30 Fashion and Beauty Products That Made My Fall Wish List

In my opinion, the best part about living in a city is the people-watching. And as a fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for what people are wearing. Our recent NYFW dinner, which celebrated Marie Claire's new editor in chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, had no shortage of fall outfit inspo. The event was held on the rooftop at Nine Orchard, and the attendees came dressed to impress. Stylish guests included actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bailey Bass, J.Crew women's designer Olympia Gayot, Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings, and Emmy-nominated Padma Lakshmi.

Tailored separates, sleek leather accessories, and a bold red lip are just some of the fashion and beauty looks from the event that I will be implementing this season. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 products on my wish list, all of which are inspired by the chic dinner party guests.

Fashion Finds

J.Crew Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe $90 at J.Crew This fitted vest is perfect on its own or as a layering piece. I'd wear it over a turtleneck to brace the cooler weather.

J.Crew Collection Full-Length Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Pinstripe Italian Wool $268 at J.Crew I can't stop thinking about these classic trousers Nikki wore to the event. Pair them with the above tuxedo vest or a crisp white button-down for a sophisticated look.

Jenny Bird Tome Medium Hoop Earrings $108 at Nordstrom These chunky gold hoops subtly elevate any ensemble.

Lambert The Jenny Black Vegan Leather Hobo Handbag $150 at Lambert The half-moon silhouette makes for a fashion-forward handbag that I'll use again and again. And it has enough space for all my on-the-go essentials.

Reformation Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress $378 at Reformation This cashmere number is the definition of cozy chic.

Marc Fisher Challi Pointed Toe Knee High Boot $249 at Nordstrom Knee-high boots are a fall essential, and I've been searching everywhere for the right pair. This one caught my eye with its rich suede fabric.

Theory Belted Double-Breasted Crepe De Chine Trench Coat $695 at Net-a-Porter This polished trench coat is the key to rounding out my capsule wardrobe.

J.Crew Half-Zip Stretch Sweater $138 at J.Crew I'm replacing my dull, overworn sweaters with this one by J.Crew. The acorn colorway feels so timeless.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 at Madewell The beginning of a new season means a brand-new pair of jeans. I love the front pockets on this pair.

Rothy's The Point Mary Jane $159 at Rothy's Let me introduce you to a pair of ballet flats that truly combine style and comfortability.

Everlane The Dream Maxi Skirt $78 at Everlane This versatile maxi skirt can be styled endlessly and taps into the '90s minimalist trend that was seen all over the fall 2023 runways.

J.Crew Cashmere Mockneck Sweater Shell $148 at J.Crew The soft cashmere speaks for itself.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote $1,190 at Net-a-Porter Handmade in Italy, this sleek handbag adds a nice pop of color to any outfit.

Vince Camuto Single Breasted Blazer $169 at Nordstrom I just found the next addition to my fall office wardrobe.

Ganni Open-Back Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress $475 at Net-a-Porter This chic dress is perfect for dinner parties and date nights. Wear it under a trench coat or cardigan for a little extra warmth.

Tory Burch Jessa Leather Slingback Pumps $378 at Saks Fifth Avenue These slingback pumps by Tory Burch make a powerful fashion statement.

A.L.C. Landry Sweater $495 at Shopbop The fun pattern on this merino wool sweater convinced me to add more color to my wardrobe.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend $228 at J.Crew Wide-leg pants that feel so effortless.

VEJA Campo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $175 at Net-a-Porter This cool sneaker style completes any denim ensemble, making them a fashion-editor favorite.

Demellier Vancouver Grained-Leather Tote Bag $585 at Matches Fashion The olive-green colorway is so stunning.

Beauty Finds

Joanna Vargas Eden Serum $130 at Joanna Vargas This serum by Joanna Vargas is the secret to hydrated and healthy skin.

Bobbi Brown Rosey Nudes Eyeshadow Palette $38 at Nordstrom This eye shadow palette features warm mattes, metallic earth tones, and rosy nudes that are sure to complement my fall aesthetic.

Delina Royal Essence Parfums De Marly $190 at Saks Fifth Avenue The mixed notes of rhubarb, peony, and bergamont are so alluring.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick $38 at Nordstrom This fall I'm leaning into a bold red lip to complete my many looks.

La Mer The Body Crème Jar $268 at Nordstrom I'm determined to find a remedy to hydrate my dry skin during the cold-weather months, and this body cream by La Mer has amazing reviews.

Rhode Glazing Milk $29 at Rhode Skin A must for any daily skincare routine.

ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara $28 at Sephora My lashes will be thanking me.