30 Fashion and Beauty Products That Made My Fall Wish List

In my opinion, the best part about living in a city is the people-watching. And as a fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for what people are wearing. Our recent NYFW dinner, which celebrated Marie Claire's new editor in chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, had no shortage of fall outfit inspo. The event was held on the rooftop at Nine Orchard, and the attendees came dressed to impress. Stylish guests included actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bailey Bass, J.Crew women's designer Olympia Gayot, Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings, and Emmy-nominated Padma Lakshmi.
Tailored separates, sleek leather accessories, and a bold red lip are just some of the fashion and beauty looks from the event that I will be implementing this season. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 products on my wish list, all of which are inspired by the chic dinner party guests.
Fashion Finds
This fitted vest is perfect on its own or as a layering piece. I'd wear it over a turtleneck to brace the cooler weather.
I can't stop thinking about these classic trousers Nikki wore to the event. Pair them with the above tuxedo vest or a crisp white button-down for a sophisticated look.
The half-moon silhouette makes for a fashion-forward handbag that I'll use again and again. And it has enough space for all my on-the-go essentials.
Knee-high boots are a fall essential, and I've been searching everywhere for the right pair. This one caught my eye with its rich suede fabric.
This polished trench coat is the key to rounding out my capsule wardrobe.
I'm replacing my dull, overworn sweaters with this one by J.Crew. The acorn colorway feels so timeless.
The beginning of a new season means a brand-new pair of jeans. I love the front pockets on this pair.
Let me introduce you to a pair of ballet flats that truly combine style and comfortability.
This versatile maxi skirt can be styled endlessly and taps into the '90s minimalist trend that was seen all over the fall 2023 runways.
Handmade in Italy, this sleek handbag adds a nice pop of color to any outfit.
This chic dress is perfect for dinner parties and date nights. Wear it under a trench coat or cardigan for a little extra warmth.
These slingback pumps by Tory Burch make a powerful fashion statement.
The fun pattern on this merino wool sweater convinced me to add more color to my wardrobe.
This cool sneaker style completes any denim ensemble, making them a fashion-editor favorite.
Beauty Finds
This eye shadow palette features warm mattes, metallic earth tones, and rosy nudes that are sure to complement my fall aesthetic.
The mixed notes of rhubarb, peony, and bergamont are so alluring.
This silky liquid blush is so lightweight and lasts all-day long.
This fall I'm leaning into a bold red lip to complete my many looks.
I'm determined to find a remedy to hydrate my dry skin during the cold-weather months, and this body cream by La Mer has amazing reviews.
This matte bronzer is great for adding definition and creates a natural glow.
This exfoliator helps my skin feel replenished and energized. Just use a cotton pad (or your fingers) and gently press the treatment onto your skin.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
