In the past few years, many fashion houses have started switching from showing the traditional ready-to-wear seasons at fashion week to a "see now, buy now" model, where items are available straight off the runway instead of waiting a few months to hit stores. This idea makes sense to me, but I've never had a particular feeling about it, until today, when Tod's showed its fall 2018 show in Milan, because models carried puppies down the runway and I SEE NOW, WANT TO BUY RIGHT VERY NOW!

I WANT TO BUY HIM. Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Not every model was blessed with a dog—Gigi's sister, Bella, walked the show sans puppy:

Sad! Getty Images

Which...literally how could you walk an entire runway knowing your sister was getting to do it with THIS GUY:

LOOK AT THAT FACE! Getty Images

Gigi has particular experience carrying French Bulldogs places: Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik has a Frenchie.

Getty Images

Anyway, I have never wanted something to be off a runway and in my hands more than the guy Gigi is holding—mostly because I have a long, semi-pathetic history of desperately wanting a French Bulldog, or, as I like to call them, Potatoes™, but again, because HOW CAN YOU RESIST THIS:

Give him to meeeee. Getty Images

While we're at it, I'd also take that jacket, gorgeous bag, and cozy zip-up Gigi's wearing, but, you know.