The new season of Virgin River not only gives fans the long-awaited wedding between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson), but it also introduces two characters near and dear to the series: Mel’s parents, Sarah and Everett. An older Everett (John Allen Nelson) appeared on Mel’s doorstep during the holiday episodes tied to season 5, and we learn more about the character in flashbacks to the 1970s in season 6 of the Netflix romance series , which hit streaming on December 19, 2024.

Played by Callum Kerr, young Everett is a singer-songwriter who gets swept up in a romance with Sarah (Jessica Rothe). “He is full of excitement and wonder, and he wants to travel and see things and doesn’t want to be tied down and wants to be able to get up and go whenever he wants,” Kerr told TV Insider about his character.

So who exactly is Kerr, the newest player in the Virgin River universe? Read on to learn about the model, actor, and musician who may even star in his own Virgin River prequel .

Callum Kerr is Scottish and studied finance in school.

Born near Edinburgh, the 30-year-old actor joined the National Youth Theatre of Scotland when he was younger. During this time, he auditioned for the hit British teen drama Skins but didn’t land the part. Acting was, at first, a hobby and Kerr went on to study finance at school, after which he worked at a law firm. But it wasn’t long until he realized that acting was his dream, and he quit his job to pursue an artistic career in London.

After a series of modeling gigs, one of Kerr’s first acting roles was in the TV adaptation of the classic rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral helmed by Mindy Kaling. He was also cast in the British soap Hollyoaks and will be seen in the new seasons of the Netflix anime series One Piece and Prime Video’s fantasy series Wheel of Time.

He is a country musician.

You might also recognize Kerr from his recurring role on Monarch, a musical drama that ran for one season on Fox before being canceled. Life imitated art in 2023 when he released his first single “Tequila Therapy” after dabbling in Nashville’s country music scene for six months.

On his Instagram, Kerr described the song as the “breakup remedy we’ve all been waiting for” and the “shot that heals all wounds.”

Since the track dropped, he signed a record deal at OneRPM and HuffCo in June 2024. But don’t worry, Kerr won’t be trading his acting career for a guitar: He told Digital Spy , “I'm going to continue to act. I've always done music as well, so I'll continue acting, doing music, and trying to stay creative.”

Kerr’s musical inclinations will come in handy for his role on Virgin River as Everett is described as “a singer-songwriter with a poet’s soul.” According to his official character description, as reported by Deadline, “One day he’ll pursue his dreams of the stage, but for now, he’s skimming through life in a VW Van, until a chance meeting with a beautiful hitchhiker, Sarah, may just show him there’s more to life than he ever thought possible.”

Kerr's character may star in a 'Virgin River' prequel in addition to season 6.

While he was cast as a recurring character who will appear in flashbacks in season 6 of Virgin River, Deadline reported in February 2024 that Netflix is also developing a prequel about Mel’s parents. The present-day version of Everett originally appeared in the 2023 Christmas special, and the potential prequel would focus on the love story between Everett and Sarah, Mel’s mom.

Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is developing the prequel series, though it hasn’t been officially picked up yet and it's yet to be confirmed if Kerr would reprise the role. Kerr announced his casting in September 2024 on Instagram, saying he was “over the moon” to join the Virgin River universe, so fingers crossed that more is to come.