Kristen Stewart, Icon, Took Off Her Heels, Walked the Cannes Red Carpet Barefoot

Today, Kristen Stewart, hero, went barefoot on the Cannes red carpet. The star arrived for the premiere of BlacKkKlansman in a shimmery, semi-sheer silver mini dress by Chanel, which she paired with black pumps. She looked like a total movie star and did her duty by striking several poses for the cameras before heading up the carpeted staircase.

Once she got to the foot of the steps, however, Kristen bent down to whip off her super tall Christian Louboutin pumps:



A bird's eye view of the whole shoe situation.

I can only imagine the sweet, sweet relief that's flooding Kristen's feet right now.

The actress has been vocal about her stance on Cannes' heels policy in the past: During a roundtable conversation at the event last year, Stewart railed against the double standards men and women are held to at the festival.

Things have to change immediately. It has become really obvious that if [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me, young lady, you’re not wearing heels. You cannot come in.’ Then [I’m going to say], ‘Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?’ It can work both ways. It’s just like you simply cannot ask me to do something that you are not asking him. I get the black-tie thing but you should be able to do either version—flats or heels.

Also, uncomfortable shoes are terrible, so bless Kristen for having no shame in going barefoot—and in the rain no less.