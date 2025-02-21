I'm Using These Chic Spring Jackets From J.Crew to Conquer Transitional Weather Dressing

One of the biggest style lessons I’ve learned since becoming a New Yorker is that your coat or jacket makes your outfit. As we approach the spring season, I’m taking stock of my outerwear collection with this in mind. My closet is filled with puffer jackets and thick wool coats, but I'm missing lighter, equally essential layers to wear when the weather warms. So, I’m looking for a few new spring jackets to conquer tricky transitional weather, and I'm using J.Crew’s Pre-Spring Event to do so while sticking to my budget.

J.Crew has everything I need to refresh my mid-winter wardrobe—including a selection of must-buy spring jackets. The selection includes everything from classic trench coats and denim styles to trendy barn jackets. Better yet, my finds are discounted by up to 50 percent. Even better, some sale finds are an additional 50 percent off with the code EXTRA.

Keep scrolling for a curated edit of J.Crew’s best on-sale jackets for the upcoming season. I rounded up 19 chic picks that are worth adding to your spring wardrobe. Don’t wait to score your favorites, though—sizes are quickly selling out, and the deals end on February 24.

J.Crew New Icon Trench Coat (Was $398) $250 at J.Crew With this coat, it’s all in the name—it has all of the iconic features of a classic trench coat, like a water-repellent fabric, storm flaps, a belted waist, and more.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim (Was $298) $250 J.Crew J.Crew’s signature Lady Jackets are peak elegance in my book. While the brand has plenty of iterations, this one might be my favorite with its edgy leather trim.

J.Crew Short Barn Jacket™ in English Ripstop Cotton (Was $248) $200 at J.Crew The fashion crowd has been loving barn jackets in recent months and I’m on board, too.

J.Crew Cropped Bouclé Yarn Lady Jacket (Was $138) Visit Site From the black-and-white color combo to the gold vintage-inspired buttons and braided trim, this jacket looks so rich.

J.Crew New Classic Denim Jacket in Bianca Wash (Was $138) $70 at J.Crew This denim jacket is about as classic as it gets. I can all but guarantee you’ll wear it time and time again.

J.Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer (Was $158) $110 at J.Crew J.Crew came up with the perfect solution for when you want to look cozy and professional. Meet the Juliette Sweater Blazer, a cross between your favorite oversized cardigan and polished blazer.

J.Crew Cropped Icon Trench Coat (Was $298) $200 at J.Crew A classic trench coat will never go out of style, but if you’re looking for a fresh option for 2025, opt for a cropped version. The look is just as versatile but a touch more casual.

J.Crew New Going-Out Blazer in Stretch Twill (Was $198) $170 at J.Crew A blazer never fails me on days I don’t know what to wear. This one is peak elegance with its strong shoulders and an open front designed to show off your going-out outfit.

J.Crew Rain-or-Shine Trench (Was $198) $130 at J.Crew Leave it to J.Crew to create a rain jacket I want to wear. Not only is it functional with its rain-resistant finish, but it’s also stylish with its cool light-reflecting fabric.

J.Crew Collection Moto Jacket in Faux Patent Leather (Was $298) $230 at J.Crew A leather jacket will never go out of style, and I promise you'll want to wear this one on repeat.

J.Crew Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket (Was $178) $90 at J.Crew All of J.Crew’s Lady Jackets are polished, but this one gets extra style points for its chic polo collar and pocket details.

J.Crew Cinched-Waist Sweater-Jacket (Was $198) $80 at J.Crew I’m sure you don’t have a cardigan like this in your closet—its elegant cinched-in waist is a little trendy.

J.Crew New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138) $80 at J.Crew Nautical stripes and vintage-esque gold buttons make this the perfect find for you to add some of the trendy fisherman aesthetic to your wardrobe.

J.Crew Long Giselle Sweater Blazer (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew Do yourself a favor and peek at how J.Crew styles this long sweater on its site. You could wear it over jeans and a T-shirt, or take after the brand and style it as a dress.

J.Crew Double-Breasted Sweater-Jacket (Was $228) Visit Site Sure, this sky blue shade is stunning, but it also happens to be one of spring 2025’s top trending colors.

J.Crew Collection Laminated Coat in Tortoise Print (Was $398) $320 at J.Crew I am obsessed with this pick. The glossy finish and tortoise print would make this coat stand out in my collection.

J.Crew Cropped Lady Jacket (Was $148) $113 at J.Crew This crisp white Lady Jacket screams “rich.” I’d take the old money aesthetic up a notch by wearing it in an all-white look.

J.Crew New Heritage Fleece Zip-up Hoodie (Was $98) $55 at J.Crew One J.Crew shopper said this fleece is "perfect" and bought five different colors to prove it—consider me sold.

J.Crew Long Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Twill (Was $348) $180 at J.Crew A longer hem gives the barn jacket trend a more polished feel. This comes with a removable vest, too, so consider this a two-for-one style.