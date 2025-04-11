The Belt Buckle Trend Elevates Hailey Bieber's Coachella Flip Flops by Several Notches

Sandal skeptics, you've been warned.

Hailey Bieber wears a white crop top and khaki pants
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It didn't take much time for the belt buckle trend to secure its place in fashion this spring. Jennifer Lawrence got looped in with a Liffner belted bag, while editors all over New York City strapped in to Tibi x L.L. Bean's belted collab tote (guilty). Almost all the most popular takes involve handbags cinched and closed with leather belts. If Hailey Bieber's first Coachella weekend outfit is to be believed, the belt buckle trend is headed for flip flops next.

The model arrived in Palm Springs ahead of Coachella on April 10 hand-in-hand with her husband, Justin Bieber. Most outlets will probably fixate on the couples' coordinating style: Both halves of the duo chose low-rise, mid-wash jeans for their roadtrip from Los Angeles. Mrs. Bieber wore hers with a cropped black tank top, Fila baseball cap, and black shoulder bag; Mr. Bieber chose a checkerboard sweater vest and tiny sunglasses. Despite the pair following the same low-key dress code, my eyes still went to Hailey Bieber's belted flip flops.

Hailey and Justin Bieber arrive at Coachella wearing coordinating jeans and belt buckle flip flops

Hailey Bieber arrived at Coachella with Justin Bieber in low-rise jeans and buckled flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hours of sleuthing later, the exact designer behind Hailey Bieber's flip flops eluded me. (Her stylist, Dani Michelle, hadn't tipped me off to their origin yet, either.) But I could still understand the appeal on sight alone.

The contrasting stitching and golden belt buckle leveled up her leather flip flops by several notches. They look a little like a Birkin bag—but in sandal form. Even thong sandal skeptics have to admit the design is a step ahead of the unembellished versions that come around every summer.

Hailey Bieber's footwear collection has lately alternated between two extremes. On one end, she's worn cozy hybrid slipper shoes and plain rubber flip flops. (Albeit, they're from The Row.) On the other, she's hit evening events with pointed-toe mules to match the rich-lady energy of her fur coats and red carpet bandage dresses.

Hailey Bieber wearing leggings and flip flops on her way out of pilates

Heading home from Pilates, Bieber opted for The Row's upgraded rubber flip flops with a contrasting strap and sole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Belt Buckle Flip Flops

