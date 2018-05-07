Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Amal Clooney Didn't Have to Choose Between a Dress or Pants at the Met Gala—She Wore Both​

The host nailed it on the red carpet.

Getty Images

Amal Clooney arrived to the 2018 Met Gala ready to dominate the red carpet. One of the co-hosts of this year's festivities, Amal chose a bold, floral ensemble. She walked arm-in-arm with husband George Clooney while wearing a trouser-meets-dress look by Richard Quinn. The ensemble featured a metallic floral corset with a voluminous skirt. Paired with navy pants, the outfit appeared smart and sophisticated.

Getty Images

The unique outfit definitely got Amal noticed on the red carpet—and leave it to George to let his wife stand out. He simply rocked a plain black suit with a bow tie. Scroll to see more photos of Amal.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
