32 Iconic Photos of Gloriously '70s Fashion

While we may think of 1970s fashion in clichés—bell-bottom jeans, earth tones, lots of glitter, miniskirts galore—the decade was an impressive step forward for individual style. There were so many aesthetics to choose from, from glam rock to casual chic, that folks were able to tailor trending styles to their own tastes. Looking back at the most innovative styles from the '70s—many of the photos below are from editorial shoots, and are representative of cutting-edge trends at the time—it's clear how modern sensibilities can be traced back to this decade. From modern feminism workwear to youth counterculture punk, we owe a lot to this moment in history.

Below, 32 iconic photos that prove the 1970s were the best fashion decade.

Work Wraps

The popularization of the wrap dress, thanks to Diane von Fürstenberg in her '72/'73 collection, helped evolve classic womenswear. The feminine, comfortable garment became a staple of the decade—these patterned options are the perfect example of why it worked so well.

DVF

Diane von Fürstenberg had a cool, professional, but often edgy style. This silky dress and fishnets combo, at once office-ready and a bit daring in some indefinable way, is Exhibit A of how influential she was even beyond the invention of the wrap dress.

Floppy Hats

Technically, we saw this trend in the late '60s, but the '70s carried forth the floppy hat through the rest of the decade. Something about the wide, drooping brim really spoke to us, and it was a staple of both casual and (in this case) more formal outfits.

Pattern Appreciation

The Asian-inspired pant suit, complete with pattern, buttons and high-necked collar, made an appearance alongside similar styles of the decade. This New York Magazine photoshoot from 1971 features a design by John Weitz, who normally focused on menswear.

Florals for Spring

Long before Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada had thoughts about flower patterns on our clothes, a pretty paisley pattern worked perfectly against some springtime blossoms (this was apparently Dumbarton Oaks Park in DC). This won't be the last time paisley graces this list.

Plaid Plaid

Lorna Luft (daughter of Judy Garland) looks just as chic as can be in this classic '70s style. It's actually apparently a modernization of '40s designs, just with some updated touches—see also the enormous platform heels and wide, floppy-brimmed hat.

Fringe and Flow

The '70s were a heyday of flowing, silken fabrics—and these shawls are no exception. I'm particularly enamored of the fringe on skirt and shawl; the detail was quite popular in this decade, but the haphazard styling helps it feel less over the top and more thoughtful.

Color-Ready

This beautiful yellow suit is elevated even further with a feminized pageboy cap and deep burgundy shoes for contrast. But my absolute favorite detail—small but incredibly inventive—is the pear pin at her hip. We can't say the '70s weren't whimsical!

Chic Suits

In this decade, the string bikini became more popular, but this fuller coverage option also feels very '70s-appropriate. While I'd like to say this model's hair is inspired by Star Wars, this photo was actually taken two years before the first film was released.

Patterning

These two models are celebrating the opening of a boutique in King's Road, London, with some of the shop's designs. This is a stunning deployment of pattern, both with the '50s inspired polka dots and the more modern striped mini—and we mustn't forget the platform heels.

Romance

This shoot for Good Housekeeping takes throwback to the extreme: this feminine floral look even has a Victorian-esque blouse as an extra touch. The look could easily skew constume-y (which arguably pertains to lots of '70s style) but the large collar helps bring it forward.

Punk

Apparently, this photo showcases a number of "punk" designers on Staple Street in Tribeca, New York. It's from the late '70s (which is not the decade we often associate with the trend—i.e., the 1980s) but, as with many New York designers, the innovation was there before it went mainstream.

Chic Sporting

Tennis style (or looking like you just stepped off the court) isn't necessarily a modern invention! This photo's from 1973 and features a motif of crossed tennis rackets and small red balls, plus visor and cravat. It's on the nose, but I'm not mad at it.

Great Boots

Former child actor Janina Faye looks chic (and adult) in this plaid coat dress and high boots. I'm not going to lie, with a few tweaks, this outfit wouldn't look out of place today—and I'm honestly hoping I find a similar pair of knee-high patent boots to wear.

Dinner Party Style

A chic and celebrity-filled pool party in 1970 is the decade's casual style at its finest. On the women, I particularly love their crop tops, strategically sheer knit fabric, and big bouffant hair (presumably a carryover from the '60s). And we love a colorful blazer on a man!

