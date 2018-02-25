Last night, ahead of the brand's ready-to-wear show, Dolce & Gabbana held a presentation titled "Secrets & Diamonds" exclusively featuring their evening-wear offerings. The sparkly, lace, and sheer-paneled gowns were modeled by notable Brits including Suki Waterhouse's 18-year-old sister Maddi Ladies Violet, Alice, and Eliza Manners , and Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece.
Spencer also shared a look at some of the behind-the-scenes prep on Instagram:
And changed into a second look for the celebration, which featured a Dolce & Gabbana crown:
Spencer, along with Maddi Waterhouse, were among the famous models that walked in the evening presentation and then returned today for the Italian house's fall 2018 show.
Both women sat front row in—surprise!—Dolce & Gabbana looks, as they watched models including Hailey Baldwin walk the runway.