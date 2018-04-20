Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, and Other Stars Also Own Meghan Markle's Latest Dress

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a women's empowerment reception as part of the week's events for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Meghan was, as always, elegant and chic in a perfect little black dress.

#MeghanMarkle in a chic black dress (and, as always, foxy heels) for tonight’s Commonwealth reception pic.twitter.com/cjcdzyWugu — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 19, 2018

Meghan went all out for the evening event, hosted by the U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. She wore a Black Halo belted sheath dress (the brand is based in her hometown of L.A.), a pair of black strappy Aquazzura velvet pumps, a new Gucci suede and leather shoulder bag, and a pair of Birks diamond swirl earrings.



Getty Images

The Black Halo “Jackie-O Belted Dress" is a classic (and retails for a kind-of, sort-of, if-you-feel-like-splurging affordable $375). It is so classic, in fact, that Meghan is far from the first celebrity to sport it. The dress, which comes in a range of colors, has been a red carpet staple for years.

Blake Lively wore a white version of the dress to the 2007 CW Upfronts at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore the white version of the dress to the one-year anniversary part for The 944 Magazine in Los Angeles in 2007:

Getty Images

Tyra Banks wore a tan version to the 4th Annual New York Times Sunday with the Magazine event at TheTimesCenter in New York City in 2009:

Getty Images

Katherine Heigl wore the dress in blue to the Peter Alexander Flagship Boutique Grand Opening and Benefit in Los Angeles in 2008:

Getty Images

The Black Halo classic is even movie-famous. Scarlett Johansson wore it as Black Widow in Iron Man 2:

Marvel

As People reports, literally dozens of celebrities have been photographed in the iconic dress over the years. Other members of the Black Halo club include Britney Spears, Fergie, Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Ripa, and Lisa Rinna. Welcome to the club, Meghan.