "To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story."

What will happen on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2?

The second season of the series will adapt the second book in Han's series, It's Not Summer Without You. One year after the events of season 1, the Conklin and Fisher families are having one last summer at Cousins Beach. Though Conrad and Jeremiah's mother Susannah is battling cancer, the mothers and kids are all still trying to have a "normal" summer together, but that proves to be more and more challenging.

According to an official synopsis, season 2 will see Belly "decide once and for all where her heart lies."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Han has already teased that there will be changes from the book series in the new season, back during a December interview with E! News (opens in new tab). "There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," the creator said. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

One big change that has already been confirmed is the fate of Susannah. In the book series, she dies in between books one and two, with It's Not Summer Without You following Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah in the wake of her death. However, Book Susannah had decided that she no longer wanted to go through aggressive treatment. At the end of season 1, the mom agreed to try a trial cancer treatment, a big change from the book. Since actress Rachel Blanchard was spotted filming season 2, Show Susannah will definitely be sticking around for longer than her book counterpart.