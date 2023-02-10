It's time to check in with Joe Goldberg, and this time, he's across the pond. Netflix's hit drama You has returned for its fourth season, with everyone's problematic fave assuming a new identity after escaping Madre Linda newly single (R.I.P. Love). Now, as literature professor Jonathan Moore, Joe has fallen in with a group of rude, ultra-wealthy socialites who are being plagued by a serial killer. Joe's at the center of a murder mystery, and like any great one, everyone is a suspect.

While season 4 of You isn't officially over until next month, there are a ton of new actors to meet to welcome to the series. Read on to meet the faces behind You's latest adventure.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Goodbye Joe/Will/Nick, hello Jonathan Moore. After making the trip across the pond to find Marienne, the serial stalker and murderer has taken on the alias of a literature professor teaching undergrads at a college in London. He soon finds himself in the middle of a new murder mystery as members of his new group of friends begin dying.

Before You, Badgley was best known for playing Dan Humphrey in the CW's original Gossip Girl series. He also starred in the movies John Tucker Must Die, Easy A, The Stepfather, Margin Call, and Greetings from Tim Buckley, as well as the 2021 film Here Today.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Artist and former librarian Marienne ran all the way from Madre Linda to Paris to get herself and her daughter Juliette to safety away from Joe. Unfortunately, she underestimated how determined he is, and she eventually finds herself in his view yet again.

Gabrielle (opens in new tab) grew up in the Bay Area, California, and has previously starred in Disney's KC Undercover, CW's The 100, and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she played the scene-stealing queen bee Prudence. She also recently starred in the 2022 adventure film Uncharted, as well as Netflix's nonlinear heist series Kaleidoscope.

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Malcolm, Joe's fellow literature professor at the university, is his entry into the world of London's richest clique. He's a wealthy partier whose friendliness can tip over into bullying, and he's been known to cheat on his girlfriend Kate.

Hagan is an Irish actor who made his screen debut in the British film Clapham Junction in 2007. He's since appeared in the BBC series The Cut, the Sky series Lucky Man, and the Netflix series Medici, in which he played Leonardo da Vinci.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Kate is an art gallery director who is smart, independent, naturally suspicious, and immensely loyal to her friends, especially her BFF Lady Phoebe. When her boyfriend Malcolm invites Jonathan Moore around, she immediately suspects that the newcomer is hiding something.

Ritchie is an actor and singer who also currently plays Alison Cooper on the CBS sitcom Ghosts. She previously starred in the Netflix dramedy Feel Good and the British series Grantchester and Call the Midwife, as well as the 2019 New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Literature major Nadia is the brightest of Joe's students, an aspiring writer who doesn't take the wealthier students' BS. She's also very discerning, which may get Professor Moore into some trouble.

Hickman (opens in new tab) is a British actress who previously appeared in several British soaps, including Doctors, Casualty, and EastEnders. She also starred in several shows, including Cinemax's Strike Back, BBC's Our Girl, Netflix's Safe, and the British drama Ackley Bridge.

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Lady Phoebe is a classic socialite, whose every move has been captured by the paparazzi since was fifteen. She's super sweet and kind, and she's a loyal cheerleader for her friends, including her boyfriend Adam and her unlikely new pal Jonathan.

Keeper (opens in new tab) rose to fame on the legendary British soap EastEnders, appearing in the series for 392 episodes (!). She recently starred in the movies Marooned Awakening, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, and Make Me Famous.

Lukas Gage as Adam

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Adam, the youngest child of an American tycoon, is a fun-loving guy and easy friend who seems devoted to his girlfriend Phoebe. He's currently running a London social club, but he has a ton of secrets hiding under that charming face, including whether he's with Phoebe for love or money.

Gage (opens in new tab) is an actor and writer who has had several breakout roles in the past few years, including Tyler in Euphoria; Derek in Love, Victor; and bellhop Dillon in The White Lotus Season 1. You also may know him from his viral audition video (opens in new tab) in late 2020. Next he's set to star on FX's Fargo, HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives and the film How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Ed Speleers as Rhys

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Rhys is a famous memoirist with a literal rags-to-riches story, who went to Oxford with the rest of the crew and is now fielding requests to run for Mayor of London. He seems like the only decent one in this lot, but everyone has skeletons in their closet somewhere.

Speelers made his screen debut in 2006, playing the titular role in the live-action adaptation of Eragon. He's since starred in several beloved shows, including Downton Abbey, Wolf Hall, Outlander, and Star Trek: Picard, as well as the Disney film Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Eve Austin as Gemma

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Gemma is the comedian of the posh group, a pampered socialite who never had to learn real-world skills like tact or empathy. She's great for a party, though.

Austin (opens in new tab) previously starred in the British tween drama The Athena, and the 2019 teen film Our Ladies. She's also experienced with murder mysteries, from appearing in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.

Aidan Cheng as Simon Soo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Simon is the son of a Chinese tech magnate who went to Oxford with his sister Sophie and the rest of Malcolm and Kate's crew. After school, he became an acclaimed artist, but he hates small talk and most people.

Cheng (opens in new tab) made his TV debut in 2019 on the Hulu series Harlots. He’s since starred in shows including Sky’s Devils, BBC's Silent Witness, and Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience, as well as two recorded stage productions produced by Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

Niccy Lin as Sophie Soo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Sophie is an influencer and entrepreneur whose social media is full of high-end sponsorship deals (basically Joe's least favorite type of person). She's also very protective of her introverted brother Simon.

Lin (opens in new tab) previously appeared in series including Hulu's The Great and USA Network's Treadstone, as well as the 2019 film Official Secrets.

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Blessing is a cryptocurrency investor and literal Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees. She's spoiled and carefree when it comes to her businesses and her personal life, mostly because believes we’re all living in a simulation, so we might as well do whatever we want.

Whenu (opens in new tab) is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, who booked her first-ever television credit on Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin. You is her second TV role.

Ben Wiggins as Roald

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Roald is the stylish, well-mannered son of an aristocratic family whose names are on many important buildings around Europe. Despite his glamour, there are rumors about his hidden dark side, and he isn't a fan of newcomer Jonathan.

Wiggins (opens in new tab) is a familiar face to Netflix fans, as he has played The Adonis in The Witcher and Carl in The Sandman. He has also appeared in HBO Max's Pennyworth, Masterpiece's Grantchester, Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience, and Sky's A Discovery of Witches, as well as the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots.