I'm Using These Chic Spring Jackets From J.Crew to Conquer Transitional Weather Dressing
On-sale picks that aren't too heavy or too light.
One of the biggest style lessons I’ve learned since becoming a New Yorker is that your coat or jacket makes your outfit. As we approach the spring season, I’m taking stock of my outerwear collection with this in mind. My closet is filled with puffer jackets and thick wool coats, but I'm missing lighter, equally essential layers to wear when the weather warms. So, I’m looking for a few new spring jackets to conquer tricky transitional weather, and I'm using J.Crew’s Pre-Spring Event to do so while sticking to my budget.
J.Crew has everything I need to refresh my mid-winter wardrobe—including a selection of must-buy spring jackets. The selection includes everything from classic trench coats and denim styles to trendy barn jackets. Better yet, my finds are discounted by up to 50 percent. Even better, some sale finds are an additional 50 percent off with the code EXTRA.
Keep scrolling for a curated edit of J.Crew’s best on-sale jackets for the upcoming season. I rounded up 19 chic picks that are worth adding to your spring wardrobe. Don’t wait to score your favorites, though—sizes are quickly selling out, and the deals end on February 24.
With this coat, it’s all in the name—it has all of the iconic features of a classic trench coat, like a water-repellent fabric, storm flaps, a belted waist, and more.
J.Crew’s signature Lady Jackets are peak elegance in my book. While the brand has plenty of iterations, this one might be my favorite with its edgy leather trim.
The fashion crowd has been loving barn jackets in recent months and I’m on board, too.
From the black-and-white color combo to the gold vintage-inspired buttons and braided trim, this jacket looks so rich.
This denim jacket is about as classic as it gets. I can all but guarantee you’ll wear it time and time again.
J.Crew came up with the perfect solution for when you want to look cozy and professional. Meet the Juliette Sweater Blazer, a cross between your favorite oversized cardigan and polished blazer.
A classic trench coat will never go out of style, but if you’re looking for a fresh option for 2025, opt for a cropped version. The look is just as versatile but a touch more casual.
A blazer never fails me on days I don’t know what to wear. This one is peak elegance with its strong shoulders and an open front designed to show off your going-out outfit.
Leave it to J.Crew to create a rain jacket I want to wear. Not only is it functional with its rain-resistant finish, but it’s also stylish with its cool light-reflecting fabric.
A leather jacket will never go out of style, and I promise you'll want to wear this one on repeat.
All of J.Crew’s Lady Jackets are polished, but this one gets extra style points for its chic polo collar and pocket details.
I’m sure you don’t have a cardigan like this in your closet—its elegant cinched-in waist is a little trendy.
Nautical stripes and vintage-esque gold buttons make this the perfect find for you to add some of the trendy fisherman aesthetic to your wardrobe.
Do yourself a favor and peek at how J.Crew styles this long sweater on its site. You could wear it over jeans and a T-shirt, or take after the brand and style it as a dress.
Sure, this sky blue shade is stunning, but it also happens to be one of spring 2025’s top trending colors.
I am obsessed with this pick. The glossy finish and tortoise print would make this coat stand out in my collection.
This crisp white Lady Jacket screams “rich.” I’d take the old money aesthetic up a notch by wearing it in an all-white look.
One J.Crew shopper said this fleece is "perfect" and bought five different colors to prove it—consider me sold.
A longer hem gives the barn jacket trend a more polished feel. This comes with a removable vest, too, so consider this a two-for-one style.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
