Last night, ahead of the brand's ready-to-wear show, Dolce & Gabbana held a presentation titled "Secrets & Diamonds" exclusively featuring their evening-wear offerings. The sparkly, lace, and sheer-paneled gowns were modeled by notable Brits including Suki Waterhouse's 18-year-old sister Maddi Ladies Violet, Alice, and Eliza Manners , and Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana Getty Images

Spencer also shared a look at some of the behind-the-scenes prep on Instagram:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And changed into a second look for the celebration, which featured a Dolce & Gabbana crown:

Getty Images

Spencer, along with Maddi Waterhouse, were among the famous models that walked in the evening presentation and then returned today for the Italian house's fall 2018 show.

Maddi Waterhouse in Dolce & Gabbana Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Both women sat front row in—surprise!—Dolce & Gabbana looks, as they watched models including Hailey Baldwin walk the runway.

Ladies Violet, Alice, Eliza Manners, Kitty Spencer, and Eliza Moncreiffe front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2018 show. Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer at the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2018 show. Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hailey Baldwin in the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2018 show. Getty Images