(Furstenberg) Shoes

When you think of designer Diane von Fürstenberg, you don't necessarily think pink—which is what makes this choice of footwear so inspired. With her characteristic billowy hair, smart skirt suit, and fishnets, the pop of color is as welcome as it is surprising.

These Stripes

Matching your dress to the decor: A+ fashion work. All of this is Missoni, apparently (including the pillows), and it's completely joyful—basically serotonin dressing before it was given a name. It's also two major '70s trends (color and patterns) all wrapped up in one extremely vivid outfit.

Silky Dresses

Printed silk Emilio Pucci dresses: check. Extremely gorgeous location in Florence, Italy: check. Photoshoot that looks like it could be from a few months ago: check! These designs feel incredibly timeless and perfect for vacation dressing (in the 70s and now).

Dressing Like a Royal

We often associate "the royal effect" (people seeking to emulate royal styles) with Princess Diana—and, since she met then-Prince Charles in 1977, that influence was apparent late in the decade. This is from 1972, though, and more reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth's style.

Grace Jones Forever

This photo, taken at Studio 54 in 1978, is pretty emblematic of how avant-garde Grace Jones was. (This wasn't even a costume party!) Her glamorous knitted hood and golden mask were completely on brand for her and representative of how fearless she was, way before it was cool.

Pant Suits!

The classic in "working girl attire"—pant suits—was extremely popular in this decade. These are tunic style with some '70s touches, including the stripes and matching bags, and according to the description, they retailed for about $50 (about $400 in modern money).

Stripe-y Suits!

The more traditional pant suit also got a modern update in the '70s, thanks to the stripes, exaggerated proportions, contrasting shirt, and (of course) a wide-brimmed hat. I still say, though, if you change out the hat and shirt, it wouldn't look out of place today.

Classed-Up Caftans

The caftan has been with us for centuries, but the '70s caftan was a signal of luxury and relaxation (in part popularized by celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor). The chunky jewelry is also highly '70s in a fun way, and even though this aesthetic would become dated, it's still a bold and interesting choice.

Upscale Gowns

This tiered dress, designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé, is an exceptional example of how well the designer worked with prints. His garments from this time are extremely difficult to come by but make for stunning and highly sought-after vintage pieces.

Cozy Casual

Before the nap dress, there was the simple tunic dress, here worn flowy and loose (and looking extremely comfortable). This Diana Ross-esque afro hairstyle is a testament to how much of an impact the singer and others like her (including Gloria Gaynor) had when they performed with their natural hair texture.

Stylish Dolls

I love a vintage doll, and this line of Skipper dolls is a perfect representation of how influential she and Barbie were to fashion among young people. If you're curious, Barbie's younger sister was introduced in the '60s, but as she evolved, so did her style.

Iman

This, at the launch of Iman's career in 1975, is pretty emblematic of the supermodel: she had a look that—by the New York fashion scene's standards at the time—was highly unusual, but she absolutely commanded every photoshoot she's ever been a part of.

Preppy Chic

This photo is actually a pretty good representation of how much the '90s were influenced by the '70s (couldn't you see this as a costume in the movie Clueless?). While "preppy chic" comes in and out of fashion, it's also pretty timeless from a style perspective.

Preppy Color

In a similar way, bold and bright fashions paired next to each other in a color-blocking way were popular in the '70s. The contrasting pattern in the male model's shirt and pants, combined with the colorful scarf around the female model's waist, is taking it over the top in a good way.

Double Denim

Robert Chernin, known for practical fashion, makes good use of the denim-on-denim trend here. At this point it's not a new invention (popularized initially in the 1950s), but this faded, lived-in iteration channels the casual chicness of the decade. Also, this feels like a pretty clear throwback to the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

Edgy Tweed

Here, French designer Louis Feraud gives us a "pepper and salt' tweed suit with red contrast and matching plastic boots. It's just so stylish I can't stand it. Someone could wear this today, at a Fashion Week event, and no one would even bat an eye.

Bold Things

This is Guy Laroche from his Autumn/Winter 1971-72 collections, and I love these sports coats with matching hats in complementary rainbow colors. In many ways, the '70s were about making the boldest, brightest choices, and I think we could always use a dose of that in our style.